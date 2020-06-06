Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 7

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 8 (Ex-Div 6/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corp. (AEE) 6/30 0.495 75.58 2.62% 6 CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 6/24 0.12 16.54 2.90% 9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 7/1 0.12 11.11 4.32% 5 United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) 6/19 0.1425 11.99 4.75% 7

Tuesday, Jun. 9 (Ex-Div 6/10)

None

Wednesday, Jun. 10 (Ex-Div 6/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 6/26 0.27 69.03 1.56% 8 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 6/30 1.2 168.6 2.85% 6 CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 6/29 0.235 49.2 1.91% 8 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 6/26 0.19 78.55 0.97% 8 Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 6/26 0.21 12.73 6.60% 6 First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 7/1 0.15 11.53 5.20% 9 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 6/29 0.68 76.75 3.54% 6 IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) 6/26 0.47 52.35 3.59% 5 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 6/26 0.49 119.9 1.63% 9 Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 7/1 0.7 90.7 3.09% 8 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 6/26 0.22 32.56 2.70% 7 Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 6/26 0.08 16.11 1.99% 7

Thursday, Jun. 11 (Ex-Div 6/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 6/30 0.8 73.75 4.34% 9 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 7/1 0.185 25.41 2.91% 7 C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 7/1 0.38 39.31 3.87% 8 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 6/30 0.78 376.41 0.83% 8 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 6/30 0.18 34.57 2.08% 6 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 7/1 0.12 21.74 2.21% 8 Independence Holding Company (IHC) 6/29 0.22 31.99 1.38% 7 ITT Inc. (ITT) 7/6 0.169 63.4 1.07% 8 Merck & Company (MRK) 7/7 0.61 82.26 2.97% 9 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6/30 0.33 32.76 4.03% 5 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) 6/30 0.3125 37.44 3.34% 5 Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) 7/15 0.79 110.56 2.86% 9 PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) 6/30 1.05 144.73 2.90% 6 Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 7/6 0.17 18.8 3.62% 9 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 6/30 0.17 18.35 3.71% 6 United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 7/6 0.18 22.75 3.16% 7 Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 6/29 0.24 35.43 2.71% 9

Friday, Jun. 12 (Ex-Div 6/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allegion plc (ALLE) 6/30 0.32 115.35 1.11% 7 Amphenol Corp. (APH) 7/8 0.25 107 0.93% 8 Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 6/30 0.33 34.42 3.83% 8 First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 6/30 0.17 44.97 1.51% 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 6/30 0.3 97.81 1.23% 8 Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 7/13 0.4 50.05 3.20% 9 Prologis Inc. (PLD) 6/30 0.58 95.71 2.42% 7 Western Union Company (WU) 6/30 0.225 24.55 3.67% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 6/15 0.16 1.0% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 6/12 0.31 3.4% Barnes Group Inc. (B) 6/10 0.16 1.5% Brunswick Corp. (BC) 6/12 0.24 1.6% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 6/12 2.25 0.5% Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 6/12 0.31 4.1% Cabot Corp. (CBT) 6/12 0.35 3.4% CDW Corp. (CDW) 6/10 0.38 1.2% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 6/15 0.23 4.9% Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) 6/10 0.3 2.5% Exelon Corporation (EXC) 6/10 0.3825 3.8% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 6/10 0.28 2.9% W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) 6/11 0.3 2.1% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 6/12 1.03 2.0% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 6/15 0.31 2.1% Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 6/9 0.1375 6.9% Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 6/15 0.255 5.3% KeyCorp (KEY) 6/15 0.185 5.1% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 6/12 0.09 0.2% Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 6/10 0.74 2.0% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 6/15 1.05 5.6% MetLife Inc. (MET) 6/12 0.46 4.5% Materion Corp. (MTRN) 6/10 0.115 0.8% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 6/15 0.27 3.2% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6/15 0.2 1.5% Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 6/10 0.37 3.4% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 6/15 0.15 3.1% Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 6/10 1.55 2.7% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 6/15 0.2 3.2% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 6/15 0.295 6.4% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 6/11 0.44 1.3% Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 6/15 0.42 2.6% UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) 6/15 0.125 1.0% Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 6/15 1.2 3.5% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 6/15 0.09 0.7% Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 6/15 0.23 1.0%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

