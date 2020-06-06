In Wednesday's after-hours session, shares of aerospace giant Boeing (BA) topped $178 a share. While this may not seem like much for a stock that was well over $400 in early 2019, it meant that shares doubled from their multi-year low of $89 seen this March. In the following days, the rally continued to get back over $200. With much better business fundamentals hopefully just around the corner, improving investor sentiment and technical factors could keep this rally going in the near term.

Boeing shares jumped nearly $20 on Wednesday after a double dose of good news. First, it was detailed that SMBC Aviation Capital said it would delay but not cancel parts of an order for 737 MAX aircraft. The second positive item was a performance update from Third Point's Offshore Fund that listed Boeing as a May winner. While it was originally thought that Dan Loeb's position was equity, it was later revealed to be through debt.

Boeing sentiment has been on the rise since the beginning of May. At that time, the company tapped the debt markets for $25 billion, which is expected to prevent any further capital raises or the need for US government aid in the near term. The offering also was oversubscribed, meaning the company got better pricing than expected for a name that had its credit rating cut nearly to junk status. Lower than forecast interest expenses will help the company return to profitability quicker and also help with free cash flow moving forward. Even on its 40-year notes issued, the company was able to get in under a 6% coupon, which is quite remarkable considering how bearish people have been on the name recently.

Investors also are looking forward to putting the worst behind them. In late May, the company restarted production of the 737 MAX, which will ramp up throughout the rest of this year. As the graphic below details, Q2 is expected to be the bottom for quarterly revenues in dollar terms. Year-over-year growth is expected to return in Q4 of this year, with the company forecast to break even in that period as well and get back into the green next year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha estimates page, seen here)

The restart of 737 MAX production is a key part of the turnaround and one that will help the company get back to positive free cash flow. In the first quarter of this year, the company reported operating cash burn of $4.3 billion, compared to operating cash flow of $2.8 billion in the prior year period. Throw in some capital expenditures as well as the quarterly dividend payment, and the net debt balance rose from $17.3 billion to $23.4 billion. The dividend has since been suspended and no shares were repurchased in Q1.

Boeing shares haven't just rallied in recent weeks, but they also crossed a key technical level. As you can see in the chart below, the stock closed above its 50-day moving average (purple line) on May 21 and has not looked back ever since. The next major moving average is the 100-day (green line) which shares topped Friday but closed just below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

While Boeing shares have a long way to go to get back to their all-time highs, they have now more than doubled from their recent low. With 737 MAX production having restarted, investors are looking for better results in the back half of this year. The cash flow situation is likely to improve moving forward and the major May debt raise has put balance sheet concerns aside for now. As a result, it would not surprise me to see the rally keep going as the stock has its 50-day moving average starting to really head higher for the first time in many months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.