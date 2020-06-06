The near $2 billion deal is equivalent to a fifth of Zynga’s valuation, even after shares have seen a big rebound this year.

Zynga (ZNGA) announced a big acquisition at a time when the company and its shares have made an impressive recovery following the momentum induced by the COVID-19 crisis, which has generally boosted demand for games as many consumers across the globe find themselves having much more "free" time to kill in isolation.

This operational momentum is accompanied by a sizable acquisition as valuations have risen quite a bit recently; too much for me to consider shares attractively valued with the company still failing to achieve real profitability.

Paying For Peak

Zynga has reached a deal to acquire Peak, a Turkey-based business established just a decade ago. With a team of 100, Peak has created Toon Blast and Toy Blast, which are among the most popular US iPhone games over the past two years.

With more than 12 million mobile DAUs, these two games will grow Zynga’s performance on this metric by 60% and that is why it is willing to pay $1.8 billion, of which half is in cash and the other half in stock.

Unfortunately, no revenue or profit details on Peak have been announced, as we basically are only left with the game titles and their daily usage numbers, creating very little information to judge the deal on its merits. On the conference call, one could deduce an annualised booking number of $600 million, suggesting about 3 times bookings has been paid.

Market Likes It, To An Unknown Degree

On the day of the announcement of the deal, shares of Zynga rose by approximately 5% to $9 and change. This seems to be the market’s way of telling us that it likes the deal. That, however, is a bit too shortsighted as the company upped its near-term guidance as well at the same time, although that is not necessarily a positive given that the market has already priced in better operating performance.

The guidance issued by Zynga was only a month old, as the company guided for second-quarter revenues of $400 million and bookings of $460 million, with this guidance issued in the first week of May. The company is now hiking the sales guidance by $30 million and deferred revenues by $10 million, for a $430 and $500 million guidance, respectively.

With a near 10% raise in the sales guidance in less than a month, it is hard to disentangle the reaction in the share price to just the deal, as investors would likely be somewhat positively surprised by the hiked sales guidance as well. Furthermore, Zynga upped the quarterly EBITDA guidance by three million to $35 million.

Tough Times

Quite shocking, yet my last take on the company was in October 2013, so it has been completely off my radar. The company went public late 2011 and initially traded around the $10 mark. Shares saw a quick move higher to $15 in early 2012, but in October of that year fell to $2 and change, and rose to trade at $3 and change in October 2013.

A few hit titles led to a sharp rise in revenues from around $100 million in 2009 to nearly $1.2 billion in 2012 on the back of the game Draw Something, although sales were coming in at a run rate of about $700 million at the time of writing of my previous article in 2013. With a share count around 800 million, the market value came in at $3.2 billion at $4 per share at the time, yet this included a $1.5 billion net cash position, essentially valuing operations at $1.7 billion.

What followed have been a few uneventful years with shares trading between $2 and $5 until the start of 2019 when they steadily rose to $6, without witnessing too much volatility.

After years of stagnation, 2019 was again somewhat of a breakthrough year, with sales up 45% to $1.32 billion and bookings growing stronger than that, in part aided by some acquisitions. A small net profit of $42 million was reported, but that number included $209 million in deal-related charges (mostly contingency payments triggered), which was more than offset by a $314 million profit on a sale-and-lease-back transaction.

Net cash totaled about $1.0 billion, that is after taking into account little over half a billion on convertible notes on the liability side of the balances sheet. With a share count of 939 million trading at $6, the market value of $5.6 billion works down to a $4.6 billion valuation for the operating assets, equal to about 3 times bookings.

Disappointing was perhaps the outlook for 2020 with sales seen at $1.6 billion, bookings at $1.75 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $200 million and a net loss of $130 million. The booking guidance was hiked to $1.8 billion alongside the first-quarter earnings report, and to $1.84 billion when the Peak deal was announced, both being positive trends as more games are being played with COVID-19 impacting the world. While adjusted EBITDA is now seen at $223 million for the year, net losses only increase due to more contingency payments being due.

With net cash down a bit in the first quarter and incorporating the $900 million cash payment for Peak, pro-forma net cash is seen around $0. Assuming approximately 100 million shares to be issued to fund the remaining $900 million price tag, the pro-forma share count rises to 1.05 billion shares, currently supporting a market value and thus enterprise value around $10 billion.

This follows a spectacular rise in the share price seen in recent weeks and months, and this $10 billion mark essentially values the company at 5-6 times billings, although we have not seen a very detailed quantification of the revenues/bookings generated by Peak. With Zynga itself now trading at an $8 billion valuation, that suggests its own assets are valued around 4-5 times sales/bookings, suggesting Peak was bought on the cheap at 3 times, yet that only comes after shares of Zynga have seen a big run-up as of recent.

With pro-forma sales seen around $2.3-$2.5 billion, forward sales multiples are reduced to about 4 times sales, as it is hard to see real profitability being achieved now, or anytime soon.

Not Playing Along

Good to see some momentum again, but despite revenues improving sharply, the company is not yet really economically profitable and that is after almost being a listed business for 10 years. This is disappointing as the company should thrive in this environment but is still posting breakeven results at best on a real economical basis. Investors should not be misled into take adjusted earnings at their face value and always correct for items like stock-based compensation.

Furthermore, acquisitions can be tricky, as many games tend to be one-trick ponies, making upfront payments and early contingency payments often not worth the deal after the game dies off a year later. Not being an avid gamer, I cannot tell anything meaningful about Peak’s games or their longevity, and hence, I fail to see the appeal here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.