Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust's (OTC:STMZF) share price growth continues to improve as shares currently stand up 25% year to date. This is particularly outstanding as Scottish Mortgage has been seen to have an "aggressive" portfolio of tech stocks (large amount of US shares) that within a market downturn would be presumably hit heavily as growth stocks. However what has actually been found in this recent crisis is that these tech stocks have remained relatively unfazed during this downturn. Although these growth stocks have initially pulled back, they have since pushed higher and this has been reflected in Scottish Mortgage's portfolio performance. Primarily during crises most value stocks have out performed growth counterparts but this hasn't been the case this time - and Scottish Mortgage is relishing it. This fear surrounding growth stocks was shown at the start of the crisis where Scottish Mortgage traded as low as 15 percent discount to its NAV at one point.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown - Scottish Mortgages premium/discount to NAV

I remain bullish on Scottish Mortgage's long-term approach even though it currently trades at a premium to Its portfolio evaluation. This premium is relatively small (circa 2.6%) and is justified given Scottish Mortgage's expertise at picking the top growth stocks and continually delivering strong growth year-on-year with their relatively simple strategy. Scottish Mortgage is now the UK's largest investment trust as its dominance continues to grow. The popularity of their trust has been displayed through the continuous issue of new equity, as demand for shares remains strong.

Scottish Mortgage's share price performance over the last 5 years

There has been a relative "boom" in some technology stocks that Scottish Mortgage owns such as that of Zoom technology (ZM) as demand for its services explodes. After post lock down, where you may see demand reduced slightly as some form work structure is reintroduced, familiarity and how much people have resonated with these services will remain and so increased levels of demand will continue into the future - at least this is the belief of Scottish Mortgage. Work life as we know it may be changed for the foreseeable future, as this virus has made many large companies and institutions realize that a substantial amount of operations and work can still be achieved while the majority of workers are not in office. Barclays CEO had already highlighted this:

"There will be a long-term adjustment in how we think about our location strategy...the notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past."

These factors are part of the reasons that form Scottish Mortgage's long-term strategy. Tom Slater, joint manager of Scottish Mortgage, discussed what Scottish Mortgage is looking for in current investments during this crisis:

"We haven't, as a society, shut down the economy voluntarily before. Instead of trying to predict the path from here, we focus much more on whether we’re investing in companies that are flexible, that are resilient, and that can be robust in the circumstances being thrown at them"

But what's key to Scottish Mortgage's investment strategy is that they aren't just looking for this idea of resilience, but also companies that can continue to deliver and benefit from these difficult times. Tom Slater mentioned that this was shown through their second-largest holding Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (10% of the fund):

"They’ve recruited 100,000 new employees in the US, they pushed up wages for their employees during this period, and that’s enabled them to service the increased demand that they’re experiencing. They’re prioritising away from the full breadth of selection and focusing on essential items"

It's clear that much short-term growth has been seen in many of its holdings during this crisis as certain services receive increased demand. This gain will not be temporary and that many of these investments will continue to adapt and improve under new and changing environments that will arise in the future. This is due to the fact that there will certainly be no direct return to the structure seen Pre COVID-19.

Scottish Mortgage also is building a portfolio that's fit for the future, particularly with a focus on digitization and ensuring they stay away from carbon heavy shares. In the Annual report they referenced the "end of carbon":

One such miracle may already have occurred. It may eventually be seen as equally historic and as beneficial as the pandemic has been malign. The age of carbon may have ended before the virus spread. For all the drama of the Saudi-Russian clash or of negative oil prices this was a transformation long foretold but finally turning unstoppable in the first quarter of 2020. The remorseless fall in the prices of renewable energy has at last translated into savage competition against traditional fuels.

Oil and gas plays will remain volatile into the future as increased competition from renewable energy plays provides more pressure in the energy environment. This may force many of the oil and gas majors to adopt an even more aggressive renewable strategy to adapt to changing demand and fluctuating oil prices. The rise of renewables will be central to the investing world for next few decades which sees Scottish Mortgage position themselves accordingly. This is one the reasons Tesla (TSLA) is a big part of the portfolio.

Scottish Mortgage has been a long-term holder of Tesla. Tesla share performance has been exemplary over the last few years. This has further driven Scottish Mortgage's own value and led them to become Scottish Mortgage's largest holding, currently standing at 11.3% of the portfolio. Of course Tesla's performance will have a direct impact on Scottish Mortgage's portfolio performance. Even though Tesla's attractiveness as an investment is heavily debated over whether it has the ability to grow into its evaluation, credit must be given to Scottish Mortgage for identifying Tesla as an opportunity and reaping the rewards of their performance over the last year or so. Scottish Mortgage haven't sold down their Tesla investment, as their strategy is to let winners run - as shown by their performance, this strategy has been successful.

Both Tom Slater and James Anderson (joint managers) continue to pick winners as they build a portfolio of shares which they believe over the long term will unlock the most value for the trust. These picks are from revolutions in all types of sectors such as health and communication. This approach has become more popular over time as the principal of trying to "time the market" is becoming more difficult and so it's becoming ever more important to take the long-term perspective. This downturn also has proven that although growth type trusts and funds are by no means recession proof, during these periods of market downturn they can actually continue to deliver with a well-positioned portfolio, while before this crisis they are usually assumed to make their gains in the large bull markets in-between pivotal market downturns. This long-term approach has continued to deliver even through this crisis as Scottish Mortgage made no significant changes to their portfolio. If they had bought into the initial fall and fear would not have seen new share price and NAV highs.

Tesla Inc 11.3% Amazon.com 10.3% Illumina 6.3% Tencent 6.2% Alibaba 5.9% ASML 3.7% Delivery Hero 3.0% Netflix 3.0% Kering 2.6% Ferrari 2.4% Total 54.8%

Scottish Mortgage's Top 10 holdings

Why Scottish Mortgage is so successful is due to their long-term view and their "let winners run" principle. By taking this approach they are able to take advantage of the years of growth that the market has had and will have to offer in years to come. Meanwhile risk adverse and absolute return funds continue to miss out on these gains as they await a market downturn of which they had been waiting for years for. It's not only near impossible to predict the timing of a downturn but also the size of it, with many people speculating for the last few weeks that the market will dip lower, while it has actually remained relatively strong in recent weeks.

Conclusion

Although Scottish Mortgage remains a growth fund and cannot be seen as a potential hedge to market downturns, this crisis has proved that certain crises can actually allow growth companies and funds alike to flourish, making them more lucrative in the long run, as even the biggest fear of potential recessions and how that affects the value of funds such as Scottish Mortgage don't always come to fruition when they actually occur. As Scottish Mortgage maintains and continues to build its long-term portfolio, it's important to note and conclude that investors must maintain a long-term view to the trust. This means measuring Scottish Mortgage's performance over a longer time frame. This was underlined by Fiona McBain (Chairperson) in their Final results:

I would urge all investors to focus on the long-term returns, over rolling five- and 10-year periods, when judging Scottish Mortgage. I'm delighted to say that these continue to provide compelling support for the Managers' straightforward investment philosophy and discipline in patiently investing in outstanding growth businesses across the globe

Recent performance has reassured Scottish Mortgage and investors alike that their simple strategy is working. With a fine-tuned portfolio that has remained predominantly unchanged throughout the turbulent period, Scottish Mortgage has built a resilient yet flexible portfolio of stocks that are well positioned to see continued growth into the future. They continue to maintain a large exposure (83.3%) in 33 equities, not allowing short-term fluctuations to influence the long-term goal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.