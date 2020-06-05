GOED has produced contracting revenue and other major metrics, so I'll pass on the IPO.

The firm sells third party branded appliances and home furnishings on its website.

1847 Goedeker has filed proposed terms for its $15 million IPO.

Quick Take

1847 Goedeker (GOED) has filed to raise $15 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells branded appliances and related products to North American customers through its website.

GOED has produced contracting revenue, gross profit and other major metrics, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Ballwin, Missouri-based Goedeker's was founded to sell home appliances and related home products online directly to consumers.

Management is headed by Douglas Moore, who has been with the firm since August 2019 and was previously CEO of Med-Air Homecare, a home healthcare equipment and service provider.

The company's site carries major name brand appliances, furniture and other home goods.

GOED sells more than 200,000 products and provides what it calls 'expert advice' via online chat or telephone seven days per week.

Goedeker has received at least $1.3 million from investors and 100% of company stock is controlled by CEO Moore and CFO Robert Barry via 1847 Holdco.

Customer Acquisition

The company operates as an online entity and markets its site through a variety of paid and organic online channels.

The most effective channel to-date has been paid shopping and paid search.However, the problem with paid search is that due to its auction type model, the prices paid for retaining position over time can increase, making paid search a risky basis for business marketing.

Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been increasing as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Advertising Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 6.9% 2019 5.7% 2018 4.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Advertising efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Advertising spend, worsened to a negative (3.4x) in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for online home furnishing sales is expected to reach $9 billion in 2020.

This represents a potential annual growth over 2019 of 2.3%. Historically, the industry grew 7.6% per year from 2015 to 2020, as shown in the chart below:

The main drivers for this expected growth are the level of consumer spending and willingness to purchase durable goods via online means.Due to the Covid19 pandemic, many consumer shopping behaviors have migrated to online shopping, but that growth may be tempered by the worsening economic environment due to large job losses.

Major competitors include large online retailers such as Walmart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY) and Amazon (AMZN) as well as housewares sellers such as Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY), AJ Madison, Appliance Connection, US Appliance and other similar businesses.

Financial Performance

Goedeker’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and lower gross margin

A swing to operating loss

A swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 9,677,178 -19.0% 2019 $ 47,615,013 -15.4% 2018 $ 56,307,960 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 1,566,008 -6.6% 2019 $ 8,014,042 -26.5% 2018 $ 10,898,076 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 16.18% 2019 16.83% 2018 19.35% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (1,315,133) -13.6% 2019 $ (2,193,510) -4.6% 2018 $ 1,889,392 3.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (1,285,120) 2019 $ (2,513,415) 2018 $ 2,005,378 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 958,356 2019 $ (2,094,785) 2018 $ 442,074

As of March 31, 2020, Goedeker had $247,668 in cash and $16.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($1.1 million).

IPO Details

GOED intends to sell one million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $67.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24.0%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay certain of our outstanding debt and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

GOED is seeking public investment to reinvigorate its marketing plans and reignite growth in its business.

The company’s financials show declining revenue, reduced gross profit and gross margin, and increasing operating and net losses, although cash flow from operations has swung positive in the most recent reporting period.

Advertising expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been increasing and the firm’s advertising efficiency has worsened.

The market opportunity for selling third party branded appliances and home furnishings online has grown markedly in recent years and is projected to continue its growth in the future.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of nearly 1.5x.

The obvious problem is that in recent years, management has proven it can’t grow revenue or any other major financial metric with its current resources, even in an online-favored environment.

I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June, 2020.

