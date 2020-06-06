Lightening Up On Risk - Quality Preferreds With Near Call Dates

We focus on stocks with a near-term call date and decent yield-to-call that also feature attractive stripped yields in case they are not called.

Although the vast majority of preferred stocks can become perpetual securities, some are more likely to be called than others.

With the market marching in a seemingly straight line upwards, some investors are looking to lighten up on risk and focus on near-term securities.

With the market recovering its losses in what appears to be a straight line trajectory, investors may be thinking about lightening up on their risk profile. Over the last couple weeks, we explored using CEFs as well as ladder bond ETFs as dry powder assets. In this article, we take a slightly different tack and look at higher-quality preferred stocks with near-term call dates that are trading above their call price and at a yield-to-call well in excess of short-term investment-grade instruments. It makes sense for investors to focus on the handful of stocks that offer attractive outcomes in both scenarios - a decent yield-to-call in case of a call and an attractive stripped yield if the issuer fails to call the stock.

We highlight the following stocks that fit this criteria:

Apollo Global Management 6.375% Series A (NYSE:APO.PA)

STAG Industrial 6.875% Series C (NYSE:STAG.PC)

Public Storage 5.4 Series B (NYSE:PSA.PB)

Wells-Fargo 5.7% Series W (NYSE:WFC.PW)

If we look at yields on offer across various types of credit investments, we can see that the yield from investment-grade securities proxied by ladder bond ETFs that mature over the next year or two are at or below 1% (circled in orange). The yields of the highlighted preferreds, both yield-to-call and stripped yields, are above 1%, some significantly higher.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

Preferreds As Conditional Short-Term Investments

Preferreds generally do not have maturity dates and those with call dates give the issuer the right to redeem the shares. This puts the investors at a certain disadvantage - if the market drops sharply, the issuer is less likely to redeem the shares, and instead, they will either wait to refinance or if they do not need the capital will instead buy shares on the secondary market at a price below the liquidation preference.

So instead, we view some preferreds as conditional cash short-term investments. In other words, conditional on the market holding up, these stocks are likely to be redeemed by the issuer. We choose stocks that are trading above "par" which indicates two things. First, in this environment, it is a strong indicator of quality. And secondly, it suggests that the issuer is more likely to refinance these shares since a price above "par" means the market is charging the issuer a rate below its stated coupon which incentivizes the issuer to refinance the shares at a lower coupon.

Of course, there is no guarantee these stocks will actually be redeemed. However, if they are not redeemed, then investors can think of them as a kind of extendible step-up loan. In other words, imagine a stock with a 5% coupon trading at a $25.50 clean price a year away from its first call date. The yield-to-call of the stock will be around 3% (4.9% stripped yield less roughly 2% pull-to-par). If the stock is redeemed, then the investor earned 3% for what was a 1-year investment - not too bad in a world of zero risk-free short-term rates. And if the issuer fails to call the stock, then the yield of the stock effectively "steps up" to the stock's stripped yield of 4.9% based on the purchase price of $25.50.

Of course, the issuer can always call the stock in the future, causing a small mark-to-market loss if the clean price of the stock trades above "par"; however, the more time passes, the higher the investor's yield approaches the stripped yield. And the investor is always free to rotate into another investment, particularly if the stock continues to gain in price.

Looking At The Opportunities

We use the following criteria for the screen:

Term to first call less than 1-year

Yield-to-worst between 1% and 4%

We exclude stocks that have been callable for some time - as it turns out it doesn't add that many stocks in the right yield range, plus those stocks are less likely to be called anyway.

Source: Systematic Income

Stock Highlights

All the stocks highlighted below are fixed rate. We would generally stay away from fixed-to-float retail preferreds with near-term call dates as for many the significantly lower reset yield is not yet priced in.

The Apollo Global Management 6.375% Series A is a non-cumulative preferred rated BBB+ from a financial firm. The stock is is trading at a $25.96 clean price with a 1.06% yield-to-call and 6.14% stripped yield. Apollo is a bespoke but large asset manager running over $300bn across private equity, distressed debt and alternative investments. This gives it a relatively countercyclical flavor given the greater number of investment opportunities that can open when the market drops.

The Stag Industrial 6.875% Series C is an unrated industrial REIT preferred with a call date in March 2021. The stock is trading at a $25.61 clean price, a 3.66% yield-to-call and 6.71% stripped yield. The parent company acquires and operates industrial properties with a focus on warehouses and light manufacturing. The company appears to have collected 99% of its rent in March and expects to receive 97% of the rent due in April. Overall, the company is in a strong financial position which is reflected in its "only" 22% drawdown against the REIT sector average of 50%.

The Public Storage 5.4% Series B is a BBB+ rated REIT preferred with a call date in January 2021. The stock is trading at a $25.50 clean price, a 5.3% stripped yield and 1.33% yield-to-call. There is another series with an upcoming call date trading at a slightly higher yield-to-call but a stripped yield 0.30% lower. Because the company has a number of series currently callable and trading above "par", it is not out of the question that PSA.PB remains outstanding after its call date. However, the stripped yield of this series misses being the highest among all the series by just 0.01%, so a failure to call would not be a necessarily unwelcome scenario.

The Wells-Fargo 5.7% Series W is a BBB- rated preferred issued by the mega-bank with a call date in March 2021. The stock is trading at a $25.45 clean price, a 5.6% stripped yield and a 3.07% yield-to-call. The stock's stripped yield is on the high side across the firm's preferreds. Those series with higher stripped yields are either fixed-to-float or have a negative yield-to-call making them less attractive.

Conclusion

With the market seemingly moving upward in a straight line, some investors are looking to shorten up on risk and rotate into higher-quality, near-term securities. Although most preferred stocks can become effectively perpetual assets, some stocks are more likely to be called than others. It makes sense for investors to focus on the handful of stocks that offer attractive outcomes in both scenarios - a decent yield-to-call in case of a call and an attractive stripped yield if the issuer fails to call the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG.PC, APO.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.