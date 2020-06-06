EOG Resources (EOG), like virtually all other shale oil producers, has aggressively cut production and its capital budget in response to the weakness in oil prices. The Houston, Texas,-based company has a high-quality asset base than can generate decent returns at low oil prices. The company might continue living within its cash flows as it gets support from its robust crude oil hedges for the second quarter and improvement in oil prices to around $35 per barrel. EOG Resources, however, has got no hedge coverage for the second half of the year. But the risk of lack of hedges gets mitigated by a rock-solid balance sheet, with ample liquidity and low levels of debt that can help fund any potential cash flow deficit.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The oil price environment has changed dramatically in the last couple of months as the spread of the coronavirus knocked out a large chunk of demand. We've seen unprecedented volatility in the oil market, with the US benchmark WTI falling into negative territory to as low as negative $37.63 per barrel for the first time ever in April and then recovering at an incredible pace in May to $35 at the time of this writing. Although the commodity has posted one of the best recoveries on record in May, the US oil price is still well below $60 at the start of the year. Shale oil producers will still struggle to post a profit with WTI in the mid-$30s. With WTI expected to average just $30.10 per barrel in 2020, down from $57.02 in 2019 and $65.06 in 2018, as per the US Energy Information Administration's estimates, this may turn out to be the toughest periods ever for the independent oil producers.

In this backdrop, US oil producers are hunkering down and waiting for the storm to clear. Energy companies have cut this year's capital budgets by an average of more than 37%. Virtually all oil producers have abandoned their production growth plans as the focus shifts to conserving the oil and gas producing assets for better market conditions, preserving cash flows, and protecting the balance sheet. EOG Resources, which is one of the biggest and fastest-growing shale oil producers, has slashed this year's budget by 46% to the range of $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion.

EOG Resources has rapidly reduced drilling activity, bringing its rig count down to just eight units by early May and expects to work with six rigs for the remainder of the year, down significantly from 36 rigs in the first quarter. It also reduced its frac fleets from 16 crews to five. EOG Resources has shut in several wells which led to a 8,000 bpd cut in oil production for March. The company produced a total of 874,100 boe per day in Q1 2020, including oil production of 483,300 bpd, depicting growth rates of 13% and 11%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. But moving forward, this production will head lower as EOG Resources scales back drilling activity. The shut-ins impacted the company's April output by 24,000 bpd and volumes are forecasted to decline by 125,000 bpd in May and 100,000 bpd in June. The shut-ins and the decline in drilling activity will push EOG Resources total production and oil volumes down by 33% and 36%, respectively, in Q2-2020 from Q1-2020, as per the mid-point of the company's guidance.

Note that EOG Resources posted an adjusted profit of $0.55 per share while realizing a crude oil price of almost $47 a barrel for the first quarter. But with WTI averaging below $30 so far in Q2-2020, EOG Resources will likely realize significantly lower prices for its crude oil. This, combined with the more than 30% drop in production, will push the company's earnings significantly lower. EOG Resources also generated $1.67 billion of cash flow from operations (as adjusted) in Q1-2020 which also will drop sharply in Q2-2020.

That being said, I think EOG Resources is in a better position than a vast majority of other oil producers to face this crisis. That's because the company owns some of the highest-quality assets in the industry, particularly in the Delaware Basin and South Texas Eagle Ford regions. The company often talks about its inventory of thousands of premium wells that can generate solid returns of at least 30% at $40 oil. With oil now trading in the $30s, the company's premium inventory was going to be put to the test. EOG Resources has recently revealed that it owns more than 4,500 premium drilling locations that can generate a decent after-tax rate of return of more than 30% even at $30 oil. This doesn't necessarily mean the company can post a net profit at $30 oil but it shows EOG Resources' wells can deliver some of the strongest rates of returns in the industry. At $30 oil, I believe most shale drillers might struggle to break even or achieve a 10% internal rate of return. But EOG Resources is better equipped to handle low oil prices than its peers.

EOG Resources has done a commendable job of reducing its well costs which helped the company greatly in converting its acreage into premium drilling locations. The company has been doing this for the last several years and it keeps finding ways to push its costs lower. Last year, EOG Resources reduced its well costs for the Wolfcamp drilling program in the Delaware Basin by 7%. Its Eagle Ford well costs fell by 11% in the same period. This year, the company intends to bring its well costs in all regions down by an average of 8%. I believe this improvement in cost structure also will help EOG Resources sustain the downturn. Since this decline in well costs will be driven by improvement in operational efficiencies, as opposed to service cost reductions, I expect the company to maintain these gains in the future.

Furthermore, I also think EOG Resources can largely live within its cash flows this year. In other words, the company will be able to generate enough cash flow from operations to fund its capital expenditures and dividends. Since EOG Resources is a low-cost operator, it can balance cash flows at low oil prices. In its March update, the company said that it can balance cash flows at "mid-$30 oil prices for the remainder of 2020." At that time, the company expected to spend around $4.3 to $4.7 billion as capital expenditures and produce 446,000 to 466,000 barrels of oil per day in 2020, roughly flat from last year. Since then, the company has cut its capex guidance, as highlighted earlier, and has reduced its annual oil production forecast to 376,500 to 402,900 bpd. This cut in the budget would have pushed the company's cash flow breakeven level down to the high-$20s to low-$30s per barrel range. This means that at the current price level of around $35 per barrel, EOG Resources should be able to deliver free cash flows.

EOG Resources typically doesn't actively hedge its oil volumes. But for this year, it has hedged a large chunk of its oil production for the second quarter, which will support the company's cash flow from operations. The company's crude oil hedges consist of swap contracts that offer superior downside protection than other contracts like the three-way collars. These hedges cover a vast majority (>200,000bpd hedged as per my estimate) of the company's second-quarter production at an average price of around $48 per barrel. As a result, EOG Resources might receive decent levels of cash flows for its oil output for the second quarter, even as benchmark prices average below $30 for the period.

EOG Resources, however, has no hedges in place (price swaps or collars) for H2 2020. The company's hedges initially provided protection for the full year but it monetized its Q4-2020 hedges in the previous quarter and its recent SEC filing shows that it cashed in on Q3-2020 hedges as well for $364 million. I think this shows that EOG Resources is optimistic about the future of oil prices. But on the flip side, this means the company's future volumes will be fully exposed to any potential oil price weakness.

The current NYMEX futures contracts, however, show prices rising to as high as $38 a barrel by December. At these prices, EOG Resources should be able to generate free cash flows. But if the business environment gets worse and EOG Resources sees future strip prices coming under pressure, then I expect the management to re-build hedge positions for H2-2020.

What I also like about EOG Resources is that it also has a rock-solid balance sheet, marked by ample liquidity and low levels of debt. This greatly bolsters the company's ability to withstand the downturn, even if oil unexpectedly drops and EOG Resources faces a large cash flow deficit in the coming quarters. The company ended the second quarter with $4.9 billion of liquidity, including $2.9 billion of cash and $2 billion available under the revolver. In my view, this should be more than enough to meet any short-term funding needs. The company also had $5.2 billion of total debt outstanding by the end of the first quarter which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 24%, which is one of the lowest among all mid-to-large-cap oil producers. This indicates that EOG Resources has an under-levered balance sheet.

Note that in April, EOG Resources repaid $500 million of notes, raised $1.48 billion of debt through two offerings, shored up its cash reserves, and will repay another $500 million of debt which matures on June 1. I don't expect this to have a negative impact on the company's leverage metrics. Rather, this will improve the company's debt maturity profile.

For these reasons, I think EOG Resources is one of the highest-quality oil stocks around that can withstand the downturn and thrive when oil prices eventually recover. The company's shares are trading at an EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple of around 8x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, which is largely in-line with its large-cap peers. I think this might be a buying opportunity, considering the stock typically trades at a premium over peers. Those investors who can tolerate oil price-related swings should consider loading up on EOG Resources stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.