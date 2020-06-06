Gorman-Rupp is a classic mission-critical provider of "picks and shovels" in this coming infrastructure gold rush.

We define wide moat as sustaining average profitability within the top 25% of peers, and GRC is very close to reaching that standard.

The company is a classic American "boot-strap" success story, founded on a shoe-string budget by two intrepid entrepreneurs during the worst economic catastrophe in US history.

Gorman-Rupp was founded in 1933, during the Great Depression.

Gorman-Rupp (GRC) is the newest Dividend Kings Phoenix watchlist company, and I wanted to share with you the reasons why I consider this fast-growing, future dividend king, to be one of the best dividend blue-chips you've never heard of.

Source

Gorman-Rupp: A Fast-Growing Future Dividend King Few People Have Heard Of

Gorman-Rupp’s family of pump companies design, manufacture and sell pumps and related equipment (pump and motor controls) for use in water, wastewater, construction, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications - Annual Report

Gorman-Rupp was founded in 1933, during the Great Depression.

Founders J.C. Gorman and H.E. Rupp started the company in Mansfield, Ohio with $1500 ($29,600 in today's money) to start their pump manufacturing business inside of a barn. That $1,500 investment represents all the original equity that has ever been put into the company. The original barn has grown to a total of over one million square feet of manufacturing and warehousing in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Gorman-Rupp manufactures over 4,000 models of pumps." - Investor relations

GRC is a classic American "boot-strap" success story, founded on a shoe-string budget by two intrepid entrepreneurs during the worst economic catastrophe in US history.

Together they built a company that sells pumps on two continents and employs 1,200 people. While it manufactures in the US, Canada, and Europe, in 11 factories, Gorman sells its pumps in 140 countries on five continents.

The company was founded with a mission statement that some might find surprising for an 87-year-old company. According to co-founders J.C. Gorman and H.E. Rupp, GRC exists to provide a quality product, competitively priced, delivered on time, backed by reliable service, at a profit that provides an equitable return to our shareholders, as well as providing our employees with competitive wages and benefits.” - GRC Q1 report

This sounds like a company whose' founders were "on trend" with today's environmental, social, and governance or ESG principles, ie "people, planet, profits". But it's not actually surprising since the company was founded in a small Ohio town during the Great Depression and thus its founders believed in long-term and sustainable business practices.

Gorman's pumps are used in various industrial applications making it a boring but beautiful industrial firm whose roots in the Depression explain its fanatical obsession with a fortress balance sheet and some of the most conservative approaches to debt seen in corporate America.

Today the company is led by Jeffrey Gorman, the son of the company's co-founder. Mr. Gorman has been with GRC since 1989. He has 31 years of experience, including 29 years under his father, who built the company on a shoestring budget during the Depression out of a barn.

Profitability Profile

Metric Q1 2020 Industry Percentile Operating Margin 9.4% 74.0% Net Margin 6.0% 76.0% Return On Equity 7.1% 74.0% Return On Assets 5.7% 87.0% Return On Capital 16.1% 71.0% Average 8.9% 76.4%

(Source: Gurufocus)

Q1 wasn't kind to industrials yet GRC managed to post decent profitability that was in the top 23.6% of 2,462 industrials companies tracked by Gurufocus.

For a company with $400 million in sales (0.6% market share) and about $800 million in market cap, GRC's profitability is actually very impressive given it lacks the economies of scale that many of its larger peers enjoy.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Greenblatt's return on capital, EBIT/operating capital, was considered by Joel Greenblatt to be the gold standard of quality and moatiness for most companies.

GRC's ROC has been rising 3.6% CAGR over the last five years, despite many headwinds including the 2019 trade conflict and now the worst recession in 75 years.

Gorman's 13-year median ROC of 20.4% indicates that once the recession has passed the company's profitability is likely to improve somewhat, potentially pushing it into wide moat territory.

(Source: 10-K)

Note GRC's current ratio of 4-5 over the past five years. The current ratio is assets/short-term liabilities and 1+ is considered safe. GRC's continues to be sky-high.

Q1 current ratio: 5.1 = top 9% of industrials

Q1 quick ratio (short-term assets/short-term liabilities): 3.8 top 12% of peers

We also want to point out GRC's steadily rising (when adjusted for industry cycles) net margin and revenue and profits per employee.

This is a company of 1,200 people, operating on three continents, selling to five, and has seen its sales and net income per employee grow by 0.8% and 8.6% CAGR, respectively, over the past five years.

This indicates GRC is seeing positive economies of scale that gives its profitability and management quality score a positive outlook and potentially puts on the road to an upgrade to 11/11 quality Super SWAN status.

We define wide moat as sustaining average profitability within the top 25% of peers, and GRC is very close to reaching that standard.

For now, it has a 2/3 positive outlook business model score.

Management quality is also 2/3 positive outlook. That's because any wide-moat company with a 20+ year dividend growth streak has 3/3 excellent management as long as it maintains 5/5 dividends safety.

We rate managment quality on both capital allocation over time (profitability vs peers) as well as a safe dividend friendly corporate culture, exemplified by conservative balance sheets and long track records of rising dividends across the industry/economic cycle.

Jeffrey Gorman, the son of the co-founder and 31 year veteran of the company, has been in the top job for 22 years.

Scott A. King, the COO, has been with the company for 13 years and held positions in numerous subsidiaries.

These men lead a skilled executive team that has managed to guide GRC through various recessions, industry downturns, and global expansions, all while rewarding income investors with very safe and rising dividends.

GRC's 47-year dividend growth streak means that if profitability were to improve a bit in the coming years, it could become a 5/5 safety, 3/3 wide moat, 3/3 management quality company.

In other words, an 11/11 quality Super SWAN, as close to a perfect dividend growth stock as exits on Wall Street.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

GRC's rolling growth rates have ranged from 0% to 14% CAGR and its 20-year average growth has been 5%. However, what gets GRC onto the Phoenix list, other than its fortress balance sheet (more on this in a moment) is that analysts expect the accelerating growth of recent years to continue.

Gorman-Rupp Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 13.0% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 13.0% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR

Due to the cyclical nature of its business GRC often misses growth forecasts, which means we need to apply a wide margin of error to those consensus estimates to create a realistic growth range on GRC.

growth consensus range: 5% to 18% CAGR

Why do analysts believe that GRC can maintain faster growth rates as it has in recent years?

We continue to investigate acquisitions that would not only increase revenue but also expand our diversification in both products and markets within the fluid handling sector. New to this objective, we have engaged a firm to assist us in identifying companies that may have an interest in growing with us in the future." - Jeffrey Gorman. Chairman, President, CEO "The Company’s historical growth has depended, and its future growth is likely to continue to depend, in part on its acquisition strategy and the successful integration of acquired businesses into existing operations." - 10-K

Like most industrials, GRC has grown both organically but through smart tuck-in acquisitions, consolidation a highly fragmented global market.

In the US industrial pumps are a $7 billion market that's growing about 5% annually.

According to Grandview Research by 2027 the global pump market (growing 6% CAGR) is expected to reach $99.3 billion in size (currently about $66 billion).

For context, GRC had $393 million in sales last year, meaning it has about 0.6% global market share in an industry that's growing about twice as fast as the overall economy.

(Source: Brookfield Asset Management investor presentation)

Pumps are essential to infrastructure, which is one of the greatest secular growth markets in history. the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates (as per above chart) that globally $4.6 trillion in infrastructure spending will be needed by 2035, and a total of $69 trillion by 2035 (as per McKinsey, above chart).

In 2019 69% of the company's sales of $393 million were in the US with 31% coming from overseas. Globally pump sales are growing about 1% faster than in the US (6% to 5%) which means the company has a potentially long growth runway overseas.

Gorman-Rupp is a classic mission-critical provider of "picks and shovels" in this coming infrastructure gold rush. From its small size, GRC has the potential to grow through smart M&A deals as well as organically through winning market share in a vast and rapidly growing market.

In the Valuation section, we'll explain what this growth potential means for GRC investors considering buying it today.

But first, let us show you the main reason we find GRC such an attractive 9/11 quality blue-chip and have added it to the Phoenix Watchlist.

A Very Safe Dividend You Can Trust In All Economic Conditions

I base my dividend safety scores on 11 safety metrics.

2020 consensus FCF payout ratio 62% vs 60% safe for industrials

Debt/capital: 0% vs 40% safe

Debt/EBITDA: NA vs 3 or less safe (no debt)

Interest coverage ratio: NA vs 8+ safe (no debt)

S&P credit rating: Not rated (no need when it doesn't use debt)

Fitch credit rating: Not rated

Moody’s credit rating: Not rated

Dividend growth streak: 47 years, dividend champion and likely dividend king in Q3 2022

F-score 8/9 vs 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = very low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score 9.93 vs 3+ safe = ultra-low bankruptcy risk

M-score: -2.89. vs -2.22 or less safe = very low accounting fraud risk

Safety score: 5/5 very safe

Dividend cut risk in this recession: about 2% to 3%

Dividend cut risk in normal recession: about 0.5%

The safety scores are calibrated around 3/5 being average relative to the S&P 500 whose track record on avoiding dividend cuts during normal recessions is excellent.

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

Using historical recession cut data, and the current 5% to 8% GDP decline estimates for 2020, we can estimate the dividend cut risks by safety scores for this and any particular recession.

This is the same historical comparison method that credit rating agencies use when calibrating their credit ratings.

(Source: S&P)

And since default rates tend to be highly correlated with bankruptcies, we can use credit ratings to estimate long-term (30-year) bankruptcy risk for companies.

(Source: The University of St. Petersberg)

For companies without credit ratings, we can use advanced accounting metrics like the Piotroski F-score (short-term bankruptcy risk) and Altman Z-score (long-term bankruptcy risk) to estimate what credit ratings a company would have were it to pay for one.

From 1969 to 1999 the Altman Z-score predicted 82% to 94% of corporate bankruptcies. GRC's 9.93 Z score is more than three times the 3 level that indicates very low long-term bankruptcy risk.

It's the 4th highest Z- score we've ever seen in analyzing over 500 companies (OLED's 17.31 is the highest, another debt-free company with lots of cash).

Similarly, the F-score of 8/9 is among the highest of any companies we've seen.

Based on its lack of debt and very strong advanced accounting metrics, we estimate that GRC, if it bothered to pay for a credit rating, would be rated AA or AAA implying 0.1% to 0.5% long-term bankruptcy risk.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Gurufocus's algorithm rates GRC's balance sheet 10/10 and we agree, given that it has

no debt

$82.4 million in cash

a $30 million line of credit (about $25 million available)

annual dividend cost $14.6 million

Contractual obligations from 2019 to 2024: $8.2 million

Net Cash (cash - obligations) could pay the current dividend for 5.1 years

consensus retained free cash flow (after dividends) of $9.4 million in 2020

consensus retained FCF of $27.2 million in 2021

(Source: Ycharts)

Gorman has always been one of the most conservative companies in American when it comes to debt, likely owing to its founding during the Depression. The highest their debt/EBITDA ratio has gone in the past 35 years was about 1.5, half the safe level for industrials.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research) - consensus dividend data not available for 2020 and 2021, no dividend cut actually expected

The reason that GRC is so conservative with its debt is that its free cash flow is very cyclical, for example falling 93% in 2008. A 52% FCF decline is expected this year and a 61% recovery next year which would bring the payout ratio down to 38% based on the current dividend.

Here is management explaining how proud it is of its dividend record on October 25th, 2019.

The Board of Directors of The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record November 15, 2019. The cash dividend will represent a 7.4% increase over the $0.135 dividend paid in the previous quarter. This action will mark the 279th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by The Gorman-Rupp Company and the 47th consecutive year of increased dividends to its shareholders, which positions Gorman-Rupp in the top 50 of all U.S. public companies with respect to number of years of increased dividend payments... Jeffrey S. Gorman, Chairman, President and CEO commented, “Gorman-Rupp is extremely proud to continue its long history of dividend payments and increased annual dividends. This current dividend increase reflects our ongoing commitment to creating value for our shareholders, as well as our confidence in the financial strength and long-term prospects for our Company.” - GRC press release

GRC has now declared 281 consecutive quarterly dividends, a 70.25-year streak that far surpasses the 20 -year Ben Graham standard of quality. Less than 50 US companies have better dividend track records than GRC.

Or to put another way out of the 4,400 US-listed companies (according to the St. Louis Fed) GRC's dividend growth streak puts it in the top 1.1% of all companies.

(Source: imgflip)

Basically, Gorman-Rupp is a small but well managed, and financially very sound dividend growth stock. One that continues to embody the common sense sound business practices of its founders, and is effectively still a family-led firm.

But one that's expected to grow at one of the fastest rates of any industrial company in the coming years, courtesy of a large and long growth runway in both US and global industrial pumps.

Valuation/Total Return Profile: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price Offering Above-Average Long-Term Expected Returns

The way we value a company is based on its historical market-determined fundamental multiples, meaning dividends, earnings, and cash flow.

(Source: Imgflip)

As long as a company has similar fundamentals, such as growth rates, regulatory conditions, etc, it's likely to return to the multiples that millions of investors, risking real money, over decades, have historically paid for it.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Due to its cyclical earnings, GRC's historical PE range is rather wide but ranges from 22 to 26.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

For valuation modeling purposes we went with the 10-year time frame in FAST Graphs, which includes 3% CAGR growth (factoring in the recession) yet shows GRC cycling around its mid-range historical fair value PE of 24.

That historical premium over the Graham/Dodd/Carnevale 15 PE rule of thumb is due to its high quality, conservative balance sheet, and of course, a nearly 50-year dividend growth streak.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Due to its wide growth range, GRC's 5-year return potential range is also wide, at 6% to 24% CAGR.

The 14% CAGR consensus return potential through 2021 provides an idea of the kind of returns that are possible in the short-term.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The consensus long-term return potential, using the 13% CAGR long-term analyst forecast and historical mid-range 24 fair value PE is about 17% CAGR.

For the valuation purists, who believe in the Graham/Dodd/Carnevale 15 PE rule of thumb, the 5-year consensus return potential at a 15 PE is 8% CAGR, right in the middle of the S&P 500's historical 7% to 9% CAGR range.

What do we personally expect from GRC in the coming five years? To answer that we factor in the uncertainty that's inherent with all long-term forecasts as well as the Gordon Dividend Growth Model itself.

(Source: Ploutos)

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model says that total returns = starting yield + long-term growth + valuation changes (mean-reverting over time if fundamentals are similar).

It's one of the most accurate long-term total return forecasting models ever devised and used by most asset managers (including Brookfield), Investment Quality Trends (top risk-adjusted returns of any newsletter over the last 30 years), and all of the Dividend Kings.

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model has a historical 25% to 30% margin of error, which means the 6% to 24% CAGR total return potential range is actually 4% to 30%.

That's due to the fact that most companies will spend about 80% of their time within their historical fair value range. But 20% of the time bear markets and bubbles can result in returns falling outside expectations even if a company grows as expected.

Finally, we apply the Lynch/Templeton/Marks 60/80 principles that says that 20% to 40% of investments won't work out as expected.

6% to 24% CAGR long-term return potential

4% to 30% margin of error adjusted return potential

2% to 24% probability-weighted expected return

13% CAGR mid-range probability-weighted expected return

Goal GRC Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation Of Capital Excellent About 0.3% long-term bankruptcy risk 5 Return Of Capital Average About 13% of capital returned as dividends over 5 years vs 11% for the S&P 500 3 Return On Capital Above-average 13% PWR vs 4.5% S&P 500 4 Average 4

Gorman's Rupp, from today's reasonable valuation, offers attractive double-digit probability-weighted expected returns while also achieving an above-average overall income investor profile.

Using the 3 prudent principles of sound long-term investing I apply a five-point scale to each, ranging from 1 (poor) to 5 (excellent) relative to the S&P 500.

How do we assign these 5 points for each investing goal?

Points Meaning Preservation Of Capital Return Of Capital Return On Capital 1 Poor Bankruptcy risk 52+% (C rated company equivalent) Zero dividend capital return over five years Probability-Weighted Return is zero or negative 2 Below-Average Bankruptcy risk 13% to 52% (BB-rated company equivalent) 0.1 to 0.5X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.1 to 0.5X S&P PWR 3 Average Bankruptcy Risk 10% to 7.5% (BBB- or BBB rated company equivalent) 0.6 to 1.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.6 to 1.9X S&P PWR 4 Above-Average Bankruptcy Risk 5% (BBB+ rated company equivalent) 2.0 to 2.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 2.0 to 2.9X S&P PWR 5 Excellent Bankruptcy Risk 2.5% or less (A-rated company equivalent) 3+X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 3+X S&P PWR

Buying GRC today is likely an above-average capital allocation decision.

Why isn't GRC a 5/5 investment today?

That comes down to its margin of safety.

GRC Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (10 Year) 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 1.54% $38 NA 13-Year Median Yield 1.41% $41 NA 25-year Median Yield 2.40% $24 NA Earnings 24.1 $26 $39 EBITDA 13.6 $26 $36 Average $31 $38

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet, Reuters', Gurufocus, Yieldchart)

There is an 80% probability that GRC's intrinsic value lies between $24 and $38 this year and we use the average of $31 as a reasonable estimate of fundamental fair value this year.

Morningstar's quantitative model estimate is $32.6, based on comparing GRC to peers its analyst's track.

Rating Margin Of Safety For 9/11 Blue-Chip Quality Companies 2020 Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $31 Potentially Good Buy 15% $26 Potentially Strong Buy 25% $23 Potentially Very Strong Buy 35% $20 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 45% $17 Currently -3% $31.84

GRC is approximately fairly valued right now, though DK classifies it as a "hold" while we wait for a better price during the next market downturn.

Why are we not buying this classic Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price"?

Because a margin of safety is important since the future is always uncertain and we want to make sure we're compensated for the risks inherent in owning any company.

Risks To Consider

The pump industry is highly fragmented and therefore Gorman-Rupp competes with a large number of businesses. Numerous pump competitors exist as subsidiaries, divisions or departments within significantly larger corporations." - GRC 10-K

Who are Gorman's competitors? Industrial giants like 3M (MMM), Honeywell (HON), and GE (GE).

3M is legendary for its R&D efficiency with a Boston Consulting Group study finding its R&D efficiency is second only to Apple's (AAPL).

Meanwhile, Honeywell is arguably one of the best, if not the best run industrial conglomerate on earth.

In our view, Honeywell remains one of the best-positioned, multi-industrials for long-term growth based on a confluence of three factors--culture, process, and portfolio." - Morningstar

3M and Honeywell have deep pockets to spend on R&D to try to erode GRC's market share

The Company may not be able to compete successfully with its existing competitors or with new competitors. Failure to compete successfully could negatively impact the Company’s sales, operating margins and overall financial performance." GRC 10-K

Management believes that its long relationships with customers, for who it designs customer pumps, is a key to maintaining and growing its narrow moat and maintaining or improving its impressive profitability levels (for a very small company that lacks economies of scale).

Another fundamental risk is raw material costs and sourcing its supplies. The trade conflict hasn't been kind to GRC's profitability and the pandemic disrupting global supply chains has also forced the experienced and skilled management team to adapt quickly.

Another risk management points out in the 10-K is IP risks, particularly from Asia rivals who often try to copy its patented designs.

Asia is the one large continent that Gorman isn't in yet, and represents a large amount of that future global infrastructure potential market.

M&A, a core part of the companies long-term growth strategy, is also fraught with valuation and integration risk.

While GRC's track record on M&A is solid, even the best managment teams in the world don't bat 1.000.

There is also some litigation risk surrounding allegations of asbestos use in its pumps, though management claims it isn't expected to have a material impact:

For nearly twenty years, numerous business entities in the pump and fluid-handling industries, as well as a multitude of companies in many other industries, have been targeted in a series of lawsuits in several jurisdictions by various individuals seeking redress to claimed injury as a result of the entities’ alleged use of asbestos in their products. Since 2001, the Company and some of its subsidiaries have been involved in this mass-scaled litigation, typically as one of many co-defendants in a particular proceeding. The allegations in the lawsuits involving the Company and/or its subsidiaries have been vague, general and speculative. Most of these lawsuits have been dismissed without advancing beyond the early stage of discovery, some as a result of nominal monetary settlements recommended for payment by the Company’s insurers. The claims and related legal expenses generally have been covered by the Company’s insurance, subject to applicable deductibles and limitations. Accordingly, this series of lawsuits has not, cumulatively or individually, had a material adverse impact on the Company’s consolidated results of operations, liquidity or financial condition, nor is it expected to have any such impact in the future, based on the current knowledge of the Company." - 10-K

And of course, we can't forget that GRC's businesses are very tied to the health of the US and global economies.

The US economy is likely going to take several years to recover from this recession. The Congressional Budget Office recently warned that even 10 years from now, it doesn't expect GDP to recover entirely to pre-pandemic trend levels.

The CBO warns in a new analysis that the pandemic will reduce cumulative economic output over the next 10 years by $7.9 trillion, or 3% of GDP during the decade, compared to its projections from January. Without accounting for inflation, the damage totals $15.7 trillion, or 5.3% of GDP. The CBO said the revisions reflect expectations of reduced consumer spending caused by business closures and social distancing. In addition, the recent drop in energy prices is expected to "severely" curtail investment in that sector, the CBO warned. Recent legislation, which includes more than $2 trillion in stimulus, will only partially mitigate the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, the CBO said." - CNN (emphasis added)

The oil industry will also take years to recover, assuming it ever truly does. Some analysts believe global oil demand will never surpass 100 million bpd again, though the EIA, IEA, McKinsey, and most other analysts disagree.

But the point is that there is a lot that can go wrong in any business, and that's true of Gorman-Rupp as well.

As far as valuation risk goes, GRC's is medium, since it's basically at fair value for 2020 but slightly undervalued based on next year's strong recovery expectations.

But when it comes to volatility risk, no company, regardless of quality, dividends safety and the strength of its balance sheet, is immune from market fear.

GRC Total Return Since 1993

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

There are two important points to make about volatility risk. The first is that, as you can see, even high-quality companies can underperform the broader market for long periods.

GRC underperformed the S&P 500 due to the tech bubble, for 15 years, before overtaking it and then recently underperforming again due to headwinds such as the trade war and Great LockDown Recession.

But you'll note that over the past 26 years its average rolling returns, across all time periods where firmly double-digits. In fact, most of the time GRC outperforms the broader market.

7 Proven Long-Term Strategies For Outperforming The S&P 500

(Source: Ploutos) data as of May

You can see that seven "smart beta" strategies outperform the market over the long-term. But in any given period of time what works on Wall Street changes.

What Strategies Work Best During Various Parts Of The Market Cycle

(Source: Ploutos)

Patience is required to ride out sometimes long periods of time when a quality company can underperform.

When it comes to individual companies, the longest I've seen is 15 years (with GRC). When it comes to smart-beta strategies, 10+ year periods of underperformance occur relatively frequently.

This is why diversification, by company, investing style, and asset allocation is so important.

Prudent risk management isn't just about whether an individual company can accomplish the 3 goals of long-term income investing. It's a holistic approach to your entire portfolio.

(Source: UBS)

From 1945 to 2019 here are the max drawdowns for various combinations of stocks and bonds.

Many investors focus on the S&P 500 as a popular benchmark, since it's the most famous one on earth the media talks about it constantly.

(Source: Imgflip)

In reality, the proper judge of your portfolio performance is whether you can achieve your goals while taking the least amount of risk possible.

Or to put another way, own the portfolio with the highest historical volatility you can emotionally or financially stand.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

GRC has averaged double-digit rolling returns for shareholders for over 20 years.

But along the way, it's been a highly volatile company, with twice the annual volatility of the S&P 500.

Few individual companies can match the lower volatility of a diversified portfolio (which the S&P 500 most certainly is).

So let's see what happens when we apply my risk-management guidelines to a GRC focused portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Here we've maxed out GRC at the 7% risk cap limitation of our risk-management guidelines. We added 63% VIG, a proxy for quality dividend stocks and 15% in BIL (cash equivalent), and 15% SPTL, long bonds.

A study from Duke found that long bonds are historically the best passive hedging strategy against recessions.

(Source: Duke University)

So now let's take a look at what prudent diversification and risk-management do compare to GRC on its own, during the worst bear market in almost 100 years.

Diversified GRC Portfolio Since January 2008

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

By diversifying a GRC focused portfolio suddenly Gorman-Rupp investors experienced 0.5% better total returns than a standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio and with 0.5% less annual volatility.

That's despite being 10% more equity weighted.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The worst decline for this diversified portfolio was -27.5% during the Great Recession vs -31.5% for a 60/40 portfolio and -57% for the S&P 500.

The longest it was underwater was 30 months, vs 36 months for a 60/40 portfolio and 50 months for the S&P 500.

Those six months might have proven the difference between having to realize paper losses vs using cash and then bonds, to fund expenses such as retirees living on some form of the 4% rule.

This diversified GRC portfolio never suffered so much as a correction after the Great Recession, falling just 9.6% during the fastest bear market in US history, vs -12.3% for a 60/40 portfolio.

So to summarize

During this latest bear market, GRC fell 20% vs S&P 34%

A diversified GRC portfolio fell half as much and less than a 60/40 stock portfolio

During the Great Recession GRC fell 60% but a diversified GRC portfolio just 27.5% vs 31.5% 60/40 portfolio.

This is the nature of sleep well at night or SWAN portfolios.

"Safe dividend stocks" has absolutely nothing to do with volatility, just companies that are likely to keep paying or even growing dividends in all economic/market climates.

Prudent diversification and risk managment is how you should incorporate any individual recommendation from me, Brad or any analyst, into your portfolio.

Bottom Line: Gorman-Rupp Is A Fast Growing Future Dividend King And A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

Gorman-Rupp is one of the many small dividend champions that few people have heard.

This future dividend king, which is expected to see its long-term growth accelerate to double-digits driven by strong secular trends in global infrastructure spending, is one of the best-hidden gem dividend growth blue chips.

While it's about 3% overvalued for 2020 consensus estimates, due to the recession, GRC today still offers about 13% probability-weighted returns which makes is a wonderful company at a fair price.

However, I'm waiting for the $26 good buy price this year, in order to achieve a higher margin of safety given the wide growth potential range analysts expect from the company and its individual risk profile.

In the coming months, when the broader market is at high risk of a downturn, I consider GRC well worth keeping on the Phoenix watchlist so our members can potentially benefit from one of the best dividend blue chips few have ever heard of.

