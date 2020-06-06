EUR/GBP: Likely To Edge Higher As U.K.-EU Trade Deal Still Uncertain

Through June 2020, and into July 2020, I believe that EUR/GBP could be setting itself up for another rise, possibly to break the recent high of just over 0.9500. While EUR/GBP could be an interesting short opportunity long term (if we take an optimistic view of the UK's potential), the short-term uncertainty makes it difficult to express this view at present.

As markets have rebounded, EUR/GBP is off its recent highs, yet political uncertainty remains while the bond market (which often leads the FX market) is appearing to favor further upside.

GBP sold off earlier this year, as the political uncertainty surrounding the now independent position of the United Kingdom (outside the safety of the European Union) drew pessimism and scepticism.

The EUR/GBP currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the British pound sterling, represents an instrument through which traders can express their views of the relative potentials of the economies of Europe and the United Kingdom. Of course, FX traders are not only trading future realities but also (and perhaps more importantly) current market perceptions of currently unverifiable future realities.

Earlier this year, in March 2020, we saw EUR/GBP breach the top of its prevailing trading range (see the chart below, which uses weekly candlesticks). The 0.9324 level, previously found in August 2019, was breached in 2020, as capital repatriation across the globe in response to collapsing risk sentiment sent the value of the euro spiking.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

Now that the pair has breached the height of this trading range, we might begin to view the potential for a fall in EUR/GBP as the pair has clearly reverted back into the range. However, if we update the chart to include the 10-year bond yield spread (between German bund yields and U.K. gilt yields), we can see that the bond market is still evidently in support of EUR/GBP.

The breakout in the 10-year bond yield spread to me shows that the bond market is voting for EUR over GBP; it is indicating a greater level of optimism for EUR rates versus GBP rates in the long term. The 10-year yield spread offers a longer-term 'vote' from the bond market. While one-year yield spreads are perhaps more suitable to monitor for short-term swing trades, the 10-year yield spread is arguably just as informational. The fact that the EUR/GBP 10-year yield spread is making higher highs, especially in light of EUR/GBP ceasing its recent fall, shows to me the potential for the pair to make even higher highs.

It is important to remember that the United Kingdom remains under threat. While Brexit is effectively "done", in the sense that the United Kingdom is no longer a member of the European Union, it is still this year that the country must negotiate a trade deal with the EU. An unsuccessful attempt could weaken the currency further, sending EUR/GBP higher. The more that we push through 2020 without a successful UK-EU trade deal, the more that EUR/GBP is likely to bias upside. Given that the COVID-19 crisis is still a major talking point, and has (year-to-date) presented a major global fiscal and monetary crisis, the pandemic's after-effects are likely to remain a top priority.

In other words, EUR/GBP is likely to continue to travel upward. This is the side of the market that the market is favoring (both the FX market and the bond market). The UK has until the end of June 2020 to ask for a "transition period" (i.e., to remain within the European single market and customs union, to be extended into next year); however, the prime minister of the United Kingdom has ruled this out. The deadline for a trade deal is by the end of the year. All we can see for now, however, is that GBP is likely to trade cautiously for much of June, and when prime minister Boris Johnson's decision to avoid a transition period is crystallized (as we head into July 2020), GBP is going to be liable for another correction to the downside.

Given the global macroeconomic backdrop, and the ongoing political uncertainty in the United Kingdom, and given that global rates have collapsed to the (or close to the) zero lower bound (the Bank of England's short-term rate is +0.1%, while the ECB's deposit facility rate is negative -0.50%), there is probably little bias for EUR/GBP going forward, other than from the tried-and-true: risk sentiment, politics, and bond market signalling. Since the bond market seems to support upside in EUR/GBP, while political risk would seem to also favor GBP weakness, I would venture to say that new highs in EUR/GBP will be seen in the short to medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.