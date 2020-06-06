May Jobs Is Not A 'Recovery'

Protests with an immediate nexus to the George Floyd atrocity overlay deeper socioeconomic unrest and stratification that will affect profits, taxes, and regulation prospectively.

Compared to the pre-COVID-19 jobs data from January, it's clear that the USA has a much farther way to go to resume even a "new" normal.

NEW YORK (June 5th) - The May jobs report stunned the market, printing up 2,509,000 new jobs, obliterating a consensus estimated loss of 8,000,000 jobs. Revisions for March (-492,000) and April (-150,000) netted an additional 642,000 fewer jobs. The DJIA responded by jumping about 700 points at the open, with airlines and cruise lines jumping substantially.

The May print somewhat ameliorated the horrible trend we saw in April, which had eviscerated the average jobs print in the three-month and six-month average categories.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up slightly, down from 14.7% in April and 13.3% in May. It is was 9.7 percentage points worse than last year.

Notably, though, most of the reduction in the unemployment rate is attributable to people leaving the labor force. From pre-COVID-19 January to May, 6.4 million people left the labor force. The labor participation rate dropped 260 bps. Nearly 21 million people who had been employed in January no longer are. Americans seeking work jumped more than 80% since January, to 8.4 million from 4.9 million.

The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment, at 21.2%, was down 1.6 percentage points from last month, and up 14 percentage points since last year.

Nominal year-on-year average weekly wages increased by 7.68%, at a rate more than five percentage points higher than inflation. Real wages increased by 5.8%, assuming the Trimmed Mean PCE inflation rate of 1.88%. Month-on-month nominal average weekly wages increased a huge $73.68, or 7.68%, largely on “hero pay” for essential workers and overtime, as average weekly hours, increased half an hour, month-on-month. Hours were up 3/10ths of an hour, year-on-year, from May 2019.

Analysis: Details and Outlook

We have arrived at a whole new, albeit temporary, world with the COVID-19 virus. The last 80 odd days of the shutdown have disturbed what had been a mostly optimistic economy. We are in a blind spot for the time being. As the economy reopens, we remain circumspect.

We continue to have four overriding central economic concerns from COVID-19:

Negative interest rates and deflation: With cash flowing into the bond market and the 10 year still printing below 1.0% with core inflation, month on month, just 1.4% and at an annual rate of 1.9%, bond investors are effectively paying for the safety of Treasury bonds.

Supply side – Suppliers will likely be unable to meet their demand in the aftermath of COVID-19. We’re already seeing this in the ISM report, where customer inventories are described as “too low”. This might cause inflationary pressures in the first months of the economy re-opening. In the USA, service-related businesses that have “battened down the hatches” against COVID-19 resulted in the lower productivity we predicted last month. See the detail below. Employers have seen greater difficulty finding workers who are, in some instances, earning more on unemployment than in their paychecks.

Demand side: We fear deflation, and we see some evidence of it in the PCE data listed below. This is troubling for heavily leveraged companies where cash flow may require debt restructuring. Continued low oil prices, while somewhat better, have shuttered many fracking operations, causing layoffs of well-paying jobs that have been reflected in the March and April jobs report. Stock losses by retail investors will also impact the wealth effect in consumer spending.

Defaults - Our central concerns now are liquidity and contagion from defaults in China, as well as defaults on domestic loans. China owes American, European, and British banks and other creditors, including Asian/Chinese investment funds. Our long-standing concerns about the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound denominated offshore corporate foreign currency bonds – concerns we’ve had since at least January of last year - were merely exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus, as rollovers of both Chinese and other creditors' debts will be much more difficult in the foreseeable future. That said, recent weakness in the dollar has slightly ameliorated some of that concern.

But events since the atrocious killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have accentuated and exacerbated a wider socioeconomic divide that will almost certainly require higher wages for lower-skill jobs, higher taxes, and regulatory enhancements. The November election will be telling and decisive as to the future of the economy, and, perhaps, even the republic, with Democrats and Republicans both adopting a more populist agenda, but by widely divergent means.

While May produced job gains, the plummeting drop in labor participation shows an economy that remains quite ill.

Foreign Affairs

Eurozone GDP declined 3.8% in 2020 Q1, down from 0.1% in 2019 Q4. It is the sharpest decline observed since time series started in 1995. EU27 growth declined 3.5%, down from 0.2% in 2019 Q4.

China's GDP decreased 6.8% in 2020 Q1, exceeding all negative expectations. This will continue to exasperate China’s record level of defaults, including defaults for state-owned enterprises, about which we have been long concerned and which are discussed further above.

Japan’s GDP declined 3.4% in 2020 Q1, but the calculation method was revised to accommodate data collection difficulties arising from COVID-19.

The “black swan” widespread pandemic of COVID-19 hammered the US economy harder and faster than we ever could have imagined. Today’s jobs number does not change our view that we were in or headed to depression, defined as a decline of 10% or more in GDP in 2020 Q2. We continue to doubt a “V”-shaped recovery is likely, but the “L”-shaped, um, “recovery” we predicted may be shorter than we estimated and may become a “U”-shapred recovery for reasons we explained here.

Keep apprised of our outlook by checking our jobs reports here on Seeking Alpha.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report:

May Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wage Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for May, 2020.

The number of people employed in May was 137,242,000, up 3,839,000 from April, but down 19,602,000 from the same period last year. Some 158,227,000 individuals were in the workforce, up 1,746,000 from last month and down 4,555,000 from last year. The labor participation rate rose to 60.8% from last month’s 60.8% and down from the 62.9% last year.

As we review economic data, please take note that the COVID-19 virus first became mainstream in the USA after December, so data is lagging. Data reporting for May, where it is available, is a far better indicator of the effect of the virus on the US economy than more lagging data from March and April. The data from April is devastating since it was the first full month of the COVID-19 shutdown. Likewise, when we are on the other side of the apex of the virus, lagging indicators then will likely paint a continuing pessimistic view of the economy, even if things are, perhaps, improving.

Oil Pricing And Geopolitical Concerns

Fuel prices broke the $2.00 per gallon threshold in April, at $1.938. Gasoline prices for May are 1.19% higher than last month, and 33.44% lower than last year.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices continue to be battered by Russian and Saudi efforts to knock out US fracking but are recovering. They have increased 60.94% from last month as of today, and are 29.17% lower than the same time last year.

Nearly all the geopolitical considerations we ordinarily address here are now starkly overshadowed by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Circumstances have not changed materially from our reports earlier this year; however, there is growing pressure in Congress to hold China accountable for its inaction early in the crisis, its efforts to hoard personal protective equipment, and its rollback of Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” autonomy.

Other Macro Data

The JOLTS survey for March, the latest available data, released May 15th, showed 813,000 fewer job openings from February, and 1,173,000 fewer jobs than had been created in February 2019. Worse, in March, the earliest month of the global shutdown in the USA, total separations increased by 8.9 million to a series high of 14.5 million.

Advance U.S. retail and food services sales for April (which is adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes) were $$403.9 billion, a decrease of 16.4% from the previous month, and 21.6% below April 2019. The next report is due June 16th. April new orders for manufactured durable goods, released May 28th, decreased $35.4 billion or 17.2%, to $170.0 billion.

The TSI for February, the latest available data, printed at -0.7, down from January’s 0.4 and down from last year’s -0.5.

Debt service as a percentage of household debt was moving up again before the COVID-19 crisis hit; it will likely spike sharply for 2020 Q1. We were heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income. Data for 2019 Q4 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at 9.73158, slightly higher than what had been for 2019 Q3, 9.6902%, the lowest level since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession. We expect that percentage to be even higher in 2020 Q2 as layoffs decimate the economy and household income, but that data has not yet printed.

As we had anticipated in our last jobs report, M-2 velocity cratered sharply to the lowest level since records were kept with 2020 Q1 GDP, given Fed actions and the cratering of the economy from COVID-19.

We note these other macro developments since our February jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for March, reported May 8th, showed sales down 5.2% month on month, and also down 5.2% year on year. Inventories were down 0.8% month on month and down 2.0% from last year. The February inventory to sales ratio was 1.37, up from 1.33 last year.

Building permits for April, released May 19th, were down 20.8% from February 19.2% from last year. Housing starts decreased a massive 30.2% from March, on top of the 22.3% month-to-month decline from February to March. They were down 29.7% year on year.

The ISM Manufacturing report, as mentioned above, for May, released Monday, showed growth at 43.1, down from 41.5 in April. The ISM Non-Manufacturing report for May, released Wednesday morning, printed at 45.4, up 3.6 percentage points from 45.4 in April.

Personal Income & Outlays for April, released May 29th, showed disposable personal income up 12.9%, month-on-month, in current dollars, and up 13.4% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was also 10.5% from last month. These double-digit increases come, presumably, from increased unemployment benefits and the $1,200 stimulus payments that were disbursed then, as well as “hero pay” for essential workers that boosted pay that reportedly ran up to 15%.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for April was down a huge 13.6% in current dollars and down 13.2% in chained 2012 dollars.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, released April 7, plummeted 11.3% to 47.8. (Anything above 50 indicates growth.)

Labor productivity in 2020 Q1 decreased 0.9% (revised) while average unit costs increased 5.1%. Average hourly wages decreased at 6.8%. To quote the release:

"The 0.9 percent decline in nonfarm business sector labor productivity in the first quarter of 2020 was only the second quarterly decline since the fourth quarter of 2015, when output per hour decreased 2.9 percent. The 6.5-percent first-quarter 2020 decrease in output was the largest since the first quarter of 2009, when output also fell 6.5 percent, and the 5.6-percent decline in hours worked was the largest since the second quarter of 2009 (- 8.7 percent)."

Fed Measures

The Fed has made clear that it will be at the ready to maintain liquidity in the markets. Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE" for the Dallas Fed is at 1.9%, year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, printed at 1.0% for April, a sign of the deflation we mentioned above.

The yield curve has widened, albeit at sharply reduced overall rates, given the Fed’s emergency actions. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3-month/10-year yield curve of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. We started 2019 just 24 bps apart; 2020 34 bps. As of yesterday, June 4th, the 3-month/10-year yield curve was separated by 67 bps.

GDP predictions remain extraordinarily difficult in the current environment as the quantum of economic change has been so volatile, measured in multiple percentage points instead of tens of basis points. Not knowing the outcome of the pandemic, or the consequences of re-opening, our estimate requires a much wider range of values than our usual 30 to 50 bps, but we estimate 2020 Q2 will print down 35% to 45%.

Investment Thesis

In equities, our portfolio recommendations remain largely the same. We advise “buy on the dip” investors to be wary that we are more likely facing an “L” shaped recover (or worse) or a “U” shaped recovery than the “V” shape some anticipate. And we don’t know when recovery might occur.

Outperform: Trucking and delivery services and other freight transports, both on their necessity during the COVID-19 crisis and on speculation of consolidation and acquisition, especially as smaller trucking firms continue to face challenges on the drop in freight rates. Residential-oriented REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017. “#StayHome” stocks in the on-demand video and online gaming space and home delivery services and in the online workspace collaboration space because we see these having a longer-term growth run as lifestyle changes adopted in the COVID-19 crisis become the “new normal.” Healthcare stocks addressing the COVID-19 crisis will be volatile, but PPE and medical equipment producers will do well and continue until a vaccine is widely available. We continue to believe CHF is the safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty and the likely domestic and geopolitical stresses we expect to arise past the crisis.

Virtually all the other sectors will be at market perform and performance will continue to be poor to middling. Runups today in the travel sector are susceptible to sharp reversals upon a spike in COVID-19. We would steer clear of regional banks with a heavy portfolio of small- and medium-sized oil field drillers and commercial real estate. Likewise, we would avoid municipal bonds in large cities that were beset by riots this week.

___________________________________________________

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change). If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, June 5, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We partner with principals of Technometrica on survey work in some elements of our business.