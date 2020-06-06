The Market Speaks: 3 Mega Trends Are Happening

The focus on Covid could lead to a genetic engineering/immunotherapy revolution that could dramatically change our society.

Three mega trends are rapidly changing our society in ways which few appreciate.

First, a fascinating phenomenon is happening. Housing computers and cell towers is becoming more profitable than housing people. It is faster growing, and interestingly, the industry is far more concentrated than those for human housing.

For example, SBAC (SBAC), American Tower (AMT), and Crown Castle (CCI) dominate when it comes to leasing cell towers. Imagine if only three companies dominated when it came to housing humans. Here is their performance since 2005 vs. the Vanguard REIT index:

Remember, one needs a major stock market crash to enter these names since they have become market darlings, or perhaps, one could acquire and spin off the outdoor advertising assets of a much cheaper, tiny company such as Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK), which sports a yield of 7.7%. Remember, it is a GP/LP structure, so an acquirer would have to do a friendly deal.

Similarly, the housing of computers (the pervasiveness of cloud computing has supercharged the already massive demand for data centers) is a faster growing, and increasingly, more profitable and more concentrated industry than that of providing human housing. These stocks are not cheap either:

Second, there is a massive move in government to fund vaccine development (immunotherapy) to find a cure for Covid and for any future pandemics. I believe that biodefense, immunology, and genetic engineering will be seen as just as important to the national interest as physicists were during the space race and the early atomic age. Tens of thousands of immunologists and geneticists will be trained, hired, and funded. This will happen for decades.

Increasingly, immunotherapy researchers recognize that directly modifying the immune system via genetic engineering, rather than the creation of antigens and synthetic antibodies, is the future. And the government will have to find something for all of these newly-funded and employed immunologists to do during periods of relative quiet for pandemics. I believe that the government will actually start to fund basic research with the goal of curing, rather than merely treating diseases.

Let's play a simple thought experiment with polio. Imagine if instead of creating a polio vaccine, that the government used its massive purchasing power in an effort to reduce the horrible expense of polio by purchasing, en masse, iron lungs for those paralyzed with polio. And remember, that some of those paralyzed need round the clock medical care.

While the government could moderately reduce the purchase price of iron lungs by purchasing them en masse, it would do little to reduce the horrible expense associated with polio. The only real solution to reducing the horrible expense, suffering, human and economic cost of polio is to cure it. This seems quite obvious when it comes to polio. But strangely, we believe that it is normal for the government to accept a situation in which other diseases are merely treated, rather than cured.

We all nod dutifully as well-intentioned public policy makers, politicians, and ideologues tell us that the government can use its massive purchasing power to dramatically reduce the cost of disease. But the hard truth is that, like polio, the only way to truly reduce the cost of a disease by 99% is to cure it. Any time you hear anyone make a pronouncement that a disease can be economically treated, rather than cured, here is the test: if they said it about polio today, would it sound absurd?

We are so used to scientific and governmental timidity in tackling societally important technical tasks that we have given in to a culture of mediocrity that great scientific heroes such as Hilary Kprowski, Jonas Salk, and Albert Sabin never have accepted. The societal refusal to accept the status quo of inadequate treatments demands the creation of cures.

Therefore, in the United States, where healthcare costs absorb an astounding 17.6% of GDP, there will be a push among intelligent politicians (I know it is a rarity like the Loch Ness monster. We have all heard the myths, but there is never a confirmed sighting) to actually cure diseases. The funding for Covid has given them the excuse, the public crisis that will provide an impetus for funding.

Therefore, the second mega trend will be a revolution in immunology and genetic engineering in an effort to cure diseases, rather than treat them, which will dramatically lower the costs of many diseases, the way the polio vaccine did for polio. This dramatic reduction in healthcare costs could provide rocket fuel to the economy.

In finance and economics, we often discuss fat tails and black swans as downside risks. However, we have had so little success in recent decades solving seeming intractable problems that we forget that fat tails can create massive upside risks, or paradigm shifts as well. Biotechnology may become a larger investment theme than internet stocks were in the 90s - and with even farther ranging effects.

Everyone scoffed that computers were leading to increased capex spend when workstations and the PC were initially introduced. Now, computers are seen as essential to reducing costs decades later. Similarly, truly successful immunotherapies and genetic interventions will dramatically lower the human, economic, and societal costs of disease.

Here is where to look. The Nasdaq Biotech ETF is a stalwart.

But with its concentration in big names, to fully get exposure, I would also consider the clinical trial ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC), which should be a multi-hundred million dollar ETF if investors were clearly focused on the obvious.

As always, given the speculative nature of each of these trends, I would use our Zomma Directional algorithm to enter and to exit. For those who you who are not familiar with the reasoning behind the algo, and its rules, here is the primer on the empirical framework that guides the approach:

First, fundamental data is widely reported. However, market prices react to both fundamental data, and increasingly, to central bank liquidity injections.

Second, heavy-handed central bank moves to inject and to withdraw liquidity often override economic fundamentals in the short to medium term.

Third, markets react to economic fundamentals, to corporate fundamentals, and to central bank gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity.

Remember that although market participants focus on explicit Federal Reserve policy decisions, day-to-day open market operations, in which the Federal Reserve buys and sells bonds on the open market, are just as important.

Fourth, Federal Reserve open market operations create trends, or serial autocorrelation, in the direction of asset classes.

Over time, the interplay of these variables creates the winners and the losers of the game.

Algorithmic methods can often sniff out important statistical footprints. I use my Zomma Directional Algorithm to take advantage of trends created by the flow of investment dollars reacting to the interplay of these variables.

The algo does not use form fitting. It uses the same settings on every market. Here's how to understand the results:

1. When the yellow line crosses above the green cloud, it signals a buy.

2. When the yellow line crosses back into the top of the green cloud, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algo is not designed to create short signals.

This brings us to the third mega trend, AI and Robotics. My friend Travis Briggs was brilliant years ago to spearhead the creation of a robotics ETF (ROBO). He was way ahead of the crowd in embracing the investment rationale behind robotics and automation and how it would change our society.

Global X also has a robotics and AI ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ):

It is very likely that AI/machine learning and robotics will make the marginal value of housing computers and cellular towers (data connectivity), even more valuable than the marginal economic value of housing some humans, unless geneticists and biologists become more effective at enhancing humans. These trends are not going anywhere soon, and they could take centuries to play out. Because valuation, given the uncertainty of near time cash flows compared to strength of the societal trend, will be inherently difficult to measure, tactical algorithmic exposures to these trends will be safer than a buy and hold approach. In addition to the fundamental company performance issues, the increasing acceptance of these trends will create boom and busts in their valuation by the public which will necessitate tactical exposures to reduce volatility. Indeed, these societal trends could create huge volatility in the broader indices as they play out.

