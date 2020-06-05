I believe that EWZ will significantly increase in value with the world reopening and economic conditions returning to a state of normalcy.

The economy is in the midst of struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the price of EWZ reflects this.

Widespread fear is your friend as an investor because it serves up bargain purchases. - Warren Buffet

Even though the Brazilian economy has slowed in recent months, I remain bullish on value being added in the near future. The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) shows some recovery, despite Brazil's COVID-19 struggles. Some believe domestic uncertainty in Brazil, both economically and socially, makes this ETF too risky to buy. I generally disagree with this mindset. While I agree that these are concerns, and there is always a risk, I think it is more likely that a bounce-back will happen. I am a supporter of exposure to emerging markets and now is the time to invest in Brazil.

EWZ seeks to match the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index, holding 61 holdings in total. The MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index aims to measure the performance of large and mid-cap segments of the Brazilian Market, covering 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Brazil. It is the largest Brazilian ETF, primarily composed of financials (29.73%), basic materials (14.81%), energy (11.70%), and consumer cyclical (9.82%).

Over the past year, EWZ has significantly trailed the S&P 500 and MSCI's Small-Cap ETF Price. Amongst its peers, it appears a clear favorite to the Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF (BRZU) and the ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (UBR). It is virtually even with the First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX ETF (FBZ), with EWZ having a lower expense ratio (0.59% to FBZ's 0.80%) and having several times the assets under management.

Apart from the COVID-19 situation, now second in the world behind the U.S, there is political unrest in Brazil. President Bolsonaro faces opposition, including impeachment threats, from Congress he is always at odds with. Economic reforms he promised are now secondary to the growing threat of the coronavirus, and many are unhappy with his leadership during this time. The slowdown in its leading export partner, China, and low commodity prices have not helped. Many predict the Brazilian economy will shrink somewhere between 3% and 6%.

However, I am more on the side of Goldman Sachs that announced it would be investing in Brazil because it can't get much worse. While I think there is truth to this, I also think a return to more standard economic conditions will benefit Brazil. China and other countries reopening will help its materials industries. The iron ore producer Vale (NYSE:VALE) expects exports to China to increase on 2019's numbers. Oil is also a large part of Brazil's economy, and its price increase, as well as other commodity price increases, will help push inflation and help with the country's debt.

Further, when the health crisis stabilizes, the government plans to pass a new tax law, improving on what most see as a system that is too complex. It also intends to adopt other measures to enhance private investment, such as a bankruptcy bill for companies and a payroll tax exemption. Further, the central bank is taking action to maintain the real's strength by dipping into its foreign exchange reserves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.