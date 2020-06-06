Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of June 7
A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
Companies which changed their dividends.
Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
1.03
|
1.06
|
2.91%
|
2.67%
|
10
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
6/15
|
6/30
|
0.685
|
0.69
|
0.73%
|
2.71%
|
35
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
(UNH)
|
6/19
|
6/30
|
1.08
|
1.25
|
15.74%
|
1.60%
|
11
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
Taubman Centers Inc.
|
(NYSE:TCO.PK)
|
0.675
|
0
|
-100.00%
|
10
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Jun. 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Auburn National Bancorporation
|
(AUBN)
|
6/25
|
0.255
|
54
|
1.89%
|
19
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
6/25
|
0.85
|
192.14
|
1.77%
|
10
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
7/1
|
0.1762
|
17.41
|
4.05%
|
10
|
PPL Corp.
|
(PPL)
|
7/1
|
0.415
|
30.04
|
5.53%
|
19
|
South Jersey Industries
|
(SJI)
|
7/2
|
0.295
|
28.54
|
4.13%
|
21
|
Travelers Companies
|
(TRV)
|
6/30
|
0.85
|
124.36
|
2.73%
|
16
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
(UMBF)
|
7/1
|
0.31
|
60.85
|
2.04%
|
28
|
V.F. Corp.
|
(VFC)
|
6/22
|
0.48
|
68.31
|
2.81%
|
47
Tuesday, Jun. 9 (Ex-Div 6/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Best Buy Co.
|
(BBY)
|
7/2
|
0.55
|
82.53
|
2.67%
|
17
|
Franco-Nevada Corp.
|
(FNV)
|
6/25
|
0.26
|
128.88
|
0.81%
|
13
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
(MCY)
|
6/25
|
0.63
|
44.86
|
5.62%
|
33
|
MDU Resources
|
(MDU)
|
7/1
|
0.2075
|
23.92
|
3.47%
|
28
|
Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
6/19
|
0.34
|
28.41
|
4.79%
|
11
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
7/2
|
0.6225
|
74.28
|
3.35%
|
17
Wednesday, Jun. 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing
|
(ADP)
|
7/1
|
0.91
|
160.13
|
2.27%
|
44
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
(ALB)
|
7/1
|
0.385
|
84.31
|
1.83%
|
26
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
7/2
|
0.54
|
126.67
|
1.71%
|
13
|
Financial Institutions Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
7/2
|
0.26
|
21.17
|
4.91%
|
10
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
7/10
|
0.65
|
60.78
|
4.28%
|
10
|
PolyOne Corp.
|
(POL)
|
7/8
|
0.2025
|
28.85
|
2.81%
|
10
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
6/30
|
0.1925
|
21.31
|
3.61%
|
10
|
Steris plc
|
(STE)
|
6/26
|
0.37
|
163.91
|
0.90%
|
15
|
Hanover Insurance Group
|
(THG)
|
6/26
|
0.65
|
110.58
|
2.35%
|
15
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
7/1
|
0.35
|
32.05
|
4.37%
|
45
|
WesBanco Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
7/1
|
0.32
|
24.4
|
5.25%
|
10
Thursday, Jun. 11 (Ex-Div 6/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
6/30
|
1.55
|
666
|
0.93%
|
17
|
Community Bank System
|
(CBU)
|
7/10
|
0.41
|
64.81
|
2.53%
|
28
|
Comerica Inc.
|
(CMA)
|
7/1
|
0.68
|
45.52
|
5.98%
|
11
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
(CPK)
|
7/6
|
0.44
|
90.03
|
1.95%
|
17
|
Community Trust Bancorp
|
(CTBI)
|
7/1
|
0.38
|
35.92
|
4.23%
|
39
|
Donaldson Company
|
(DCI)
|
6/30
|
0.21
|
51.42
|
1.63%
|
33
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
(NYSE:DLR.PK)
|
6/30
|
1.12
|
141.28
|
3.17%
|
16
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
7/15
|
1.0125
|
114.87
|
3.53%
|
11
|
Eastman Chemical Co.
|
(EMN)
|
7/10
|
0.66
|
76.92
|
3.43%
|
10
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
6/30
|
0.9
|
103.34
|
3.48%
|
10
|
FBL Financial Group Inc.
|
(FFG)
|
6/30
|
0.5
|
39.93
|
5.01%
|
10
|
GATX Corp.
|
(GATX)
|
6/30
|
0.48
|
68.77
|
2.79%
|
10
|
Iron Mountain Inc.
|
(IRM)
|
7/2
|
0.6185
|
29.71
|
8.33%
|
10
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
7/7
|
0.575
|
139.64
|
1.65%
|
16
|
Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
7/1
|
0.41
|
49.09
|
3.34%
|
58
|
Leggett & Platt Inc.
|
(LEG)
|
7/15
|
0.4
|
37.15
|
4.31%
|
48
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
(MO)
|
7/10
|
0.84
|
41.91
|
8.02%
|
50
|
Motorola Solutions Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
7/15
|
0.64
|
155.9
|
1.64%
|
10
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
(NEU)
|
7/1
|
1.9
|
431
|
1.76%
|
14
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
(NWE)
|
6/30
|
0.6
|
62.81
|
3.82%
|
16
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
(PB)
|
7/1
|
0.46
|
70.5
|
2.61%
|
22
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
(RNR)
|
6/30
|
0.35
|
190.31
|
0.74%
|
25
|
Service Corp. International
|
(SCI)
|
6/30
|
0.19
|
41.02
|
1.85%
|
10
|
SEI Investments Company
|
(SEIC)
|
6/23
|
0.35
|
60.31
|
1.16%
|
29
|
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
7/1
|
0.27
|
102.48
|
1.05%
|
10
|
First Financial Corp.
|
(THFF)
|
7/1
|
0.52
|
38.73
|
2.69%
|
31
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
6/30
|
0.9
|
128.28
|
2.81%
|
34
|
UGI Corp.
|
(UGI)
|
7/1
|
0.33
|
35.69
|
3.70%
|
33
|
Wyndham Destinations Inc.
|
(WYND)
|
6/30
|
0.5
|
37
|
5.41%
|
11
|
Xcel Energy
|
(XEL)
|
7/20
|
0.43
|
65.26
|
2.64%
|
17
Friday, Jun. 12 (Ex-Div 6/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
7/15
|
0.47
|
229.56
|
0.82%
|
28
|
First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
7/1
|
0.13
|
33.07
|
1.57%
|
10
|
Hillenbrand Inc.
|
(HI)
|
6/30
|
0.2125
|
28.59
|
2.97%
|
13
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
6/30
|
0.3
|
39.96
|
3.00%
|
11
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
7/1
|
0.3125
|
36.18
|
3.45%
|
24
|
Telephone & Data Sys.
|
(TDS)
|
6/30
|
0.17
|
21.1
|
3.22%
|
46
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
6/30
|
0.69
|
101.86
|
2.71%
|
35
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Analog Devices Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
6/9
|
0.62
|
2.0%
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland
|
(ADM)
|
6/10
|
0.36
|
3.4%
|
American Electric Power Co.
|
(AEP)
|
6/10
|
0.7
|
3.3%
|
Arrow Financial Corp.
|
(AROW)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
3.4%
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
6/15
|
0.275
|
1.5%
|
Avista Corp.
|
(AVA)
|
6/15
|
0.405
|
4.1%
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
6/12
|
0.17
|
1.0%
|
Cass Information Systems Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
6/15
|
0.27
|
2.4%
|
Cboe Global Markets
|
(CBOE)
|
6/15
|
0.36
|
1.5%
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
(CFR)
|
6/15
|
0.71
|
3.4%
|
CSX Corp.
|
(CSX)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
1.4%
|
Chevron Corp.
|
(CVX)
|
6/10
|
1.29
|
5.1%
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
6/15
|
0.49
|
1.8%
|
Consolidated Edison
|
(ED)
|
6/15
|
0.765
|
4.1%
|
Emerson Electric
|
(EMR)
|
6/10
|
0.5
|
3.0%
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
6/12
|
0.58
|
3.6%
|
Expeditors International
|
(EXPD)
|
6/15
|
0.52
|
1.3%
|
First American Financial Corp.
|
(FAF)
|
6/15
|
0.44
|
3.4%
|
Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
6/10
|
0.145
|
1.7%
|
Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
6/15
|
0.773
|
2.3%
|
Hubbell Inc.
|
(HUBB)
|
6/15
|
0.91
|
2.6%
|
International Business Machines
|
(IBM)
|
6/10
|
1.63
|
4.9%
|
International Paper Co.
|
(IP)
|
6/15
|
0.5125
|
5.3%
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
(JKHY)
|
6/12
|
0.43
|
1.0%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
6/9
|
1.01
|
2.7%
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
6/15
|
0.57
|
3.5%
|
McDonald's Corp.
|
(MCD)
|
6/15
|
1.25
|
2.5%
|
Moody's Corp.
|
(MCO)
|
6/10
|
0.56
|
0.8%
|
MGE Energy Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
6/15
|
0.3525
|
2.0%
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
6/12
|
1.47
|
3.5%
|
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
6/15
|
0.22
|
4.0%
|
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|
(MPC)
|
6/10
|
0.58
|
5.6%
|
MSA Safety Inc.
|
(MSA)
|
6/10
|
0.43
|
1.4%
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
(MSFT)
|
6/11
|
0.51
|
1.1%
|
Maxim Integrated Products
|
(MXIM)
|
6/12
|
0.48
|
3.1%
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
6/15
|
0.1925
|
2.8%
|
Nordson Corp.
|
(NDSN)
|
6/9
|
0.38
|
0.8%
|
NextEra Energy Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
6/15
|
1.4
|
2.2%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
6/10
|
0.375
|
3.8%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
6/15
|
0.233
|
4.5%
|
Old Republic International
|
(ORI)
|
6/15
|
0.21
|
4.7%
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
6/15
|
0.62
|
2.6%
|
PPG Industries Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
6/12
|
0.51
|
1.8%
|
Primerica Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
6/15
|
0.4
|
1.3%
|
Resources Connection Inc.
|
(RGP)
|
6/10
|
0.14
|
4.6%
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
6/15
|
0.34
|
2.3%
|
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
6/10
|
1.02
|
1.8%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
6/12
|
0.625
|
2.5%
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
6/15
|
0.275
|
1.1%
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
6/15
|
0.12
|
1.4%
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
6/10
|
0.58
|
1.7%
|
Snap-on Inc.
|
(SNA)
|
6/10
|
1.08
|
2.8%
|
Sonoco Products Co.
|
(SON)
|
6/10
|
0.43
|
3.1%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
6/10
|
0.67
|
0.8%
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
6/15
|
0.12
|
5.1%
|
Target Corp.
|
(TGT)
|
6/10
|
0.66
|
2.2%
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
6/15
|
0.22
|
1.2%
|
Thomson Reuters Corp.
|
(TRI)
|
6/15
|
0.38
|
2.1%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
6/9
|
0.35
|
1.1%
|
United Parcel Service Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
6/10
|
1.01
|
3.8%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
6/12
|
0.4575
|
4.0%
|
Westlake Chemical Corp.
|
(WLK)
|
6/9
|
0.2625
|
1.8%
|
Exxon Mobil Corp.
|
(XOM)
|
6/10
|
0.87
|
6.6%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, KO, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.