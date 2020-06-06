Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Retail closures

American retailers already hit by the coronavirus pandemic shuttered stores nationwide as violent protests included looting in many U.S. cities. Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN) closed hundreds of locations and adjusted store hours to accommodate citywide curfews. Thieves who made off with iPhones from Apple (AAPL) retail locations quickly learned that they were loaded with security tracking software, while Walmart (WMT) pulled firearms and ammunition from its sales floors.

Results from Zoom

A surge in video conferencing usage saw revenue growth at Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) jump 169% to $328.2M as the company reported top and bottom line beats for Q1. Zoom also doubled its revenue guidance for the year, pushing up shares as much as 4.5% in AH trading on Tuesday. In keeping with its previous practices, the firm didn't disclose active user numbers, though analysts at Bernstein estimate Zoom's mobile app had 173M monthly active users as of May 27, up from 14M on March 4.

Zuckerberg stands firm after walkout

Facing internal unrest over the company's gentle approach to moderating posts from President Trump, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees he stood behind his decision, one he called "tough" but "pretty thorough." Policies will be reviewed to see if they need to change for the future. Facebook employees particularly took issue with a post by Trump that threatened violence, including the words "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Similar posts on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) were flagged for violating policy.

Digital taxes

The Trump administration opened a "Section 301" investigation into taxes on digital commerce - proposed by a range of trading partners - that would affect revenues booked by tech giants like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN). The move could ultimately lead to punitive tariffs and heighten the chances of another global trade dispute. France already agreed to postpone its new digital tax until at least the end of 2020 after the U.S. threatened to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports like French wine, cheese, handbags and porcelain.

Breakthrough for OPEC+

The cartel and its allies are set to extend production cuts through the end of July and could meet this weekend to sign off on the deal, according to Bloomberg. After almost a week of talks, Russia and Saudi Arabia clinched a tentative agreement with holdout member Iraq, which made less than half of its assigned cutbacks last month. Details are still not clear, but a failure to reach an understanding could have brought millions of barrels of oil back on the market.

Warp Speed initiative

Aimed at following through on a pledge to have a COVID-19 vaccine available in the next 2-3 quarters under Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration selected five "finalists" for development. Companies include Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), but not GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). About 30K people will take part in Phase 3 trials, meaning that a total of 150K people could be vaccinated.

IPO revival and new trades

The initial public offering market reopened with a bang this week as Warner Music (NASDAQ:WMG) returned to the public markets after nine years of being private. Others in the U.S. jumped on the bandwagon, including ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), while NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and JD.com progressed toward listings in Hong Kong as Chinese companies sought secondary listings closer to home due to tightened U.S. requirements. Electric heavy-truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) also went public after its merger with VectoIQ was approved by shareholders.

Tit-for-tat

Beijing relaxed coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland after Washington retaliated against China's curbs on U.S. passenger airlines by barring Chinese airlines from entering the U.S. Qualifying foreign carriers currently prohibited from operating routes to China will now be allowed once-a-week flights into a city of their choosing starting June 8. The move is the latest in a long list of U.S.-China frictions over issues like trade, the coronavirus pandemic and treatment of Hong Kong.

Business is business?

Two of Hong Kong's biggest banks backed China's controversial national security law a week after former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying blasted HSBC for its silence. HSBC said on social media that it "respects and supports all laws that stabilize Hong Kong's social order," while Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF) later announced it believed the law can "help maintain the long term economic and social stability of Hong Kong."

On the economy

The nonfarm-payrolls report on Friday showed a surprising increase of 2.5M jobs in May (a loss of 8M was expected) and an unemployment rate of 13.3% (vs. April's 14.7%). On Thursday, the ECB approved a stimulus package that surpassed forecasts, nearly doubling the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Plan to €1.35T and extending the program to at least June 2021. We'll see what the U.S. has planned next week, when the Fed gathers for its June policy meeting.