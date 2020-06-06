Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) as an investment option at its current market price. When 2020 began, I was cautious on this fund, and that turned out to be the correct sentiment. With HDV seeing a double-digit drop so far this year, it may seem like time to start some positions. I do see some merit to this reasoning, as the Energy sector, which makes up over 28% of HDV's holdings, has been rallying in the short term. Further, the fund trades at a marked discount to the broader market. Therefore, it may be the value play some investors are looking for.

However, I continue to see reasons for caution, which makes me reluctant to upgrade my rating on the fund. While Energy has been rallying recently, its longer-term performance has been poor, leaving me with modest expectations for the future. Oil prices have been seeing strong gains in May and June, but the gains have been slowing, and the rising prices could encourage more production. As prices rise, producers have a greater incentive to drill, which would limit further price gains from here. Finally, the Health Care holdings within HDV present a mixed bag. This is a sector that faces unprecedented challenges right now, offering both risk and reward.

Background

First, a little about HDV. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend-paying U.S. equities". The stock currently trades at $86.35/share and yields 3.82%, based on 2019 distributions. I gave the fund a neutral rating at the beginning of the year, and this outlook appears to have been vindicated. While stocks have been under pressure across the board, HDV has underperformed, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given how volatile the first half of the year has been, I wanted to reassess HDV to see if I should change my outlook going forward. After review, while I see some value in the fund, I continue to have modest expectations. As such, I am sticking with a "neutral" rating, and I will explain why below.

Energy Has Been Shooting Higher, Making Me Cautious

When I review HDV, I always place a heavy focus on the Energy sector. This is because the sector has continuously been the fund's largest by weighting, so my outlook for this area plays a critical role in how I view the fund. In fact, over time, HDV's exposure has continued to increase. Last year, the sector's exposure was around 20%. Back in January, it had risen to 24%. Today, Energy represents over 28% of the fund's total holdings, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, Energy has a disproportionate impact on HDV, so it is important to evaluate this sector when considering initiating positions. Fortunately, the Energy sector has been leading the market in the short term, which has been helping HDV. To illustrate, consider the one-month return of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), compared to the broader market, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, XLE, which tracks the Energy sector, has delivered alpha over the major indices in the past month. This push higher has helped tighten the spread between HDV's return with the S&P 500 since the year started.

While this is good news in the immediate term, I view this performance with a grain of salt. While Energy has rallied recently, it is still a big market laggard over the longer term, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

My point here is not to get too excited about the short-term performance. When we look back over a longer time period, we see that Energy has been a laggard, and that makes me cautious on buying in too heavily into the sector.

Of course, we should also not ignore the bullish momentum we have seen recently. A key reason for this outperformance in Energy shares over the past month has been the rise in oil prices. After seeing oil fall off a cliff in March, including a few days with futures in negative territory, crude oil has seen its price rise steadily. In fact, crude prices have risen on a week-over-week basis for the past six weeks, turning around what had been poor performance in both March and April, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway from all this is that the rise of oil prices has clearly been a major factor in Energy's outperformance. However, the other takeaway from the graph above is that gains are slowing. After the second week of gains, the week-over-week increase has continued to fall, suggesting further upside will be difficult to sustain. Given the strong rally in the sector already, I believe the easy money has been made at this point and would not expect continued outperformance in the second half of the year. Yes, the Energy sector is still reasonably priced, but the longer-term trend for this area has been to lag the market as oil prices have stayed well below their highs for years. Furthermore, as prices have risen, that offers an incentive to producers to increase their drilling activity. OPEC + is set to extend their production cuts, but there is already growing dissatisfaction with these policies among some members. The higher the price of oil climbs, the higher the incentive to cheat on the cuts, and any increased supply in the market will pressure prices. As we have seen with Energy shares so far in 2020, a dip in prices will be a difficult headwind for the sector to overcome.

Health Care Sector To See Change

My second point touches on the Health Care sector, which is HDV's second largest sector by weighting. At almost 20% of total assets, this sector is almost as important as Energy when it comes to dictating total return for the fund. Fortunately, this is a sector I believe in long term, as Americans continue to live longer, the population continues to grow, and the percentage of disposable income spent on health-related services rises.

With this in mind, it is fair to say I view the Health Care sector as a strong longer-term buy. I believe investors want to be exposed to this area because, for all practical purposes, healthcare is a necessity, and demand is going to do nothing but rise in the years to come. However, my short-term outlook is a bit mixed, because the sector is facing unprecedented challenges. Hospitals and doctor's offices are overwhelmed, and as the unemployed ranks have grown, we have to assume millions of people have lost access to their health insurance. Therefore, profitability in the space is likely to come under pressure, as it will in most corners of the market as well.

On top of the pressures COVID-19 has placed on the sector, I expect Health Care to underperform in the second half of the year as we get closer to the election. With every major election cycle, healthcare reform takes up a larger share of airtime. Similar to 2016, I would expect calls for "Medicare For All" and other expansive ideas to be floated. While I would not argue for or against the actual implementation of any of these programs right now, until we see actual details on what specific ideas propose, the calls for radical reform create uncertainty. This is the one trait that investors hate the most, because an uncertain environment is difficult to plan, and invest, for.

To illustrate, let us take a look at how the Health Care sector performed during the last presidential election year. To do so, see the graph below, comparing the performance of the Health Care SPDR (XLV) against the S&P 500:

Source: Google Finance

As you can see, Health Care as a whole has lagged the market over time, but its underperformance in 2016 is particularly notable. The markets were very unsure what a President Trump administration would mean for the status quo, and the sector sold off to end the year. Even leading up to the election, with Hillary Clinton as the presumed favorite, the sector lagged, as investors were unsure what proposed changes from both sides of the aisle would mean.

This time around, we have a little more clarity. A President Trump re-election would likely just mean a continuation of the status quo. But, as Democratic hopeful Joe Biden rises in the polls, a change in administrations will more likely than not mean profound changes to the healthcare system. And, as I noted above, as our system grapples with the lingering effects of COVID-19, 2020 is sure to bring about change that will be difficult to plan for. As such, I view the sector cautiously for the months ahead, but do remain interested in this sector as a generational, longer term, play.

Still A Value Opportunity

Up to this point, my outlook on HDV has clearly been mixed. However, I want to reiterate that I am not bearish on the fund. While I see challenges ahead, I also see merit in holding an ETF with a high dividend objective, primarily for the relative valuation. Despite the headwinds facing the fund's top sectors, investors may decide it is worth the risk, because the fund is priced well below what it would cost to obtain broad market exposure. To illustrate, consider the chart below comparing HDV with the S&P 500 on a few key metrics:

Fund / Benchmark Current P/E 2 Dividend Yield HDV 16.7 3.82% S&P 500 22.8 1.9%

Source: iShares; Multpl.com

My point here is that, while HDV has some headwinds, we must consider those risks relative to the broader market. HDV seems reasonably priced, and the broader market has challenges of its own, such as high unemployment, continued partial economic shutdowns, and rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China. When we consider what a broad market funds offers in terms of risk and reward right now, HDV may seem like the safer alternative. This valuation gap between the two is a primary reason for my consistent rating.

Bottom Line

HDV continues to paint a neutral picture for me. The fund's Energy exposure has helped a bit short term, but I question how much longer that will last. While I view the fund's dividend favorably, I believe it is unlikely HDV will deliver any type of alpha in the second half of the year. The reason for buying this fund should be to obtain stable dividends, and not to expect impressive price gains. While there is merit to this strategy, it does limit total return, so investors need to enter this product with reasonable expectations. Therefore, I am reiterating my neutral rating for HDV and would caution investors to be selective on their entry points at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HDV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.