DGRO invests in dividend growth stocks in the U.S. that have at least five consecutive years of dividend growth and have payout ratios below 75%.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) focuses on dividend stocks that have five or more consecutive years of dividend growth with payout ratios below 75%. The fund has a high exposure to large-cap and giant-cap stocks. These are companies that have better balance sheet and resources to weather the storm caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Many of these companies also should outperform peers in a post COVID-19 world. However, these stocks are trading at a premium valuation. The current risk and reward profile may not be that attractive. Therefore, we think a pullback will create a better buying opportunity.

DGRO focus on dividend growth, not dividend yield

DGRO seeks to track the investment results of the Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index. We have discussed how the index select stocks in our previous article and we will not repeat it again here in this article. Anyone interested in learning more can check here. A quick summary is that DGRO selects stocks that have five or consecutive years of dividend growth with a payout ratio below 75%. Therefore, DGRO focuses on dividend growth instead of high-yield stocks. Below is a chart that shows the dividend paid for DGRO’s top-10 holdings in the past decade. As can be seen from the chart below, its top-10 holdings have increased their dividends for at least five consecutive years.

DGRO’s focus in giant and large-cap stocks are beneficial

Nearly 50% and 35% of DGRO’s portfolio consists of giant-cap and large-cap stocks.

These are companies that generally have strong and stable balance sheets than their smaller peers. This is important because this economic recession caused by the outbreak of coronavirus has the potential to last for several years until an effective vaccine is developed, which might take at least 12 – 18 months or longer. Therefore, large and giant-cap dividend stocks should be in better shape than their smaller peers. Fortunately, DGRO’s exposure to small-cap stocks is low. In fact, it only represents about 2.56% of its total portfolio. We think DGRO’s exposure to large-cap and giant-cap stocks will be very beneficial once the economy moves from the recessionary phase to a recovery phase. As an article written by The New York Times says,

What you saw in ’08, ’09 were the companies that were able to continue to invest came out the other side and actually accelerated their growth relative to competitors… And that will probably happens again.

Therefore, we think giant-cap and large-cap stocks in DGRO's portfolio should benefit.

DGRO’s top 10 holdings are companies that should thrive in a post COVID-19 world

DGRO’s top-10 holdings represent about 26.3% of its total portfolio. We will take a closer look at the growth prospect of these top-10 companies and evaluate how they will perform in a post-COVID-19 world. Keep in mind that we think that the economy will not fully recover until a vaccine is developed, which is at least 12 – 18 months away from now (if a vaccine is found). Its top-10 holdings are giant-cap stocks and do have strong balance sheets (see chart below). We will first take a look at the technology stocks in DGRO’s portfolio since four of the top 10 stocks are tech stocks. Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) should continue to do well as many people will continue to rely on their services and devices that enable people to work or do things from home. Other technology companies such as Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Intel (INTC) provide the necessary hardware (e.g. data centers) and network equipment/infrastructure that enable people to work and do things from home. Healthcare stocks such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) have recession-resilient businesses thanks to an aging global population and the need for medical supplies. Therefore, demand for pharmaceutical and health-related products should remain robust. Procter & Gamble is a consumer staples company with established brands that consumers trust. Chevron (CVX) may be the only company in DGRO’s top-10 holdings that will face strong near-term headwinds as energy demand is likely going to be depressed in the next one to two years. However, Chevron has the potential to thrive thanks to its strong balance sheet as it can be opportunistic and consolidate many distressed energy assets.

Ticker Company Name Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health Rating Weighting MSFT Microsoft Wide Strong 3.29% AAPL Apple Narrow Strong 3.17% JNJ Johnson & Johnson Wide Strong 2.95% CVX Chevron Narrow Strong 2.83% JPM JP Morgan Chase Wide Strong 2.82% VZ Verizon Communications Narrow Moderate 2.74% PFE Pfizer Wide Strong 2.64% PG Procter & Gamble Wide Strong 2.05% CSCO Cisco Systems Narrow Strong 1.94% INTC Intel Corp. Wide Moderate 1.82% TOTAL 26.25%

We cannot make sense of the current valuation

Despite the fact that DGRO has a good growth portfolio, it appears that its top-10 holdings are overvalued. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average forward P/E ratio of 19.23 is significantly higher than its weighted average five-year P/E ratio of 15.59x. Therefore, DGRO appears to be expensive.

Ticker Company Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting MSFT Microsoft 29.15 22.73 3.29% AAPL Apple 26.81 15.00 3.17% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 19.19 16.35 2.95% CVX Chevron N/A 24.25 2.83% JPM JP Morgan Chase 15.27 11.69 2.82% VZ Verizon Communications 12.03 12.11 2.74% PFE Pfizer 13.50 13.32 2.64% PG Procter & Gamble 22.12 21.23 2.05% CSCO Cisco Systems 15.70 13.95 1.94% INTC Intel Corp. 13.91 12.46 1.82% TOTAL 19.23 15.59 26.25%

Investor Takeaway

DGRO has a high-quality portfolio of stocks that should outperform in a post COVID-19 world. However, the fund appears to be expensive right now. A pullback might create a better buying opportunity.

