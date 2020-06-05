Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of June 8

Only one All-Star, Andrew Peller, is expected to raise dividends this week.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

We are in the tail end of the most recent earnings season, and dividend growth has been virtually non-existent - at least here in Canada.

Since the last update, Canada's banks reported earnings. Typically, it would have resulted in dividend raises from the Bank of Montreal (BMO) [TSX:BMO] and the National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) [TSX:NA].

Although the lack of a raise may have disappointed investors, it was expected. At the height of the pandemic, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ("OSFI") requested that the banks not raise dividends during these difficult times.

It is also for this reason that Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF) [TSX:EQB] also kept the dividend steady after six consecutive quarters of increases.

Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF)[TSX:LB] was also on the same bi-annual raise pattern as the Bank of Montreal and National Bank. However, the regional player made waves when it announced a 40.3% cut to the dividend.

It is a notable development as it marks the first time a Canadian bank has cut the dividend since National Bank cut in the early 90s. Is this a warning sign for the other banks? Not in the least.

Laurentian was already struggling. It is the only bank with a unionized workforce and it was recently embroiled in a mortgage scandal. To make matters worse, it is undergoing a significant digital transformation that is driving up costs. Bottom line, this was a bank struggling pre-COVID-19 and is not a precursor to future cuts by Canada's other financial institutions.

Outside of banks, the pace of dividend cuts and suspensions has slowed. That is the good news, the bad news is that there are now over 80 TSX-listed companies have either cut or suspended the dividend.

Since the last update, Laurentian Bank is the only other Canadian Dividend All-Star to announce a cut or suspension. This brings the total to 11 thus far.

Given the continued uncertainty, it is likely that many companies will opt to keep the dividend steady if COVID-19 mitigation efforts are having a material impact on operations.

These write-ups are starting to shift focus from dividend growth to warning of potential dividend cuts and suspensions.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Upcoming dividend raises, cuts, or suspensions

Andrew Peller (OTC:ADWPF)[TSX:ONEX]

Current Streak: 14 years

Current Yield: 2.27%

Earnings: June 10, 2020

What can investors expect: Andrew Peller is the only All-Star in the alcoholic beverages industry. It produces and markets wine and spirits, and its products are available worldwide. It also owns and operates over 100 independent retail locations under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vinters, and Wine Country Merchants brands.

The company has 14-year dividend growth streak and usually announces a dividend raise along with fourth quarter and year-end results.

In an economic recession, alcoholic beverages tend to do well and consumption rises and as such, Andrew Peller might be expected to benefit.

Case in point, see the Ychart below:

As you can see, there was a significant spike in sales (~18%) over the past few months.

This may bode quite well for a company like Andrew Peller which generates the majority of revenue from Canada. On the flip side, wineries have been closed since mid-March with no clear path to full operations.

Andrew Peller doesn't break down revenue by segments, so it is unclear if an increase in retail sales will be enough to offset the closure of wineries. Given this, investors should temper their expectations. Before last year, Andrew Peller was raising dividends at a double-digit clip. In 2019, however, it only raised by 5% as growth slowed.

Taking into account the slowing growth (pre-COVID19) and the fact we are in uncertain times, I'd expect the raise to be on the conservative end - if the company raises at all. A more likely scenario is a dividend inline with the previous quarter.

Also worth noting, Molson Coors (TAP) [TSX:TPX.B], which is not an All-Star, actually announced it was suspending the dividend on May 22. Despite an uptick in Canadian sales, not all companies are benefiting and most are also experiencing increased costs.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV ~5% $0.0028 $0.0565

