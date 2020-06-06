The Strongest Stocks To Buy Now

Here's what you can do to position yourself now.

For the first time since March, our favorite overbought/oversold indicator has shifted from risk reward favoring buyers to neutral. With nearly 30% of institutional quality stocks in our coverage trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average (DMA), the risk of a 3% to 5% pullback in the S&P 500 index is rising.

Historically, a single-digit percentage reading like we got in March is coincident with a major bottom. However, a move above 30% during a recovery has suggested back-and-fill action as short-term investors look to preserve profit.

Having said that, it's not until we exceed 40%, such as our 55% extreme reading in January, that this signal suggests significant portfolio de-risking is necessary. Readings can remain elevated for a long time, though, so prudent positioning, including reducing margin exposure and selling impaired businesses near resistance, makes more sense than wholesale selling. In fact, any cash raised by sensible portfolio pruning is still best redeployed into names on your watch list on a pullback.

Although history doesn't repeat, it often rhymes, so considering the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) behavior from late February 2019 through early March 2019 - when this measure first climbed back above 30% following the December bottom - may be instructive. During that period, SPY retreated 3.3% from its intraday high to its intraday low, testing and holding 200 DMA support.

However, one difference between then and now is that the percentage of stocks trading 5% or more below the 200 DMA had already intersected with the percentage of stocks trading 5% or more above the 200 DMA by February 2019. That hasn't happened this time (yet). Regardless, the current reading suggests stock picking in the best sectors and industries on a pullback to the 200 DMA could pay off.

The top sectors to buy

Our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap for members every week by aggregating individual stock scores.

I explain our system here, but in short, our ranking incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term, and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Grading stocks in this manner and then, analyzing scores by sector and industry shows us the best ponds to fish in for money-making ideas.

Currently, the strongest large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, services, utilities, and consumer goods. Technology, consumer goods, healthcare, utilities, and services are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare, technology, and financials offer upside in small-cap.

Visualizing sector scores differently can also help sector investors narrow their search by market cap. For example, we're better off focusing on mid-cap than large-cap or small-cap in consumer goods

The top stocks to buy

Stocks follow earnings over time, and insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, so high scoring stocks in our research offer investors a great source for new investment ideas.

This week, we shared over 90 stocks with members, including the following top-rated stocks within these select sectors.

Best Scoring 6/4/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Basics FMC Corporation (FMC) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 100 81.25 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 95 97.5 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 90 68.75 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 90 83.75 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 85 81.25 Consumer goods Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 110 88.75 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 110 107.5 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 78.75 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 95 87.5 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 95 76.25 Pool Corporation (POOL) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 95 96.25 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 80 Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 90 90 Energy Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 105 102.5 EQT Corporation (EQT) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 80 81.25 Financials Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 100 80 Visa Inc. (V) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 81.25 PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 80 Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 93.75 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 95 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 90 81.25 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 90 92.5 eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 90 93.75 Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 90 92.5 Healthcare Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 110 102.5 Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 105 83.75 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 105 102.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 100 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 86.25 McKesson Corporation (MCK) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION 100 81.25 Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 81.25 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 93.75 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 80 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 81.25 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 Industrials Exponent Inc. (EXPO) INDUSTRIALS CONSULTING SERVICES 105 82.5 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 103.75 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 105 82.5 Kadant Inc. (KAI) INDUSTRIALS PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS 100 78.75 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 100 98.75 SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 95 87.5 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 90 88.75 Saia, Inc. (SAIA) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 90 88.75 REITs Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 100 95 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 95 93.75 American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) REITS REITS-SPECIALTY 95 87.5 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 87.5 Services Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 110 90 Medifast, Inc. (MED) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 105 86.25 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 96.25 Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 100 97.5 Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 100 85 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 95 97.5 TransUnion (TRU) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 95 76.25 Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 95 102.5 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 95 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 95 93.75 Technology Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 98.75 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 103.75 Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 105 103.75 CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 100 Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 81.25 Intuit Inc. (INTU) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 98.75 Adobe Inc. (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 100 BlackLine, Inc. (BL) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 100 salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 102.5 EverQuote (EVER) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 100 98.75 Utilities Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 110 91.25 TerraForm Power (TERP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS 95 93.75 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 95 75 Ameren Corporation (AEE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 80 70

