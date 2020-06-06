Investment Thesis

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a premier public and private consultancy firm that has weathered the pandemic better than most other companies. Over the past three months, its share price performance has trailed only that of stay-at-home plays like technology giant Microsoft (MSFT) and bleach-maker Clorox (CLX). While shares are not exactly cheap, I don’t believe they are expensive, either, given the company’s strong track record of rewarding investors. At the current price, I believe investors can get strong growth at a reasonable price, resulting in market-beating returns over the next 5-10 years.

Brief Overview

Booz Allen Hamilton is one of the largest a global consultancy firms with over 27,000 employees. It has a mix of both public and private sector clients operating in, among others, civil government, defense, intelligence, energy, financial services. Over its 100 year-plus history, Booz Allen Hamilton has consulted on high profile projects such as helping to transform the Navy during World War II from an antiquated organization into a more effective one with less red tape, replacing old chains of command with new management units that worked together. Other high profile projects in its history include organizational and budgeting work for NASA since its founding and participating in the Chrysler turnaround during what was the first big auto bailout in the 1970s.

Source: Bizjournals

Here’s a snapshot of their key client industries, with 96% of revenue coming from the recession-resistant government sector, and 69% coming from the combined mission critical defense and intelligence sectors.

Source: Company Website

Track Record of Outperformance

Booz Allen has solidly outperformed the market in both the near term and over the past decade. What I like about the company is that it has sticky relationships with its clients with stable, contracted revenue. In addition, many of its employees are required to undergo rigorous background checks and gain security clearance before they can work on sensitive government engagements. This provides Booz Allen with somewhat of a moat in that its government clients cannot easily switch consultancy firms due to the institutional knowledge and expertise that the company has built up over many years.

As seen below, shares have far outpaced the market by 17% over the trailing six-month period.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Booz Allen’s total return over the past decade as thumped that of the S&P 500. With dividends reinvested, shares have returned a whopping 26.5% CAGR and an 844% total return since 2010. These are high growth tech company-like returns with the added benefit of recurring and sticky contractual revenue from the government.

Source: Dividend Channel

Latest Results

Booz Allen delivered a solid 2020 with revenue excluding billable expenses increasing 9.9% YoY to $5.2 billion. What’s even better was that its adjusted net income grew at a faster clip at 13.6% YoY, suggesting that improved cost management initiatives bore fruit. Adjusted diluted EPS (ADEPS) grew an impressive 15% YoY to 3.18 per share, incrementally driven by share repurchases and by $38 million in R&D credits resulting in a lower tax rate.

The company has achieved an astounding cumulative 66% ADEPS growth over the last three years, far outpacing the 50% growth goal set by management in 2019. I’m also encouraged by management issuing strong guidance for 2021 with a midpoint of 3.50 ADEPS, representing a solid 10% YoY growth.

Source: Company Website

The company’s backlog of projects is healthy at $20.7 billion with a 7% YoY growth, representing the company’s highest ever at fiscal year-end. I’m also encouraged by the increased win-rates in 2020 and that COVID-19 has had immaterial impact on the business. Here’s what the CFO Lloyd Howell had to say on the conference call:

Win rates in fiscal year 2020 were up in our qualified pipeline which includes several large new and recompete opportunities increased 31% compared to year ago levels. COVID-19 has not to-date saw significant delays in awards.

Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation

The company was active on the share repurchase front, especially during Q4 with the depressed share price. Out of the total $182 million spent on share repurchases in fiscal year 2020, the bulk of it ($156 million, or 85% of total) was spent in Q4 at the attractive average price of $69 per share. The company also boosted dividends at a fast clip, with increases in both Q3 and Q4. Since the start of the fiscal year, the dividend has been increased by 35% to 0.31 per share. The dividend also appears safe and set to continue growing at just a 35% payout ratio based on $147 million in dividends paid in 2020 and free cash flow of $423 million.

Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation

Key Risks

Most adults can probably recall the high profile case of the Edward Snowden leak back in 2013. Edward was an employee of Booz Allen Hamilton at the time, and the case undoubtedly caused reputational damage for the firm. The firm has recovered nicely since then. Although this was a rare occurrence, it’s something that investors should be mindful of as the firm deals with sensitive information that can cause material damage to its government clients if leaked.

In addition, with nearly 50% of the firm’s book business devoted to the defense industry, cuts in defense spending can materially impact the firm’s growth prospects. I don’t see material cuts in the near future as global tensions are a perennial factor that I don’t see easing anytime soon.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton has a storied history and plays a mission critical role for its government clients from having accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise over many years. It has a recession-resistant business model and a strong track record of shareholder returns that have far outpaced the market. I see the strong growth trend continuing for many years ahead as government relies more on private contractors and less on full-time staff. Lastly, I believe BAH is one of those stocks that you can buy in a well-diversified portfolio, and set on stress free autopilot as it compounds annual returns.

I see shares as somewhat undervalued at the price of 79.17 and a PE of 22.30 as of writing. For a growth stock with a history of strong shareholder returns, I have a buy rating with a price target of $88 with a forward PE of nearly 25, representing a one year return of 12% including dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.