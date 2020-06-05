Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) reported negative earnings of -$0.13 per share in its first quarter on sales of $48.07 million. This means that the last time this precious metal miner actually beat its bottom-line estimates was back in the third quarter of 2018. Suffice it to say, 5 straight bottom-line misses have not done anything for investor confidence and this is showing itself up in the share price. In fact, whereas the majority of gold and silver miners remain well up from their bear market lows (late 2015 to early 2016), the share price of GPL has been floundering. In fact, as I write, at $0.46 per share, the price remains precariously close to that July 2015 low, shares printed back in 2015.

This means that GPL is one of the cheapest miners in this sector out there at present which may bring opportunity. Shares at present are trading for just 3.5 times cash flow and 0.6 times sales. The question is whether management has gotten its act together (or is in the process of doing so) over the past 3+ years.

Before considering GPL's investment case, we need to look at how gold has been cycling. As we can see from the gold chart below, we believe the yellow metal initiated an intermediate cycle in mid-March of this year. Price rocketed out of those lows to print new highs in April but trading action since then has become quite choppy. Furthermore, glaring divergences are warning us of a possible move below the April 17th low which would be bearish for gold at least in the short term.

Suffice it to say, we do not expect this to happen considering how early we are in this intermediate cycle in gold. Great Panther needs higher gold prices as this will drive its profitability metrics which seriously lag the market. In the first quarter, gross profit of $14+ million was driven by strong revenue growth which came about due to the Tucano acquisition. Although this mine offers plenty of potential ($6+ million exploration program earmarked this year and started in the first quarter), its projected all-in-cash-costs of an average of around $1,200 per ounce this year still remain lofty compared with what the firm reported in Q1.

Furthermore, even if management can get the all-in sustaining costs down to their 2020 target, they still will be well above the best gold producers at present. What may be a more attractive reason for a potential long-play in GPL at present is its silver exposure. The gold/silver ratio is still well above its long-term average which leads us to believe that silver will outperform gold during the rest of this bull-run in precious metals.

On the silver side in Mexico, the company mined approximately 769,000 ounces of silver but again the all-in sustaining cost was lacklustre at best at approximately $14.21 per silver ounce. These costs are expected to revert to around the $13.50 level by year end but again, GPL is once more lagging the industry here. Even if over time, silver production was to significantly ramp-up from the exploration program in Guanajuato; silver sales because of the Tucano acquisition is still going to significantly lower than the dollar amount of gold sales going forward.

Why is this important? Well, we mentioned in a recent article on another miner that we believe that gold is currently on year number 5 of its 8-year multi-year cycle. Therefore, we believe there is a good chance of this cycle topping within the next year or two before rolling over. Suffice it to say, since earnings growth is what predominantly drives share price growth, the miners who have significant silver production (at excellent all-in sustaining costs) should be the big winners over the next 18+ months. GPL with respect to both its exploration programs and present costs seems to be a tad behind the eight-ball here.

Therefore, to sum up, GPL, due to where it is in its current production cycle, would not interest us at the moment. Yes, production should increase significantly over the next few years but much of this production will continue to be elevated in terms of cost. Management has been beating the drum with respect to the firm's compelling valuation. The market though also needs to see a profitable firm. Let's see what the second quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.