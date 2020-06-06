The stock price has plunged more than 40%, but the business is strong enough to withstand this shock.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is a perfect business operating in a distressed consumer discretionary sector. The short-term shock caused the stock to dive to unjustified lows while its long-term business will stand undamaged and fully capable of generating great cash flows. I think that the company will be able to withstand the shock and the stock will go higher soon.

The stock has dropped more than 50% due to the coronavirus-related crisis as lots of retail stores were forced to close their doors, and people will probably cut their discretionary spending during the recession. Today, the stock is 40% lower in comparison to its February highs.

The Business

V.F. Corporation is one of the largest apparel, footwear, and accessories companies in the world. The company is well-diversified in its industry and holds great brands in its portfolio. Mainly, the business is concentrated in outdoor, active, and workwear fields.

The outdoor sector is one of the biggest sectors of the company as it represents about 45% of sales. Two of the 4 biggest brands of the company - The North Face and Timberland - operate in this sector. The former brand faces certain headwinds in 2020. The brand generally proposes premium products with rather high prices, which will probably decrease during the recessionary and high unemployment period. The brand also proposes products related to extreme winter sports activities such as snowboarding, ice, and rock climbing. The sector lost lots of sales due to above-average temperatures in winter. It is interesting to note that the brand is gaining market share in Europe as in Q4, 2020, the sales in Europe grew 1%, while in the Americas the brand faced a 21% decline.

The active sector presents about 48% of total sales. Here operates the biggest brand of the company - Vans. It proposes casual footwear and apparel products targeting younger generations. Though in Q4, 2020 sales dropped 7%, it was mainly due to retail store closures, and it does not represent any mid to long-term threat. The brand proposes relatively cheap and affordable products for the public, thus I do not expect any sales damage for the brand during the current recession. Exploring the brand website, I have found out that the best seller products' prices are in a range of $50-$60. The price range indicates that the brand can more likely be associated with the consumer staples industry than with consumer discretionary.

The company has adopted a very appreciable long-term strategy. The management mainly emphasizes the importance of new acquisitions as a way to increase shareholders' value. The management is intending to buy new brands that bring more than 15% ROIC and have more than $1 billion of annual sales. That is why the management achieved more than 17% average ROIC in the last decade. The management manages the total portfolio very aggressively as they are buying well-performing brands and are selling worst-performers.

The management is also inclined to expand its sales in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. China's GDP is growing very fast, and its exposure to the Chinese market is vital for future growth. V.F. has already achieved successes in the field, as, in FY 2020, the company generated 14% constant currency growth and is now investing heavily to continue the pace. The company has started to collaborate with the e-commerce marketplace Tmall. The deal will help V.F. to increase its sales to Chinese consumers. The data provided by Tmall will help the company to identify growth opportunities and market preferences in China.

At the same time, the management tries to diversify its business from wholesale oriented business towards directly consumer-oriented business. The direct to consumer sales represent 33% of total revenues, and the management expects to grow the field emphasizing digital sales growth.

Balance Sheet

As the stores were closed and the apparel producers were not able to sell their products, it is quite important to understand whether the company possesses enough cash to protect its liquidity and solvency. There is also a huge possibility of a second wave of coronavirus. Thus, we need to consider the balance sheet issues more profoundly.

In the short-term horizon, there are no meaningful liquidity issues as the current assets can cover short-term liabilities around 1.6 times since there are about $5 billion current assets and $3 billion current liabilities. It is also worth mentioning that as short-term debt amounts only $1.2 billion, the company possesses $1.3 billion in cash to cover the entire short-term debt.

There is a too low amount of debt which is due in upcoming years. In 2021 and 2022, the combined long-term debt and capital lease obligations will amount to $800 million, which represents the half amount of FY 2019 operating cash flows.

It is also quite important to consider rating agencies' and the market's opinion on the company's solvency issues. Currently, Moody's assigns A3 rating to V.F., which means an upper-medium grade and low credit risk rating.

Mr. Market also doesn't see any dangers as bonds due in 2037 yield only 3.14% at current valuations.

Thus, we might conclude that there is a too low possibility that the company might face balance sheet difficulties.

Shareholder Yield

The company has a great shareholder yield history, as in 2019, it retuned 6.5% yield via dividends and share repurchases.

Currently, the dividend yield sits at 3.2%, which is considerably higher than its 4-year average of 2.4%. The company was able to increase dividends 46 years sequentially recording 13% CAGR in the last 10-year period.

We need to admit that the payout ratios are already extremely high and in the long run, the company can't sustain its current dividends considering its current low revenue growth. In FY 2020 the company paid more than 110% of its net income as a dividend, while it spent more than 86% of its operating cash flow for dividends. The chart below shows that the company has already reached the full capacity of dividend payout, and if it wants to continue growing the dividends, it either needs to increase revenues or issue new debt to transfer the money from debtholders to shareholders. The latter strategy is widely used in the current market environment as low-interest-rate debt encourages the trend greatly. After all, we do not consider the strategy as stable and sustainable as it greatly damages a company's leverage position and long-term safety.

At the same time, the company returns huge amounts of money to shareholders via share buybacks. In FY 2020, the management returned more than 100% of OCF via share repurchases. This is also a non-sustainable move, and we might expect that the management will not be able to continue on the same path.

The chart above indicates that the management returned more than 100% of net income and OCF to shareholders in recent 5 years via dividends and share repurchases. The only exception was recorded in FY 2019. The reason for this is the fact that, in 2019, there was a large $400 additional income from discontinued operations. As a result of this approach, the debt burden increased substantially from $1.8 billion in 2016 to $3.7 billion in 2020.

Thus, we might expect that the current rate of repurchases will disappear in the upcoming years, and the management would face hard difficulties in raising the dividends.

Risks

Coronavirus is a large threat for the company, as it is triggering a large economic recession and is causing income levels to fall dramatically. V.F. Corporation has a large exposure to emerging markets, which generally face the largest income declines during economic unstable periods. We might expect that these issues can hit the top line of the company. This might have a terrible cause-effect chain as low consumer spending could result in lower demand, order cancellations, high discount prices, increased inventories and higher expenses. It can substantially hit margins causing large losses.

At the same time, there is a huge exchange rate fluctuation in the market. The company generates about 40% of its revenues outside the USA, thus the exchange rate volatility can hurt the business. Currently, lots of central banks issue new currencies to inject them into circulation to protect their financial stability. It is hard to predict how much can it devalue their currencies and which one will stand as a winner in the long run, but one thing is clear, these policies will increase fluctuations in the market.

Valuation

Generally, Relative Valuation model indicates the company's position against its competitors. It shows what market expects from the company and how it assesses the company's quality against its peers. V.F. Corporation's stock price is rather overvalued compared to its competitors as our model indicated a $37 average intrinsic value while the stock is trading at 56% premium. Anyway, we are considering the premium as a positive indicator for the company, since the whole industry is severely damaged, and the market is rather positive on V.F. outlook.

To compute discounted cash flows, we will use 10-year average operating cash flow as a starting point, since the cash flows were rather flat during recent years. Using a 60-month beta of 1.1%, 7.7% equity risk premium, and 0.6% risk-free rate, we would have about 9% discount rate. Using the Gordon Growth Model, we see that 5% perpetuate growth rate means about 15% undervaluation.

Our 5% growth expectation is rather controversial compared to management's expected 10% long-term annual growth due to revenue growth and margin expansion. However, even the controversial inputs indicate undervaluation for the company.

Conclusion

We have a great business that has a very meaningful position in its industry and might probably increase its market share due to prudent management strategies. Though we have noticed certain problems concerning dividends and share buybacks, we expect that the stock would give at least 2-3% shareholder yield in upcoming years. The price is also undervalued compared to its long term growth opportunities, thus we will recommend buying the stock.

