The Strongest Stocks To Buy Now

For the first time since March, our favorite overbought/oversold indicator has shifted from risk reward favoring buyers to neutral. With nearly 30% of institutional quality stocks in our coverage trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average (DMA), the risk of a 3% to 5% pullback in the S&P 500 index is rising.
Historically, a single-digit percentage reading like we got in March is coincident with a major bottom. However, a move above 30% during a recovery has suggested back-and-fill action as short-term investors look to preserve profit.
Having said that, it's not until we exceed 40%, such as our 55% extreme reading in January, that this signal suggests significant portfolio de-risking is necessary. Readings can remain elevated for a long time, though, so prudent positioning, including reducing margin exposure and selling impaired businesses near resistance, makes more sense than wholesale selling. In fact, any cash raised by sensible portfolio pruning is still best redeployed into names on your watch list on a pullback.
Although history doesn't repeat, it often rhymes, so considering the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) behavior from late February 2019 through early March 2019 - when this measure first climbed back above 30% following the December bottom - may be instructive. During that period, SPY retreated 3.3% from its intraday high to its intraday low, testing and holding 200 DMA support.
However, one difference between then and now is that the percentage of stocks trading 5% or more below the 200 DMA had already intersected with the percentage of stocks trading 5% or more above the 200 DMA by February 2019. That hasn't happened this time (yet). Regardless, the current reading suggests stock picking in the best sectors and industries on a pullback to the 200 DMA could pay off.
The top sectors to buy
Our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap for members every week by aggregating individual stock scores.
I explain our system here, but in short, our ranking incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term, and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Grading stocks in this manner and then, analyzing scores by sector and industry shows us the best ponds to fish in for money-making ideas.
Currently, the strongest large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, services, utilities, and consumer goods. Technology, consumer goods, healthcare, utilities, and services are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare, technology, and financials offer upside in small-cap.
Visualizing sector scores differently can also help sector investors narrow their search by market cap. For example, we're better off focusing on mid-cap than large-cap or small-cap in consumer goods
The top stocks to buy
Stocks follow earnings over time, and insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, so high scoring stocks in our research offer investors a great source for new investment ideas.
This week, we shared over 90 stocks with members, including the following top-rated stocks within these select sectors.
|Best Scoring
|6/4/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Basics
|FMC Corporation
|(FMC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|100
|81.25
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|(AEM)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|95
|97.5
|Albemarle Corporation
|(ALB)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|90
|68.75
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|90
|83.75
|Ecolab Inc.
|(ECL)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|85
|81.25
|Consumer goods
|Polaris Inc.
|(PII)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|110
|88.75
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|110
|107.5
|Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|(CHD)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|78.75
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|(MKC)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|95
|87.5
|NIKE, Inc.
|(NKE)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|95
|76.25
|Pool Corporation
|(POOL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|95
|96.25
|Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
|(HLF)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|90
|80
|Monster Beverage Corporation
|(MNST)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|90
|90
|Energy
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
|(COG)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|105
|102.5
|EQT Corporation
|(EQT)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|80
|81.25
|Financials
|Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|(ICE)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|100
|80
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|81.25
|PRA Group, Inc.
|(PRAA)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|80
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|93.75
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|(PYPL)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|95
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|90
|81.25
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|90
|92.5
|eHealth, Inc.
|(EHTH)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|90
|93.75
|Goosehead Insurance
|(GSHD)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|90
|92.5
|Healthcare
|Centene Corporation
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|110
|102.5
|Triple-S Management Corporation
|(GTS)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|105
|83.75
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|105
|102.5
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|(DGX)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|100
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|(UNH)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|100
|86.25
|McKesson Corporation
|(MCK)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION
|100
|81.25
|Teleflex Incorporated
|(TFX)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|100
|81.25
|Illumina, Inc.
|(ILMN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|93.75
|Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
|(LH)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|80
|Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
|(MTD)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|81.25
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(VRTX)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|98.75
|Industrials
|Exponent Inc.
|(EXPO)
|INDUSTRIALS
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|82.5
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|103.75
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.
|(KTOS)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|105
|82.5
|Kadant Inc.
|(KAI)
|INDUSTRIALS
|PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS
|100
|78.75
|Marten Transport, Ltd.
|(MRTN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|100
|98.75
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|95
|87.5
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|(RGR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|90
|88.75
|Saia, Inc.
|(SAIA)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|90
|88.75
|REITs
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|100
|95
|CyrusOne Inc.
|(CONE)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|95
|93.75
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|REITS
|REITS-SPECIALTY
|95
|87.5
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|90
|87.5
|Services
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|110
|90
|Medifast, Inc.
|(MED)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|105
|86.25
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|96.25
|Strategic Education, Inc.
|(STRA)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|100
|97.5
|Stitch Fix Inc.
|(SFIX)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|100
|85
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|95
|97.5
|TransUnion
|(TRU)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|95
|76.25
|Chegg, Inc.
|(CHGG)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|95
|102.5
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|(EA)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|95
|Etsy, Inc.
|(ETSY)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|95
|93.75
|Technology
|Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
|(ALRM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|98.75
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|103.75
|Zillow Group, Inc.
|(Z)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|105
|103.75
|CoreLogic, Inc.
|(CLGX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|100
|100
|Science Applications International Corporation
|(SAIC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|100
|81.25
|Intuit Inc.
|(INTU)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|98.75
|Adobe Inc.
|(ADBE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|100
|BlackLine, Inc.
|(BL)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|100
|salesforce.com, inc.
|(CRM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|102.5
|EverQuote
|(EVER)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|100
|98.75
|Utilities
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|110
|91.25
|TerraForm Power
|(TERP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS
|95
|93.75
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|(NEE)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|95
|75
|Ameren Corporation
|(AEE)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC
|80
|70
Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, MNST, PYPL, V, ILMN, VRTX, EA, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.