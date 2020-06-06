Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 7

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 6/29 7/15 1.03 1.06 2.91% 2.67% 10 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 6/15 6/30 0.685 0.69 0.73% 2.71% 35 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 6/19 6/30 1.08 1.25 15.74% 1.60% 11

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO.PK) 0.675 0 -100.00% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 6/25 0.255 54 1.89% 19 CME Group Inc. (CME) 6/25 0.85 192.14 1.77% 10 HP Inc. (HPQ) 7/1 0.1762 17.41 4.05% 10 PPL Corp. (PPL) 7/1 0.415 30.04 5.53% 19 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 7/2 0.295 28.54 4.13% 21 Travelers Companies (TRV) 6/30 0.85 124.36 2.73% 16 UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) 7/1 0.31 60.85 2.04% 28 V.F. Corp. (VFC) 6/22 0.48 68.31 2.81% 47

Tuesday, Jun. 9 (Ex-Div 6/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Best Buy Co. (BBY) 7/2 0.55 82.53 2.67% 17 Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 6/25 0.26 128.88 0.81% 13 Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 6/25 0.63 44.86 5.62% 33 MDU Resources (MDU) 7/1 0.2075 23.92 3.47% 28 Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 6/19 0.34 28.41 4.79% 11 Spire Inc. (SR) 7/2 0.6225 74.28 3.35% 17

Wednesday, Jun. 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 7/1 0.91 160.13 2.27% 44 Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 7/1 0.385 84.31 1.83% 26 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 7/2 0.54 126.67 1.71% 13 Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 7/2 0.26 21.17 4.91% 10 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 7/10 0.65 60.78 4.28% 10 PolyOne Corp. (POL) 7/8 0.2025 28.85 2.81% 10 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/30 0.1925 21.31 3.61% 10 Steris plc (STE) 6/26 0.37 163.91 0.90% 15 Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 6/26 0.65 110.58 2.35% 15 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 7/1 0.35 32.05 4.37% 45 WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.32 24.4 5.25% 10

Thursday, Jun. 11 (Ex-Div 6/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 6/30 1.55 666 0.93% 17 Community Bank System (CBU) 7/10 0.41 64.81 2.53% 28 Comerica Inc. (CMA) 7/1 0.68 45.52 5.98% 11 Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 7/6 0.44 90.03 1.95% 17 Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 7/1 0.38 35.92 4.23% 39 Donaldson Company (DCI) 6/30 0.21 51.42 1.63% 33 Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR.PK) 6/30 1.12 141.28 3.17% 16 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 7/15 1.0125 114.87 3.53% 11 Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 7/10 0.66 76.92 3.43% 10 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/30 0.9 103.34 3.48% 10 FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 6/30 0.5 39.93 5.01% 10 GATX Corp. (GATX) 6/30 0.48 68.77 2.79% 10 Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 7/2 0.6185 29.71 8.33% 10 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 7/7 0.575 139.64 1.65% 16 Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/1 0.41 49.09 3.34% 58 Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 7/15 0.4 37.15 4.31% 48 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 7/10 0.84 41.91 8.02% 50 Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 7/15 0.64 155.9 1.64% 10 NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 7/1 1.9 431 1.76% 14 NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 6/30 0.6 62.81 3.82% 16 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 7/1 0.46 70.5 2.61% 22 RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 6/30 0.35 190.31 0.74% 25 Service Corp. International (SCI) 6/30 0.19 41.02 1.85% 10 SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 6/23 0.35 60.31 1.16% 29 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 7/1 0.27 102.48 1.05% 10 First Financial Corp. (THFF) 7/1 0.52 38.73 2.69% 31 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 6/30 0.9 128.28 2.81% 34 UGI Corp. (UGI) 7/1 0.33 35.69 3.70% 33 Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 6/30 0.5 37 5.41% 11 Xcel Energy (XEL) 7/20 0.43 65.26 2.64% 17

Friday, Jun. 12 (Ex-Div 6/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 7/15 0.47 229.56 0.82% 28 First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) 7/1 0.13 33.07 1.57% 10 Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 6/30 0.2125 28.59 2.97% 13 Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 6/30 0.3 39.96 3.00% 11 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 7/1 0.3125 36.18 3.45% 24 Telephone & Data Sys. (TDS) 6/30 0.17 21.1 3.22% 46 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 6/30 0.69 101.86 2.71% 35

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 6/9 0.62 2.0% Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 6/10 0.36 3.4% American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 6/10 0.7 3.3% Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 6/15 0.26 3.4% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 6/15 0.275 1.5% Avista Corp. (AVA) 6/15 0.405 4.1% Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 6/12 0.17 1.0% Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 6/15 0.27 2.4% Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) 6/15 0.36 1.5% Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 6/15 0.71 3.4% CSX Corp. (CSX) 6/15 0.26 1.4% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 6/10 1.29 5.1% Dover Corp. (DOV) 6/15 0.49 1.8% Consolidated Edison (ED) 6/15 0.765 4.1% Emerson Electric (EMR) 6/10 0.5 3.0% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 6/12 0.58 3.6% Expeditors International (EXPD) 6/15 0.52 1.3% First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 6/15 0.44 3.4% Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 6/10 0.145 1.7% Hershey Company (HSY) 6/15 0.773 2.3% Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 6/15 0.91 2.6% International Business Machines (IBM) 6/10 1.63 4.9% International Paper Co. (IP) 6/15 0.5125 5.3% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 6/12 0.43 1.0% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6/9 1.01 2.7% Kellogg Company (K) 6/15 0.57 3.5% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 6/15 1.25 2.5% Moody's Corp. (MCO) 6/10 0.56 0.8% MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 6/15 0.3525 2.0% 3M Company (MMM) 6/12 1.47 3.5% MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 6/15 0.22 4.0% Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 6/10 0.58 5.6% MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 6/10 0.43 1.4% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 6/11 0.51 1.1% Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 6/12 0.48 3.1% NACCO Industries (NC) 6/15 0.1925 2.8% Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 6/9 0.38 0.8% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 6/15 1.4 2.2% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 6/10 0.375 3.8% Realty Income Corp. (O) 6/15 0.233 4.5% Old Republic International (ORI) 6/15 0.21 4.7% Polaris Inc. (PII) 6/15 0.62 2.6% PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 6/12 0.51 1.8% Primerica Inc. (PRI) 6/15 0.4 1.3% Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) 6/10 0.14 4.6% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 6/15 0.34 2.3% Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 6/10 1.02 1.8% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 6/12 0.625 2.5% Stepan Company (SCL) 6/15 0.275 1.1% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 6/15 0.12 1.4% Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 6/10 0.58 1.7% Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 6/10 1.08 2.8% Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 6/10 0.43 3.1% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 6/10 0.67 0.8% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 6/15 0.12 5.1% Target Corp. (TGT) 6/10 0.66 2.2% Tennant Company (TNC) 6/15 0.22 1.2% Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 6/15 0.38 2.1% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 6/9 0.35 1.1% United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 6/10 1.01 3.8% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 6/12 0.4575 4.0% Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) 6/9 0.2625 1.8% Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 6/10 0.87 6.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

