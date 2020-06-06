ServiceNow expanding into new verticals could pose a risk to the focus that got the company this far. It's also adding more competitors to the mix.

At a P/S level of 19.9x, with the current macro landscape in focus, an investment in ServiceNow is outside of my comfort zone at this time.

Today, I want to dive deeper into a company that has, quite honestly, flown under my radar for a long time, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). This relatively under-followed enterprise technology name is hovering around all-time highs and just had its first profitable year in almost a decade. I believe this name will continue to show signs of growth for some time to come. The question becomes is that growth worth the 19.9x P/S ratio that the company is currently carrying around?

Overview

ServiceNow is an enterprise tool that allows companies to build automated digital workflows. Things like Incident Management, Problem Management, Change Management, and Release Management are tasks that one would be able to add some level of automation to within ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM) tool.

While ITSM is the largest of ServiceNow's businesses, the company also offers IT Business Management (ITBM) and IT Operations Management (ITOM) solutions. There are also non-IT products that help customer service, human resources, and security.

As you can probably tell, ServiceNow does a lot. That "a lot" though takes care of repetitive tasks for businesses in a defined and sometimes fully automated manner, thus saving businesses time and money. Saving businesses time and money is why ServiceNow has taken revenues from ~$1B in 2015 to $3.5B in 2019. It's also why the software commands 80%+ margins.

More than 80% of Fortune 500 companies are already customers of ServiceNow, and as you can see from the image above, ServiceNow has some geographic diversity.

Explosive Revenue Growth And Profitability

Image: ServiceNow annual revenue

If you're wondering why ServiceNow is currently commanding a 19.9x sales multiple, you need to look no further than the 38.3% CAGR revenue growth over the last five years. Over the last three years, it's 35.5%, and last year the company grew revenues at 32.6%. Sure, growth is slowing, but that's the case at (almost) every company on the planet. These numbers, for a company of ServiceNow's size, are quite impressive. They're also backed up by those 80%+ software margins, which makes for fast escalating gross margins, too.

Analysts who provide revenue estimations expect that the growth will continue to fall as ServiceNow runs out of room to run with its ITSM product and begins entering new markets. With five analysts providing such guidance, the average 2020 revenues came out to $4.3B, or 24.3% growth over 2019.

24.3% growth, given our current macro landscape, is great, but I'm not sure it lives up to 19.9x P/S. Then again, and a brief detour here, P/S ratios get this high in SaaS due to the margins and the ease of scaling to more customers. We should not, therefore, compare the P/S of a growing SaaS to, say, a growing consumer staple.

Looking forward to 2021, analysts foresee growth slowing just a little bit more to 23.3%. As expected, analyst coverage begins to wear off a little after that. I do not wish to put my spin on revenues and value the company this high up, so I'll save that part for the "Valuation" section below. For now, just know that revenues are booming, and they're expected to continue doing so.

Image: ServiceNow Quarterly Normalized EPS

Now to the bottom line where things, at least the last few quarters, have been looking quite healthy. As you can see in the chart above, ServiceNow has returned a profit on a normalized EPS basis for the last three quarters, and those net margins have been creeping up ever so slightly.

I expect this profitability will continue, and that we'll see margins continue to expand slightly year over year going forward.

Growing TAM, Entering New Markets

Image: Large and Growing TAM per Investor Deck

The simplest reason why this growth will continue is the growth of ServiceNow's total addressable market (TAM). The slide above is from ServiceNow's own investor deck where the company estimates the "Now Platform" will cover a market worth $165B by 2023.

To start capturing a larger piece of the available $165B pie, ServiceNow will have to run up against some big named competition. This is even more so the case as ServiceNow expands further outside of IT Workflows, and into other vectors (Employee Workflows, Customer Workflows).

Names that could be considered competition include Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), IBM (NYSE:IBM), VMware (NYSE:VMW), and so many more.

As ServiceNow enters new verticals, it adds more incumbent competition to the mix. This gives me a sort of wariness. Unlike, say, Salesforce that sells a one-size-fits-all verticals software, ServiceNow is building tools that cater to certain niches. A lack of focus while not an issue now could become one in the future. Any investor should definitely keep an eye on that.

Happy Customers Are Sticky Customers

Image: Customer expansion by year of initial signup

In the first-quarter earnings call presentation, ServiceNow provided a chart that I think bears further attention here. It shows the growth of customers by the year they signed up. So, for every $100 in contract ServiceNow had in 2010, it now has $1,340 from that same batch of customers. That chart is inclusive of losses, too.

Image: Customers over $1M ACV and growth YoY

ServiceNow is also growing the number of customers that bring in over $1M per year at quite the pace. Last quarter, the company saw 30% year-over-year growth. This number will also slow down over time, but to see it still rapidly growing is a definite pro towards investing.

Valuation

One thing any potential, or current for that matter, investor should be aware of is dilution. I hate the word, and it makes me cringe whenever I think of it happening. Alas, it happens at ServiceNow, and quite frequently. Over the last year, through equity awards, the company has diluted shareholders by 3.2%.

3.2% is not significant, but in the firm's latest 10-K, it acknowledged that stock-based compensation will continue to increase. Those increases in share count can come on the order of 5% per year over the next three years (program ends FY22).

Based upon our stock price as of December 31, 2019, we expect stock-based compensation expense to continue to increase in absolute dollars for the year ending December 31, 2020 as we continue to issue stock-based awards to our employees, but remain relatively flat as a percentage of total revenues compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Given the potential for further dilution, I'm going to stick to valuing this stock on a P/S basis, as it is the metric for which we have the most information.

Image: ServiceNow 5yr P/S Ratio

Over the last five years, the average P/S is 14.1x, with 14.4x being the median. In the last year, thanks to profitability, things have jumped a little, and ServiceNow traded for an average 17.1x or 16.6x median.

Image: ServiceNow Guidance Per Q1 Presentation

From the guidance, ServiceNow sees growth coming in at 27%. Analysts, as we discussed above, see an average of 24.3%. If we meet in the middle at 25% growth, 2020 revenues come out to $4.326B.

With further dilution on the horizon, the core market being 80% penetrated, and the hefty competition seen in new spaces, I believe the current 19.9x (TTM sales) ratio to be too high an entry point. Instead, I don't think investors should initiate a position over the one-year median given the potential risks (and other places one could invest to get a sufficient return).

Adding a little "padding" to deal with dilution, I would be OK with paying 16x sales for a company with these characteristics. Readers should know that I hate chasing (it's a surefire way to get caught up in hysteria); instead, I accept that some ships may have sailed. While I am "bullish" on ServiceNow, I would not personally buy the stock above my comfort level of $362 per share (16x 2020 sales).

The Hideaway Scores

The Hideaway Scores are the bread-and-butter of High-Quality Hideaway. These simple-to-understand letter grades help an investor, at a glance, determine if an investment is worthy of further research, or if there's better potential elsewhere. No matter your investment criteria, there's a score for you (value => Price, quality => Quality, growth => Momentum scores, hybrid approach => Composite).

Price Grade Quality Grade ST Momentum Grade LT Momentum Grade Composite Grade F A+ A A B

The following are some select quantitative figures (also available for more than 4,500 equities in High-Quality Hideaway):

Piotroski Ohlson O-Score Altman Z-Score Analyst Grade 5 0.211537 8.93 B

Conclusion

I would never recommend selling this company, but I would not personally buy it at these prices. I think there are too many potential risks, and a haphazard macro landscape to be worried about that prevent me from buying here. As I alluded to above, one can simultaneously be "bullish" on the prospects of the firm while also unwilling to pay the entry fee. That's where I currently lie on ServiceNow.

For $362 per share, assuming it's not a news related dip, I would consider initiating a small position in my portfolio. I would recommend that readers hold the stock at these prices, and consider adding more if the price dips below $362.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.