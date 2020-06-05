The recent dividend suspension should be a one-off, and once the dividend is restored, it will be a consistent payer again.

It has lacked focus, and its unloved shares have gone down to a point where the yield is almost 12%.

Aviva is a U.K. insurance behemoth in unexciting lines of business, which allows it to be a consistent earner.

Aviva (OTCPK:AIVAF) is an unexciting but steady insurance conglomerate with a strong yield. The share price has languished for years, and the recent COVID-19-related suspension of this year's final dividend has kept it low, which makes now a good time to tuck it away in the portfolio for future high yield.

Aviva: A Centuries-Old U.K. Insurance Giant

The Aviva group comprises a number of insurance operations in the U.K., Continental Europe, Asia, and Canada. Its best-known brand beside Aviva itself is the long-established Norwich Union, and in one form or another, the company traces its antecedents to the end of the seventeenth century, giving it an impressive pedigree. It is a constituent of the FTSE-100 index.

The business is focused on the non-exotic end of the insurance market, in fields such as life insurance and general insurance, so is not susceptible to the same swings in business results as insurers specialized in low probability high impact lines of insurance.

Current management is trying to focus the business and cut costs, which long-term could also positively impact the share price, but the company's unfocused, complex style of communication means that a lot of its good (or bad) news isn't immediately understood by the wider market.

The Sprawling Business

Aviva is a financial powerhouse, with solid, profitable performance on a large scale.

Source: company strategic report 2019

It has five operating divisions: Investments, Savings & Retirement, UK Life, General Insurance, Europe Life and Asia Life. However, this neat classification covers the fact that the company is a sprawling mish-mash of businesses in different geographies. The U.K. remains the key driver and just under half the business. Aviva is the U.K.'s biggest insurer with 17% market share in life and savings, and 10% market share in general insurance (source).

The Dividend

One of the main appeals for retail investors is Aviva's juicy dividend yield.

At its last full-year dividend total of 30p (interim 9.25p and final 20.75p), the share's notional yield at today's share price would be 11.8%. It has a progressive dividend policy. Its dividend growth in recent years has been strong, but dividend cover has been a bit thin. The newish Chief Executive may be moving the progressive dividend policy to a more cautious footing - the (subsequently axed) final dividend for last year would have represented a dividend increase of 3%, much smaller than previous years but would still have represented an annualized yield of 11.8%.

2015 2016 2017 2018 Dividend (P) 20.8 23.3 27.4 30 Dividend annual growth 12% 18% 9% Dividend cover 1.11 0.66 1.28 1.27

Table compiled by author from company annual reports and Hargreaves Lansdown data

The company announced in April that it would not pay the previously announced final dividend for the 2019 financial year, due this month. This was a response to pressure from the U.K.'s financial regulator and others, which I think was inappropriately applied as it damaged the interests of shareholders of well-run companies like Aviva, which are held by many pension funds for whom dividend income is important. Aviva states

"The Board fully recognises the importance of cash dividends to all of our ordinary shareholders, and expects to reconsider any distributions to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020."

I was disappointed that the board was not more forceful on this point: one would hope that the regulators would trust an insurance and actuarial company to have the necessary expertise to assess its liabilities for an already declared dividend properly, pandemic or otherwise.

The non-payment means the 2019 total was just 9.50p interim dividend per share. Aviva's appeal is to a large extent its yield, so cutting the final dividend has not gone down well with investors, which is reflected in its share price. My expectation is that the dividend payouts will resume at the next cycle with the interim dividend. If that doesn't happen, it will damage my investment thesis, which relies on a high yield and treats the recent dividend suspension as a one-off.

Business Prospects

The company's first quarter in January-March 2020 was strong, although it went on to say that the second quarter was showing a variety of impacts from COVID-19, in a trading update.

Source: company trading update

The insurance industry generally is overshadowed by uncertainty around COVID-19 impact and also the investment portfolio impact of swings in share and asset prices. It sought to reassure by sharing with its first quarter results a snapshot of its investment portfolio. For example, in its slide on shareholder assets - corporate bonds, it had the following message, which in line with the message generally I would summarise as "low risk exposure, high quality assets". If that wasn't the case, I wouldn't have expected the company to be touting its portfolio composition in this way, so while it is mildly reassuring, I don't regard it as strong evidence of how the company will be affected by COVID-19 on the investment side.

What does give me confidence is the company's bulk and long, somewhat conservative investment record. Aviva will be standing after COVID-19, and though it may book a year or two of reduced profits because of it, I wouldn't expect them to be more material than its usual swings in its business cycle. While these are sizable, the company has consistently maintained profitability in recent years.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue (£ million) 21,925 25,442 27,606 28,659 31,243 Profit (£ million) 1,097 859 1,646 1,687 2,663 Earnings per share (P) 23.1 15.3 35 38.2 63.8

The company has been strengthening its balance sheet for a number of years, and indeed, that was one of the motives for its acquisition of Friends Life in 2015. In a March CNBC interview, the CFO affirmed that further strengthening the balance sheet remains a priority, but in fact, the group is already in decent shape.

Aviva's Shares Are a Long-Term Underperformer

Despite consistent profitability and a strong business, Aviva has long been unloved by investors and has lost two-thirds of its value in twenty years. This has not been a precipitous decline, but a long-term series of downward shifts followed by some upwards momentum before heading down again.

Source: Google Finance

The company has delivered decent results over the years for a long-established diversified general insurer. So, why has the share price performed so weakly? My interpretation is that Aviva has been seen as a sprawling, unfocused business in a low-growth area with unremarkable management. In fact, this characterization is overly broad - given its geographic spread alone, some parts of Aviva certainly show strong growth even if only in line with local market development.

For example, Reuters reported late last year,

"The life and general insurer has been struggling to find direction, analysts and investors say, after replacing its chief executive earlier this year."

The article quotes investment firm Shore Capital summarizing the strategy unveiling in a note entitled "Must Try Harder". With Aviva's strategy document running to eighty close-typed pages, I am inclined to agree that the lack of strategic focus is clear.

Thus, the perception has remained and, I think, may even have compounded itself - investors know that the stock has seemed cheap and with a good yield for a while, but doesn't show sustained growth, so they see no urgency to jump in, which helps keep the share price languishing.

Additionally, for some years, there was worry about Aviva's balance sheet, which the recent stock market upheaval will have heightened in some quarters.

Conclusion

Aviva has a strong business in key markets such as the U.K. and Canada. It is not racy and not easy to understand, but it is a consistent earner and has a solid payout history until its most recent dividend. The share price has been heading down for years, meaning that its current forward-looking yield of almost 12% is highly attractive. There may be some capital growth on a long-term perspective, but the dividend is the main attraction here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.