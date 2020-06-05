PROG has grown markedly but has been temporarily negatively affected by the Covid19 pandemic.

The firm provides a range of genetic diagnostic testing services in North America.

Progenity has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Progenity (PROG) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is commercializing molecular testing products to maximize the ability to personalize disease treatments.

PROG is dealing with the temporary negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its diagnostics business.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation, I’ll provide an update.

Company & Technology

San Diego, California-based Progenity was founded to develop advanced testing capabilities using genomics, epigenomics, proteomics and metabolomics to better inform and personalize treatment options for patients.

Management is headed by Mr. Harry Stylli, Ph.D,, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously CEO and Chairman of Immunis.AI, a diagnostic testing company.

Below is a brief overview video of prenatal genetic testing:

Source: Washington State Department of Health

The company’s primary offerings include:

Preparent - carrier test

Innatal - prenatal screen

Riscover - hereditary cancer

Resura - prenatal test for monogenic disease

Progenity has received at least $299 million from investors including Athyrium Capital Management.

Customer Acquisition

The company engages with physicians via its in-house team of more than 150 employees

The firm is also developing what it calls a 'proprietary ingestible capsule platform designed to help diagnose and treat GI disorders at the site of disease,' shown in the chart below:

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 85.8% 2019 40.9% 2018 39.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing spend, was negative (2.1x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 -2.1 2019 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for molecular diagnostics was $7.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.5 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued high prevalence of infectious disease such as cancer as well as an increasing awareness of and demand for personalized medicine treatment options.The market expected to produce the highest growth rate is the Asia Pacific region due to a strong increase in disposable income and growing healthcare spending by governments and individuals.

Major competitive vendors include:

Invitae (NVTA)

Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Natera (NTRA)

LabCorp (LH)

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Roche Diagnostics (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Ambry Genetics

GeneDx

Sema4

Financial Performance

Progenity’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, with the exception of Q1 2020

Increased gross profit, excepting Q1 2020

Reduced net loss

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 16,828,000 -64.6% 2019 $ 143,985,000 12.5% 2018 $ 127,974,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (9,742,000) -142.2% 2019 $ 43,493,000 21.2% 2018 $ 35,898,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 -57.89% 2019 30.21% 2018 28.05% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (52,526,000) -312.1% 2019 $ (140,119,000) -97.3% 2018 $ (114,239,000) -89.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (17,152,000) 2019 $ (148,037,000) 2018 $ (129,106,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (30,886,000) 2019 $ (106,124,000) 2018 $ (65,126,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Progenity had $11.6 million in cash and $195.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($120.0 million)

IPO Details

Progenity intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to support our operations;to invest in our molecular testing research and development program;to invest in research and development with respect to our precision medicine platform;to pay our obligations under settlement agreements; andthe remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo Securities, Baird, Raymond James, and BTIG.

Commentary

Progenity is seeking public investment capital to fund its R&D efforts as it seeks to further build out its molecular testing products for personalized medicine approaches.

The firm’s financials indicate a difficult recent reporting period due to the Covid19 pandemic and customers prioritizing their activities in related to those needs rather than typical patient requirements.

So, Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen markedly; its Selling & Marketing efficiency rate has dropped into negative territory as it has felt the effects of a temporary client activity shift.

The market opportunity for molecular diagnostics is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

PROG is proceeding through a difficult time as the Covid19 pandemic severely affects otherwise growing demand for its testing services.

I expect the firm may have another difficult quarter in Q2 2020 before seeing more normal business demand.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.