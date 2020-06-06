AUD/JPY Likely To Correct As Markets Show Excess Optimism

Furthermore, if there is no correction in the short term (even a minor correction), we should then look to the potential for a harsher correction later this month. After the episode of March 2020, we should keep our eyes peeled for signs of euphoria.

However, S&P 500 futures (as a proxy for U.S. equities) seem to be potentially getting ahead of themselves. VIX, a measure of implied volatility, has collapsed from its March heights.

The AUD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the Japanese yen, is a risk-on currency pair which tends to rise as global risk sentiment improves. The reverse is true; when risk sentiment falls, and especially as equity downside volatility Arises, AUD/JPY tends to fall (often more quickly other major FX pairs).

This relationship is helped both by tradition (traders using the pair to express their position on risk in markets) as well as by fundamentals; the Australian dollar is a commodity export due to Australia's commodity export exposures (and direct export exposures to key trade partners in developing Asia, including China). The Japanese yen is considered safe haven due to Japan's relative political stability and significant domestic investment sector (including retail traders; a significant source of global "hot money").

When traders want to express a bearish view on equities, they will often look at shorting equity futures or taking options positions (or both). However, besides the more conventional ways to expressing bearish views, one of the smarter ways is to short pro-risk FX pairs like AUD/JPY. This is because equities are liable to rise stubbornly, and substantial falls in equity prices usually only occur during either periods of extremely bearish sentiment and/or during liquidity crises. Risk-on FX pairs like AUD/JPY are generally more liable to fall; greater volatility can be expected in the near term, at least.

Most recently, we have seen U.S. equities rise substantially (and indeed equities have performed well globally, rebounding off their March 2020 lows). The chart below uses daily candlesticks to illustrate recent price action in U.S. equity futures (E-Mini S&P 500 futures).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

As noted previously, equities can often rise stubbornly against fundamentals; in fact, the recent rise off the March lows was generally unexpected (including by myself). However, as equities have risen, I have gradually shifted my view to a bullish one given that liquidity remains high (as I discussed in a recent article covering EUR/USD) while even the FX space has confirmed these moves. If we were seeing pairs such as AUD/JPY falling against the rises in equities, we would have great reason to be skeptical. Yet it appears that all-time highs are in sight for S&P 500 futures (indeed, on June 5, 2020, Nasdaq futures were already able to find all-time highs).

However, while the recent rise in equities has been supported by improving sentiment, falling equity risk premia, and no liquidity crisis to speak of, current trading conditions now appear to be bordering on euphoria. While we can continue to take a bullish viewpoint, in the short term, we should consider the likelihood that equities will correct somewhat. Consistent with what I have mentioned in this article, a hedge here would be best expressed in the FX space.

The AUD/JPY is likely to be one of the better instruments to express this, since despite the improving risk sentiment, in my opinion it does not make sense for the Australian dollar to be breaching the heights of the "pre-COVID-19" trading range which we saw from the start of 2020 (see chart below).

As shown in the chart above, AUD/JPY has breached (and found resistance) at the 76.50 level. While optimism is climbing, I believe we are likely to see some kind of short-term pullback. Euphoria may continue, but the risk and reward of being "long risk" at this juncture appears to be waning. A smart hedge via FX (not via equities) is becoming attractive, especially since it is often the FX world that leads the equity world. If we do get a correction, it is probable that the correction will start in FX, in pairs such as AUD/JPY.

We can also see evidence of euphoria building by using Bollinger Bands. For example, 50-day, 2-standard-deviation Bollinger Bands take the trailing 50 days' price action, find the moving average, and apply two standard deviations (based on trailing daily price moves in percentage terms) to the moving average (on the upside and downside). When prices consistently breach the upper or lower bands, we should keep our eyes peeled for a reversal. The chart below is an updated chart of the one above, which shows that AUD/JPY is evidently trading in a very optimistic fashion.

We are seeing similar activity in the VIX (Volatility Index). Bollinger Bands, using a 20-day look-back (and again, two standard deviations), are especially effective in pinpointing times at which there is a higher probability of VIX spiking. As of June 5, 2020, the VIX (which is a short-term measure of implied volatility for the S&P 500) is firmly encroaching on the lower band.

While VIX has not sunk below the lower band, the fact that VIX is falling while the "bandwidth" is also tightening (i.e., the distance between the two bands is shrinking, meaning that the volatility of VIX itself is falling) suggests to me that markets are starting to become a little optimistic.

Drops in equities and other risk assets are healthy since they actually tend to contribute to the longevity of bullish trends. When markets move in a unidirectional fashion, too many traders and funds can get caught on the wrong side of the market (with leverage) when downside volatility does finally appear, which can cause problems for market liquidity (as we saw earlier this year). Analogously speaking, it becomes the equivalent of a crowded room all rushing for the emergency exit at once.

Because I believe markets are becoming a little too complacent, I think that there is a good chance of a minor correction in the near term. Equities may well continue to stubbornly rise; however, I think that AUD/JPY could be considered an interesting short-term short trade opportunity at the current levels of around 76.00 to 76.50. The pair is likely to make its way to below 74 in the near term, and possibly even below the 71 handle, although that would not be a base case. These levels are in line with the pre-crash levels, from the first quarter of 2020.

I would say that, as illustrated in the chart below, the general moves seen in the bond markets would complement this view. Short-term interest rate differentials as priced by bond markets tend to lead moves in the FX space; the recent spike in AUD/JPY has not really been confirmed by the short-term one-year spread for this pair (as shown below, by the colored line).

The one-year spread is languishing and does not seem to favor either AUD or JPY either way. It would appear to me that AUD/JPY is simply getting ahead of itself and deserves a minor drop, and perhaps some period of consolidation, before possibly resuming its current trend upwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.