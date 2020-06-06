As organizations across the globe become increasingly dependent on data analysis to gather insights, Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) continues to grow rapidly. Alteryx provides a user-friendly data analytics platform for business intelligence. Current macroeconomic weakness leads some investors to believe the company’s momentum is permanently impaired. They are wrong. In this article, we review the business, the massive opportunity, competition, coronavirus impacts, valuation and risks. We conclude with our opinion on why Alteryx will be an absolute, post-pandemic, fortune maker stock.

Overview

Incorporated as SRC, LLC in 1997, the company changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in 2010 and began trading publicly in 2017. The company provides a software platform to its users to derive meaningful insights from input data for use in decision making. Alteryx’s software platform consists of over 200 in-built analytical models which enable data analysts to perform complex analytics without the need to master a sophisticated coding language. Additionally, the analytical models are open and modular and therefore coding experts can upgrade or adjust the underlying codes as per their business needs. Alteryx has both on-premise as well as SaaS based elements in its product suite, but most of the business is on-premise. It generates revenue from software licensing fees and post contract customer support which includes upgrades and other professional services. The customers typically enter into a 1-3 year subscription agreement and are billed in advance on an annual basis.

Alteryx follows a “land and expand” strategy which involves initial deployment of Alteryx designer software on a small scale at an organization and later, gradual expansion of the deployments to multiple users in the same organization. As of Q1 FY 20, the company had 6,443 customers which included 731 of the top 2,000 companies globally.

Immense long-term growth opportunity

Data analytics is increasingly becoming an integral part of the decision making process at organizations, including large enterprises. This growth is fueled by global adoption of the internet in everyday lives, as well as the digital transformation at global organizations. However, data in its raw form isn’t meaningful and needs to be cleaned and processed in order to derive meaningful insights from it which can be used in decision making. Alteryx’s data analytics software (which provides code free as well as code friendly platform to its users) allows companies to do just that. As per Gartner, the data analytics and business intelligence software market segment has grown to over $25 billion. Additionally, Alteryx also targets millions of spreadsheet users worldwide who spend a significant number of hours on developing spreadsheet models and doing repetitive tasks which can be completed in much less time with the use of Alteryx’ self-service software platform. Alteryx values this market opportunity at an additional $24 billion.

Differentiated product that allows the company to co-exist with other major analytics peers

Alteryx provides an end-to-end data analytics software platform to its users. It uses a drag and drop user interface and built-in analytical models that even users with no coding knowledge can use to conduct analysis. The data analytics process involves several steps such as data collection, data cleaning, data blending, data analysis, and interpretation of results. While there are several software products available in the market which specialize in parts of the process, Alteryx is a powerful tool that unifies the whole data analysis procedure on a single software platform.

Alteryx does face competition from large data visualization players such as Tableau (DATA), Power BI (MSFT), and Qlik. While Alteryx is the market leader in self-service data analytics, Tableau enjoys higher market share in self-service data visualization platforms. Tableau also supports lightweight data preparation tool which allows its users to conduct data analysis and generate visualization results. However, the data analytical power of Alteryx is much more robust as compared to visualization platforms such as Tableau. An added advantage of Alteryx’s software is its ability to easily integrate its results with other software platforms. Alteryx’s software output can be directly used in various other specialized visualization tools including Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, and Qlik. Many users of Alteryx’s data analytics software also use Tableau or other visualization tools to better derive results in a visual form. As such, some of the competitors of Alteryx also nicely complement its services in the data analysis value chain.

In the advanced and predictive analytics space, Alteryx has several competitors such as SAS advanced analytics, RapidMiner, IBM SPSS Modeler (IBM), along with open-source software packages such as R and python. However, the in-built self-service modules and overall ease of use provide Alteryx an upper hand in terms of customer adoption. In fact, Alteryx was recently named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning in terms of its ability to execute.

Robust fundamentals driving strong growth

Alteryx reported revenue of $109 million in Q1 FY 20, which represents a YoY increase of 43%. In fact, the company’s revenue has grown at an impressive CAGR of 67% over the past five years. This strong increase has been the result of both increases in customer count as well as a high net dollar expansion rate which represents additional sales made to existing customers or revenue from upselling of products.

The number of customers has grown substantially from 3,392 in 2017 to 6,443 in Q1 FY20. Alteryx added 396 net new customers in Q1 FY20 and ended the quarter with a 30% YoY growth in customer count. Additionally, 731 customers out of the total are amongst the leading 2,000 global organizations. Onboarding of larger organizations provides Alteryx an opportunity to generate more dollars per account.

Alteryx generated non-GAAP operating margin of 18% in 2019. This is despite heavy expenditure in R&D to consistently evolve its technology according to customer needs as well as considerable amount being spent on sales & marketing in order to drive penetration. We believe the company can grow non-GAAP operating margin to 30-40% as the company generates leverage on its sales and marketing expenses on a larger revenue base.

Coronavirus slowdown will have a temporary, near-term impact on growth momentum

It is hard to argue that record business closures and unemployment claims of over 40 million are not going to have a near-term impact on the company. Alteryx, being a technology services provider to global business enterprises, is not immune to this global slowdown. Although number crunching is an essential business activity and data analytics has become more important than ever for organizations, we believe that many organizations will significantly curb their operating budgets including IT expenditure at least in near to medium term. This will have a negative impact on customer count growth as well as subscription renewal of existing customers. Please note that although 37% of Alteryx’s customers are large enterprises, the other 73% include small to medium enterprises. The effect of economic slowdown is starting to become evident in the company’s momentum as per recent management commentary.

“Coming into Q1, the momentum that we saw in 2019 continue and we got off to a solid start to the year. However, in March, we saw activity levels slow considerably. This was particularly evident with opportunities with new customers and expansion opportunities that were not attached to a renewal……Finally, we experienced a moderate increase in our churn rate, most notably in Europe.” – Kevin Rubin, CFO, in Q1 FY 20 earnings call.

The company estimates YoY revenue growth of 10-15% for Q2 2020 which is significantly below recent trends.

“The current macroeconomic environment is clearly in a state of turmoil and we expect it will continue to negatively impact our business. Given the evolving situation with COVID-19 and the increased uncertainty it has created for businesses across the globe, at the present time we cannot reasonably predict the impact on our full-year 2020 financial results. As a result, we are withdrawing our previous full-year guidance and do not intend to provide financial guidance for the full year 2020 at this time.” - Kevin Rubin, CFO, in Q1 FY 20 earnings call.

Please note that although the data analytics software market segment is not immune to the global economic contraction, it is clear that in the future more data is going to be generated and more analysis will need to be done to make sense of that data. Therefore, the underlying market opportunity is likely to expand as the economy heals from the current downturn.

Valuation rich but fair considering growth potential

Alteryx’s shares have seen a "V-shaped recovery" like most high-quality tech names post the COVID led sell-off. The stock is currently trading at an EV to sales of 21 times versus an average of around mid-teens multiple since its IPO. Given the macro weakness, lackluster business outlook coupled with management’s commentary around recent weakness in business trends, we believe the upside in the very near term may be challenged. Having said that, given the attractive market as well as the quality of the business, we believe over the longer-term investors will be rewarded even at these valuations, and those rewards could continue to arrive sooner than later.

Risks

Competition: Although Alteryx is the best-positioned self-service data analytics software company in our view, it faces competition from large technology players in certain parts of the analytics value chain. The attractive market opportunity in self-service data analytics may attract interest in the space from large competitors. Having said that, a larger player may also look to enter the space by buying out Alteryx.

Prolonged slowdown: A prolonged recession or an L-shaped recovery from pandemic led slowdown may result in considerable declines in customer count growth as well as an increase in customer churn rate in the near to medium term.

Conclusion

Alteryx has enjoyed impressive growth in recent years, but the current coronavirus slowdown has some investors concerned. However, in our view, Alteryx’s long-term growth opportunity remains intact, and the opportunity is truly massive. Specifically, Alteryx is a leader in self-service data analytics, it’s well placed to resume its impressive long-term momentum, and for these reasons, we’ve ranked it number 10 on our recently list of top 10 fortune maker stocks (behind our report on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) at number 9). Alteryx’s long-term secular growth dynamics are very much intact, and this is a stock that could reasonably increase 10x over the next 10 years based on the massive (and rapidly growing) total addressable market.

