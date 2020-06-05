Risk On (Technically Speaking For 6/1-6/5)

Today's employment report indicates that the worst is probably over, which sent stocks rallying.

The financial indicators are positive, indicating the Fed has laid the groundwork for a recovery.

The first section of the Friday edition uses the analytical framework developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore to analyze the current state and potential trajectory of the US economy. The second section looks at the markets from a technical perspective.

The US economy is currently in a deep recession due to the pandemic quarantine. We're now analyzing the data from a "green shoots" perspective; looking for signs that the economy is rebounding.

Long Leading Indicators

BBB yields (left) spiked as the credit markets seized in the Spring. Yields have moved lower nearly as fast due to the Fed back-stopping the markets. M2 money stock (right) has increased sharply as the Fed has pumped as much money as possible into the economy.

Corporate earnings are a different story. From Zacks (emphasis added):

The economic downturn resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a significant drop in corporate profitability, with S&P 500 earnings for this year now expected to be down by almost a quarter, with estimates still coming down.



Growth arrives next year, thanks to easy comparisons, but earnings in 2021 will still be below the 2019 level.



The brunt of the earnings hit is expected to be in Q2 2020, but declines are expected to continue in the second half of the year as well, though the pace of declines decelerates significantly from the Q2 level.

Long-leading indicators conclusion: the Fed has set the table for growth by lowering volatility and increasing liquidity. But those actions have not translated into economic activity, which explains why corporate profits are declining.

Leading Indicators

Some leading indicators remain unchanged from last week's summary: building permits are dropping and new durable goods orders are weak.

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims continues to report elevated levels: On the plus side, the pace of the increase continues to decline. But in the last two months, the number of people filing for initial unemployment claims has increased to over 40 million.

Leading indicators conclusion: here, the data is universally weak.

Coincidental data

Before getting to the employment report, remember that the other main coincidental indicators are still showing a sharp contraction:

The above chart converts industrial production and retail sales to base 100 and uses the end date of the last recession (6/09) for 100. Both numbers are still showing sharp declines.

Now, onto the employment report. First -- and perhaps most importantly -- the BLS released a statement with the report that basically said, "figuring out the employment situation during a pandemic is a Herculean task." That does not mean that the numbers are off or maladjusted; only that the standard methodology may not work as well right now, so the BLS is making some adjustments.

Let's start with the Household Survey, which reported an increase of 1.746 million in the labor force and a 3.839 million increase in the number of employed (a bit more than 2x the increase in the labor force). The number of unemployed decreased by about 2 million. So, we saw a large flow back into the labor market as people got back to work. This shouldn't be a surprising development.

Turning to the establishment survey, several industries saw large gains: construction (+464,000); manufacturing (+225,000); leisure/hospitality (+1,239.000); health (+391.000); retail (+368,000). The combined total of these five groups is 2,687,000, which is more than the total increase in the total non-farm payroll employment (2,509,000).

This was a good report for several reasons:

It indicates the worst is probably over It probably indicates that the PPP program was fairly effective in staving off a large spike in unemployment.

However, let's place the current labor market into a longer-term perspective.

The unemployment rate is still at its highest level since 1950: Total payrolls have a long way to go to make up all the losses so far: Finally, the employment-population ratio for men and women has dropped sharply: The percentage for men is now at its lowest level since the late 1940s. The percentage for women continues to drop.

Economic conclusion: today's employment report -- while welcome -- still shows a labor market that is very damaged. And other indicators indicate growth will be weak in the short-term. While the Fed has "set the table" for growth, we haven't seen that impact other non-financial indicators yet.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: There are two pieces of good news above. First, equity indexes had a very good week, led by smaller-cap indexes. Second, the Treasury market is down, which means we're getting less of a mixed message from the markets. The sector performance table is also very "risk on." Energy is rising with oil and anticipation of higher fuel demand; financials are rallying as the yield curve steepens and industrials are hoping to see increased earnings as growth restarts. At the bottom are defensive sectors -- utilities, staples, and health care occupy the bottom three slots.

Let's start with the Treasury market: The IEF has been trading sideways since mid-April. Even though momentum was declining, prices continued to move sideways. This week, prices gapped below the 121 level on higher volume, moving through the 50-day EMA. Much of the IEF commentary applies to the TLT, except that prices broke through the EMAs a little earlier. Key to the chart is the rising volume over the last few trading sessions.

Now, let's turn to the indexes, starting with this week's SPY chart: The SPY had two gaps higher this week -- the first on Wednesday and the second today. The index consolidated gains between the higher skips. The 30-day SPY chart shows prices in an up, consolidation, up pattern. During the rally, there have been sell-offs, allowing traders to take profits off the table and new traders to enter trades. Overall, this is a really nice chart. The SPY continues to move higher. Next week, the 50-day EMA will move through the 200-day EMA, a bullish crossover.

Let's sum this all up:

The markets were right about the economy; the economic bottom looks to be very swift. The beginning of a Treasury market sell-off will add further fuel to the bull's fire in the short term.

These two points are market-specific.

The economic data is horrible. Corporate earnings will drop sharply in 2Q20, which will depress hiring. This will, in turn, keep demand soft for some time. While today's payrolls increase is welcome news, the unemployment rate is still 13%. And there is some commentary that today's report may keep Congress on the sidelines for further stimulus, which would be a bad idea.

Still, let's take the win.

See you on Monday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.