Sentiment toward the stock is neutral compared to other stocks and far less bullish than it should be for Adobe.

The weekly chart shows that the stock is in overbought territory based on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators.

Adobe is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Thursday and it has performed extremely well, from a fundamental perspective, over the last few years.

The software industry has been one of the top performing groups so far in 2020. According to Investor’s Business Daily’s sector performance statistics, it is the second-best performer so far this year behind the auto sector. It is one of only nine sectors out of 33 that are in positive territory through June 4. One of the leading stocks in the software sector is Adobe (ADBE) and the company is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Thursday.

Adobe has been in the portfolio of my Hedged Alpha Strategy service since last October and the stock has performed well for subscribers. One of the reasons the stock was recommended was due to its fundamental strength. Over the last few years, the company has seen its earnings grow by 37% per year and they increased by 33% in the first quarter. Analysts expect Adobe to report earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter and that would be an increase of 27.2% over the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue is expected to come in at $3.16 billion and that would mean an increase of 15.2% over last year. Over the last three years, revenue has increased by an average of 24% per year and it was up by 19% in the first quarter.

Analysts expect earnings to grow by 24% for 2020 as a whole and revenue is expected to increase by 16.2%.

Adobe’s management efficiency measurements are extremely strong with a return on equity of 38.9% and a profit margin of 38.9% as well. Both of those figures are well above average. In terms of valuation measurements, the stock is a little pricey currently with a P/E ratio of 59 and a forward P/E of 39.5.

Software stocks as a whole and tech stocks in general have gotten caught up in the rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks over the last three weeks. Adobe has managed to keep up with the overall market and has performed better than the tech sector as a whole.

The overall fundamental picture for Adobe remains strong and I look for the earnings report to keep that status intact. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters and I expect that to be the case again.

The Stock has Recently Moved into Overbought Territory

Adobe’s stock fell during the overall market downturn in February and March, but one thing it did do was stay in its upward trend. The trendline on the chart is the one I was watching to determine if I needed to issue closeout instructions. The stock did fall below the trendline during the one week in March, but it didn’t close below that trendline and the stock remained above our stop. The green arrow on the chart represents when I recommended it while the red arrow represents when I recommended closing the first half in order to lock in profits and reduce risk.

Like the trendline, the 104-week moving average was penetrated on an intra-week basis, but the stock never closed below it. The stock has since rebounded nicely and hit an all-time high.

The big rally off of the March low has caused the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators to enter overbought territory. That isn’t really anything new for Adobe as you can see by how much time the indicators have spent in overbought territory in the last few years.

I am keeping Adobe in the portfolio, but I am watching closely for any warnings signs that the stock may turn lower.

Sentiment toward Adobe is Neutral

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Adobe, they haven’t changed much at all since I recommended the stock in October. There are 27 analysts covering the stock at this time with 18 “buy” ratings, eight “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 66.7% and that percentage was at 63% in October with 17 “buys” and 10 “holds”.

The short interest ratio is at 2.09 and it was at 2.08 in October. The ratio has been up and down a little since the beginning of the year, but it has nearly doubled in the last few months. The number of shares sold short has dropped during this period, but the average daily trading volume has declined at a more rapid rate.

The put/call ratio is at 1.40 and that is well above average and it is higher than we have seen in the past for Adobe. There are 112,648 puts open and 80,200 calls open at this time. I have written about Adobe on several other occasions and the ratio has been as low as 0.85 and as high as 1.18 when I have written those articles. Looking at more recent readings, the ratio did spike to 1.76 in early April and has drifted a little lower over the last few months.

I would say that the overall sentiment outlook is neutral, but given the fundamental strength and the price performance, I think the sentiment is still more pessimistic than it should be for Adobe. From my perspective, that is a good thing as there are still enough doubters that can help push the stock higher if they shift to a bullish stance.

My Current Take on Adobe

Obviously, I am still bullish on Adobe for the long run. The stock wouldn’t be in the portfolio if I wasn’t still bullish on it. I am a little concerned about the stock being in overbought territory according to both the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators. That’s a minor concern because, as I said earlier, the stock has been known to remain in overbought territory for extended periods of time.

If you own the stock already, I suggest holding on to it. If you are looking to add the stock to your holdings, I don’t know that right now would be the best timing. I would recommend waiting for a pullback so that the upside potential is in line with potential downside risk. My subscribers are already sitting on a gain of over 30% for the trade as a whole and over 40% for the second half. Our downside risk is somewhat limited.

Because the sentiment isn’t over-the-top bullish, I can see Adobe surging above the $400 level next week if the company beats on the EPS and revenue estimates and then we could see a little pullback in the ensuing weeks. If the stock surges above $300 and then pulls back down to the $375 area, that could be a better entry point. If for some reason the stock were to fall after earnings, I would look to get in anywhere below the $325 level. The high from last summer and the trendline look like they could converge in the $315-$320 area and that could act as powerful support. Getting in anywhere near the $325 area would give you a place from which to set a stop below the potential support.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Adobe is a current holding in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio.