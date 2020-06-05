Gold: Further Upside Expected

Gold has seen strong demand in 2020 due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gold prices are currently at their highest level since 2011 as a result of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For context, let’s compare the trajectory of gold in 2020 to two currency pairs comprising of safe havens (Japanese yen and Swiss franc) against a risky currency (the Mexican peso).

Source: investing.com

We can see that while the appetite for safe haven currencies surged relative to gold – this has now started to consolidate and gold appears to still be seeing a slow but steady rise.

With this being said, the unique nature of COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions on air travel has in fact reduced demand for gold as a commodity. For instance, it is reported that gold imports into India fell by a staggering 99% in May as jewellry shops have remained closed and a drop in air travel reduced imports of gold into the country.

Moreover, gold demand in China appeared to have been dropping as early as last year – as imports were curbed with the aim of strengthening the Chinese yuan through reducing outflows of the currency from the country.

Since 2019, the yuan has been weakening further against the U.S. dollar and this is likely to further curb China’s appetite for gold imports going forward.

Source: investing.com

With that being said, there has been speculation that China may attempt to repeg the yuan in order to prevent a significant depreciation in the yuan that would in turn reduce the purchasing power of Chinese consumers.

This may likely further weaken the demand for gold, as it would involve restricting yuan outflows in order to keep the yuan at a level of 7 against the dollar.

In spite of lower demand, gold prices have kept rising – it is ultimately contagion and a flight to safety that has been boosting the price of gold.

Traditionally, gold demand has served as a hedge against inflation. While inflationary pressures have not been a concern up till now – it would be erroneous to write off the possibility that prices will not see a significant increase after this pandemic passes.

While central banks have rushed to implement quantitative easing measures in order to stimulate economic growth, the world economy can only absorb so much quantitative easing until prices eventually start rising again.

This is a particular risk if the economy recovers faster than expected – consumers will ultimately take advantage of lower rates and prices as a whole will see an upward trend.

There is the possibility that inflation may even be encouraged in the short to medium term in order to reduce government debt – investment in physically-backed gold ETFs is up by 20% this year and there is little reason to believe that demand is set to decrease going forward.

In this regard, we may see a resurgence of demand for gold in countries such as China, as that country will be keen to reduce its exposure to U.S. dollar reserves – which would weaken in value in the event of inflation.

As it stands, demand for gold in China and India remains low. However, should inflation see a resurgence as a result of quantitative easing, then it is quite likely that we would subsequently see demand for gold rebound. Moreover, with safe haven currencies now appearing to weaken in favour of gold – I anticipate that the metal has further upside ahead and expect that the metal could breach the 1900 level in the next few months if not sooner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.