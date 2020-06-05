Invest In Small-Cap REITs If You Think That Fundamentals Will Prevail

You should pick small-cap REITs if you believe that there will not be a deadly second wave of the virus and that the fundamentals will eventually prevail the size-oriented flows.

Massive indexation flows and secular changes (i.e. digitalization and remote work), that have been accelerated by the virus, explain these results.

By picking 20 largest and 20 smallest REITs and equally weighting them, it can be noticed that the large-cap REITs have considerably outperformed the small-cap peers since the 2017.

Most of the publicly traded REITs are of a small size and have a significant exposure to the value factor.

Over the past decade, large-caps have outperformed small-caps by a large margin. The economic shock caused by COVID-19 has not reversed the trend.

Size and growth matter, at least historically

In the past couple of years there has been a lively chatter about how the FAANG - Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOGL) - stocks have consistently outperformed the broader indices and essentially dictated the directionality of the S&P 500.

The reason for such talk is quite obvious:

By looking at the historical 10-year period, all of the FAANG stocks have significantly outperformed the underlying index, i.e. the S&P 500. In fact, this trend can be perceived as a self-reinforcing movement of the FAANG stocks becoming more dominant captains of the whole S&P 500. Because the S&P 500 is a market-cap weighted index - the larger its constituents get, the more they weigh.

Most conspicuously, the staggering tailwinds stemming from the FAANG stocks and size factor are captured in the chart below:

The Russell 2000, which is commonly viewed as a proxy for the small-cap companies, has delivered catastrophical relative returns in the past 10 year period. The Nasdaq-100 humiliating small-caps and large-cap value (to a certain extent the S&P 500) can be considered a testament of growth factor's dominance since 2013 / 2014.

The COVID-19 and the increased volatility has made no turnabout in size and growth factors, just magnified the historical pattern

The complete demand shock and extremely elevated volatility levels (e.g., VIX exceeding 80) in March-April took almost all stocks priced behind the woodshed. However, the growth and size managed to showcase better returns yet again. This did, in fact, cause major headaches and disappointment for the small-cap, value folks who had been hoping for a considerable mean-reversion in the case of economic slowdown.

Real estate - reflection of small size and value

Continuing with the size and value / growth assessment against the backdrop of the COVID-19 period: the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) - largest real estate ETF - has moved in sync with the Russell 2000. It is purely indicative of real estates' underlying exposure to value and size (small-cap) factors. Historically, the relationship has been pretty much the same.

To strengthen the argument and to reject the idea of spurious correlation, consider the following characteristic of real estate:

Value - oftentimes predictable rents (i.e. growth) with rare double digit like-for-like growth.

Size - only 2.9% of real estate exposure in the S&P 500 as of year-end 2019.

The charts as well as the underlying business model of real estate (i.e. REITs) prove that value and small-cap factors are the key driving forces for real estate returns.

20 biggest vs. 20 smallest REITs - the former wins...

The chart below compares the performance of the 20 largest and 20 smallest REITs since January 1, 2017 up until May 29, 2020.

I have based my selection of the relevant REITs on the NAREIT's database and assigned equal weighting for the companies. Namely, each REIT in, for example, "Top 20 largest REITs" weighs 5% as of January 1, 2017. There is no rebalancing assumed in the subsequent period - only the adjustments for stock splits, reversals and dividends. The definition of the small and large cap REITs is taken from the table "REITs in the FTSE NAREIT All REITs Index and S&P Equity Indexes" in the NAREIT database.

So, the chart above depicts the total cumulative return of both the small-cap and large-cap REITs during the period January 1, 2017 - May 29, 2020.

Here it is evident again that the larger businesses (i.e. REITs) have once again surpassed the smaller ones. The recent pandemonium caused by the COVID-19 has not led to any notable mean reversion in the valuations.

...and the return distribution confirms that

By decomposing the returns of both composites, one can quickly notice that the tails of the small-cap REITs are much wider than those of the large-cap REITs. Moreover, it is noticeable that the distribution curve for the small-cap REITs is a bit skewed to the left.

This means that daily returns for small-cap REITs have been more volatile with a slight tendency to fall in the negative territory.

2 major reasons behind such results

#1 - Indexation flows. It is a fact that being included in large ETF boosts company's liquidity and over time increases the valuation levels (e.g., the relative disappearance of liquidity premium). As many indices and ETFs which track them are market cap weighted, it gives a natural headwind for larger companies. It is argued that the massive move to indexed based strategies and low cost ETFs has rendered the fundamental analysis of some of the largest constituents more or less irrelevant. In such instance the overall flow (e.g., move into the equities) becomes a significant "market-maker" which does not consider the underlying value, but just the size. Namely, the bigger the company, the larger the flow and thus more bids leading to higher prices.

#2 - Secular shifts. The COVID-19 has accelerated many structural changes among which you have more profound digitalization and remote work. To cope with these shifts, office and retail REITs (which comprise ca. 25% of the total REIT universe) have to possess strong balance sheets and an access to prime locations. Usually it is the large-cap spectrum of REITs that carry these two characteristics.

How to play it?

From the above it should be clear that:

REITs have been punished because of the embedded exposure to value factor

Large-cap REITs have performed way better than the small-cap peers.

These facts could make one think that REITs and especially small-cap segment are undervalued and have favorable risk / reward opportunity. It would not make sense if large-caps continued their rally and just extended the overall valuation gap, right?

This is a truly legitimate argument, but it is highly subject to the following:

Second wave of virus. In case the virus comes back and causes similar consequences as the COVID-19, the relative outperformance of large-cap REITs would still remain intact.

The effects of gigantic indexation flows might have the potential to overlook underlying value and keep boosting the valuations of indexed companies.

So, all this boils down to a question whether you think that the virus will come back with a vengeance and whether the passive flows will continue to dictate the global pricing favoring large-cap REITs. If the answer is yes - avoid small-cap REITs. If the answer is no and you believe that the fundamentals will eventually prevail - invest in small-cap REITs.

