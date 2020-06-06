Introduction

The recent coronavirus economic crisis spelled the end for vast waves of dividends, one such example is the paper company Domtar (NYSE:UFS). Even though this now sits firmly in the rear-view mirror, it is still worthwhile assessing their ability to reinstate this dividend once operating conditions recover, as doing so would provide investors a dividend yield on cost of over 7%.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author

Whilst their free cash flow has varied across the years, it has still always been ample to cover their dividend payments with a very strong average of 247.85% during 2017-2019. This is the first important consideration and is very positive since it indicates that during normal operating conditions they can easily fundamentally afford their dividend.

The second important consideration is the willingness of management to once again prioritize returning cash to their shareholders. Thankfully during their first quarter of 2020 results conference call, when questioned, the management stated that once operating conditions allow "…we would very much feel, the majority of free cash going back to shareholders is absolutely what we'd stick to." This is yet another positive indicator, however, just because management has an intention does not automatically mean that they are in a suitable position and thus there are still other important considerations.

The third and final important consideration is their financial position, however, estimating the potential impact throughout the short-term is first required to frame the analysis of their current leverage and liquidity. Following this sudden economic downturn, they are reducing their capital expenditure for 2020 to $145m at the midpoint, as per the guidance included on slide 14 of their first quarter of 2020 results presentation. When this is added to the $85m already returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, it indicates that they require operating cash flow of $230m to be cash flow neutral for 2020. Considering their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements was already $134m during the first quarter of 2020, it should be quite achievable even if operating conditions average slightly worse for the remainder of the year. This is another very positive indicator as they appear likely to suffer little to no damage to their financial position in the short-term.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has been adequate to cover their dividend payments, their current financial position will play an instrumental role in determining whether they can reinstate their dividend. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author

They entered this downturn with moderate leverage, as evidenced by their gearing ratio of 27.18%, interest coverage of 3.90 and net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.79 at the end of 2019. Whilst these all deteriorated during the first quarter of 2020, it was not too significant since it largely stemmed from a temporary collapse in earnings and not soaring net debt. Although their leverage still appears reasonably safe, it is certainly not rock-solid and thus helps explain their desire to quickly suspend their dividend.

Since they have historically produced free cash flow even after dividend payments and should only see minimal additional debt from this downturn, it seems unlikely that their leverage will inhibit their ability to reinstate their dividend once operating conditions allow. Based on their historical average free cash flow of $266m during 2017-2019, they could possibly halve their net debt in less than two years which indicates that even if required, they should be capable of deleveraging quite quickly once operating conditions recover.

Image Source: Author

Their overall financial position is further strengthened by them retaining strong liquidity, as evidenced by their high current ratio of 2.06 and relatively decently sized cash balance, which is further supported by the $480m undrawn from their credit facility. Thankfully their debt maturity profile is also decent, with the nearest material debt maturity being $300m in 2022. Since they are a fundamentally viable company and this is a couple of years in the future, it seems reasonable to expect that they can refinance it if they cannot repay it completely, especially since their credit facility does not mature until 2023 and thus will provide them with additional flexibility.

Conclusion

Due to their very strong historical dividend coverage and decent overall financial position, it seems reasonable that management can afford to reinstate their previous dividend once operating conditions recover. Admittedly the timeline for this is still rather uncertain, but this risk is partly mitigated as they appear well-positioned to ride out this downturn by only seeing minimal damage to their financial position. When all of these considerations are combined with the fact that their share price is currently at its lowest level in a decade, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Domtar's Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.