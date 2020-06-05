The stock has been overpenalized for its exposure to commercial aerospace end use markets.

Recommendation

I recommend going long Ducommun (DCO), a manufacturer in the aerospace and defence industry, because it is undervalued by 28.0% according to my DCF, and its stock price could increase significantly in the next 12 months.

The stock price from February to March declined by roughly 60% as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. As a result, the stock has been overpenalized for its exposure to commercial aerospace, which the market believed would lead to significantly lower earnings.

According to my DCF, the company's intrinsic value is likely close to $48.45 per share. If I am wrong, the company is overvalued by 28.2%.

Catalysts to increase the share price over the next 12 months include continued realization of synergies of previous acquisitions, significant growth in revenue and backlog for military and space end use markets, and expansion into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Key investment risks include heavy reliance on government military spending and priorities, liquidity risk due to potential of customers defaulting, and operations being ineffectively integrated.

Company Background

Ducommun is a tier two provider of engineering and manufacturing services for high-performance products and high cost failure applications in the aerospace and defence industry.

According to Ducommun's 2019 10-K, DCO generated $721 million in revenue, $84 million in EBITDA, and cashflow from operations of $51 million. The current market cap is $441 million, and its enterprise value is $726 million.

DCO's two business segments are electronic systems and structural systems. In 2019, electronic systems generated $360 million in revenue and structural systems generated $361 million. 68% of electronic system's revenue was from military and space end use markets, 19% was from commercial aerospace, and 13% was from industrials. For structural systems, 22% of revenue was from military and space end use markets and 78% was from commercial aerospace.

DCO is highly acquisitive and acquired Nobles Worldwide, Certified Thermoplastics, Lightning Diversions Systems, in 2019, 2018, and 2017.

Investment Thesis

DCO is still significantly undervalued despite the increase in price during the last month, as the price still overestimates the impact of COVID-19.

I believe sales will not decrease as dramatically as the stock price has because roughly half of DCO's revenue comes from military and space end use markets, which according to my DCF, will partially offset the decrease in sales from commercial aerospace. This is evident in Q1 revenue increases of 1% year over year due to significant growth in military and space sales. While this is not a significant increase, it illustrates DCO's ability to sustain its sales despite the 737 MAX crisis for Boeing (BA) and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite seeing lower sales in commercial aerospace, the composition of DCO's revenue is diversifying. CEO Steve Oswald in the 2020 Q1 earnings call mentioned that DCO continues to gain share at Airbus, achieving year over year growth in Q1. This is significant as Airbus was not a customer 4 years ago and opportunity still exists for the A320 program, according to CEO Steve Oswald. I believe this diversification of commercial aerospace will slightly help offset the loss of sales in commercial aerospace and increase future growth prospects once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Catalysts

Military and space sector sales rose by 32% year over year for Q1. CEO Steve Oswald in the Q1 earnings call stated that most gains include increases from the new weapon system from Nobles Worldwide. I believe that Nobles Worldwide will likely continue to provide significant growth throughout 2020 as Nobles Worldwide was only acquired in 2019.

Military and space backlog for Q1 was $474 million, which is a 36% year over year increase. This backlog is a strong indicator of future demand, which I believe will significantly offset the losses from commercial aerospace.

According to CFO Chris Wampler in the Q1 earnings call, the operating margin of electronic systems for Q1 increased to 15.4% from 10.9% due to favorable manufacturing volumes and product mix driven by military and space sales. I believe this operating margin improvement will likely continue as manufacturing volumes increase and operations become more effectively integrated.

In the Q1 earnings call, management mentioned that DCO booked an order for UAVs and will be moving forward in that area. This is a new area for DCO and I believe this will provide significant additional growth from tapping into new products without needing to acquire another company in 2019.

Valuation

The DCF based on 10-year unlevered free cash flow projections, discount rate of 10%, and EBITDA multiple of 8.0x or terminal growth of 1.0%, produced an implied share price range of $27.16 - $56.47. The company appears to be undervalued by 49.2% in the upside case, 28.0% the base case, and overvalued by 28.2% in the downside case. The base case is illustrated below. The upside case assumes a less severe decrease in commercial aerospace sales and the downside case assumes a slight decrease in military and space sales and no operating margin improvement.

Risk Factors

If the government decides to decrease military spending or shift priorities, DCO will be adversely impacted due to defence contracts possessing clauses specifying that contracts can be terminated for convenience, as stated in DCO's 10-K. Based on my DCF in the base case, a 10% decrease in military and space sales for 2020 alone will make DCO undervalued by 3.3% instead of 28.0%.

DCO heavily relies on the orders of a small number of customers. DCO's 10-Q for Q1 reports that 54.3% of sales are from the top 10 customers. If any of these customers default or cancel orders due to liquidity issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or the 737 MAX crisis for Boeing, revenue and collections of accounts receivable will be adversely impacted.

According to the Q1 earnings call, margin improvement has been dependent on favorable manufacturing volumes and product mix, thus DCO's growth is largely dependent on its ability to integrate the operations of the numerous businesses it acquires and the optimization of product mixes. If the COVID-19 pandemic creates logistical problems, such as factory operations being suspended, DCO will not be able to realize these synergies.

Conclusion

DCO is currently undervalued by 28.0% according to my DCF because it has been overpenalized for its exposure to commercial aerospace. Catalysts such as continued realization of synergies from acquisitions, a strong military backlog, operating margin improvement, and expansion into UAVs, will partially offset the losses from commercial aerospace. After buying the stock, it is important to monitor the performance of major customers such as Boeing, Raytheon (RTN), and Northrop Grumman (NOC) as their under performance could adversely impact DCO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.