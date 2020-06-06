We’re finally through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the clear leaders operationally were the Australian gold producers, with a near dearth of COVID-19 cases in the country. Meanwhile, Mexican miners got hit the hardest and are in store with a nasty Q2, with many mines shuttered in late March that only reopened this week. Medusa Mining (OTCPK:MDSMF) is an ASX-listed gold producer, but the company operates out of the Philippines, where its operations were mostly unaffected in fiscal Q3. Despite a lower cost quarter for the company, costs remained high relative to the industry average, and the combination of low reserves and weak margins is likely the culprit for the company’s lukewarm valuation. Based on the company’s relatively high costs, inferior operating jurisdiction, and short mine life, I continue to see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Medusa Mining)

Medusa Mining released its fiscal Q3 results last month, and the company reported quarterly gold production of 24,800 ounces, up 19% sequentially from fiscal Q2 thanks to increased mined grades at its Co-O Mine in the Philippines. Medusa’s all-in sustaining costs [AISC] for the quarter came in at US$1,118/oz, a significant improvement from Q2 AISC of $1,346/oz. While this was a material improvement on a sequential basis, the company’s costs remain well above the industry average, with the FY-2019 average AISC coming in at $975/oz. The other minor issue, though rectifiable assuming exploration success, is that the company’s reserve base continues to dwindle, as we saw in the reserve and resource update put out earlier this year. Let’s take a closer look at Medusa’s operational results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

During fiscal Q3, Medusa Mining processed just over 129,000 tonnes of ore, tracking below the trailing twelve-month average of 141,400 tonnes. Fortunately, however, mined grades were much higher in the quarter, jumping 17% sequentially to 6.25 grams per tonne gold, which helped to drive the increased production in Q1. In addition, recovery rates remained stable above the 94% level and improved 30 basis points in Q1 to an exceptional gold recovery rate of 95.2%. These results have left the company on track to hit its FY-2020 guidance midpoint of 100,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,075/oz, given that Medusa has produced just over 73,000 ounces year-to-date with one quarter to go. These satisfactory results have seen the company’s cash balance continue to trend higher the past few quarters, hitting a new high of US$32.5 million or more than 20% of the company’s market cap to finish fiscal Q3.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Quarterly Report)

This improvement in the cash balance is a welcome development for shareholders as the next phase of the Co-O Mine is to establish a decline to access ore below the 12 Level, with a projected cost of US$48 million. Earlier this year, the company had noted that it should be able to fund development internally from its existing cash position and future cash flow, and the higher gold (GLD) price should embolden this plan. This is because Medusa should be able to generate increased cash flow over the next few quarters, with the average realized selling price came at US$1,601/oz in fiscal Q3, up 8% from the US$1,485/oz average selling price in fiscal Q2. Based on this positive development with the gold price, investors should not have to worry about any dilution or debt issuance in order to construct the decline, which is expected to take up to 36 months before it's complete. The company noted that not only will the decline add more flexibility to drill for new resources, but it could drive higher production as well, as the mill is constrained by the current mine productivity, operating at only 60% availability.

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, why does Medusa look so undervalued with a market capitalization of just over US$110 million despite 100,000 ounces of annual gold production, and more than 20% of its valuation in cash? The answer is the company's jurisdiction, and its reserve base, with neither being all that attractive. For starters, the Philippines was ranked in the bottom five jurisdictions worldwide among 70 total jurisdictions by the Fraser Institute last year in 2018. For anyone in disagreement with this ranking, OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) could confirm the Fraser Institute's ranking, with OceanaGold's Didipio Mine sidelined for more than a year now. The other issue, however, is that the company's current reserve is sitting at a meager 332,000 ounces of gold, with total resources, which are inclusive of reserves, sitting at just 1.27 million ounces of gold. Based on reserves which are gold ounces with the highest confidence that they can mined, we are now down to just 3 years in mine life at the current annual production rate of just over 100,000 ounces. Therefore, there is risk around whether Medusa Mining can continue mining long term if it can't prove out new reserves soon.

(Source: Company Quarterly Report)

The good news is that the company has encountered solid exploration results at Royal Crowne, which is 3 kilometers from its mill. Still, these resources amount to only 50,000 ounces, and they are currently in the inferred category, the lowest confidence of resource categories. Meanwhile, the company has encountered high-grade mineralization below Level 16, which can be accessed once the decline is in place, but the depletion of the reserves will be occurring at a similar point to when the decline is completed, which is roughly three years. Therefore, in a worst-case scenario, it's possible that Medusa Mining could struggle to produce 100,000 ounces per year by FY-2024. While Medusa has been steadily producing gold for the past decade, we can see that the company has struggled to expand reserves, with reserve growth barely surpassing depletion. A strong balance sheet should help to fund exploration, and there is a genuine possibility that the company can start adding reserves by next year with more definition drilling at Royal Crowne. Still, there are no guarantees, hence why the market might be standoffish towards Medusa.

(Source: Quarterly Report)

Unfortunately, the other issue is that because the company must continue to spend aggressively on exploration to replenish reserves and has nearly US$50 million in development over the next three years, costs will likely remain high for the foreseeable future. Therefore, no matter how productive the company's mining is between now and FY-2023, it's unlikely Medusa will be able to push its costs much below $1,000/oz on an all-in sustaining cost basis. Therefore, investors are presented with a miner in the worst five jurisdictions in the world, with costs that are coming in 10% higher than the sector, and with a mine life that's in jeopardy unless we see a new discovery soon. This does not make for much of an investment thesis, with Medusa ranking in an inferior category to most producers across the board.

(Source: Medusa Mining)

While Medusa Mining might look cheap from an enterprise value per ounce standpoint to its peers at barely $90/oz as a producer, I believe the company remains cheap for a reason. There are few things less desirable than a miner in a country that's sidelined another miner's operations recently, and a short mine life certainly doesn't inspire much confidence there. Therefore, while Medusa is generating decent cash flow at current prices and margins have expanded with the rising gold price, there are several producers out there that are in the same position, except they're operating out of jurisdictions that are much more attractive. A rising gold price may lift all boats, but given Medusa's situation, I see the stock as an Avoid. There are far too many gold producers out there firing on all cylinders in Tier-1 jurisdictions that it makes little sense to invest in a Philippines miner with industry-lagging costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.