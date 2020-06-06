Urovant Sciences' Vibegron will likely win approved in December, providing a tailwind for the share price in the months leading to approval.

Overview

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ: UROV) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its lead product candidate, vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist, for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

We previously initiated coverage of Urovant Sciences in January. It has since underperformed the broader biotech market as it has participated in the sell off triggered by the pandemic, but underperformed during the recovery. It remains our highest conviction long, while simultaneously being the only biotech call we've made on this site that didn't end up making money as of today (out of 9).

We therefore wanted to provide an update on recent developments and outline why we believe that shares should trade up significantly in the coming months and years.

Mirabegron continues to sell very well

Urovant's Vibegron is a better version of Astellas' Mirabegron. Our base assumption is that due to multiple advantages and potentially additional indications, Vibegron's entry will both expand the overall beta-3 agonist market and take volume share from Mirabegron. Once Mirabegron becomes generic, we'd expect Vibegron to take 100% of the share of voice in the OAB market and become the dominant beta-3 agonist in terms of prescriptions. The peak sales of Vibegron should therefore ultimately exceed the peak sales of Mirabegron.

We are encouraged by the fact that Mirabegron continued to sell very well. Astellas reported global sales for FY 2019 this May. Sales in major pharmaceutical markets (Japan, US, EMEA) grew 10% in FY 2019 to $1392M.

Source: own analysis based on Astellas annual reports

Vibegron has a successful launch in Japan

Urovant does not own the Japanese rights to Vibegron. But we are still looking at Japan to validate (or invalidate) our bullish thesis for the US and Europe. Kyorin reported their latest financials on May 18 and continued to show a strong launch trajectory for Vibegron, which we interpret as an encouraging sign.

We are trying to benchmark the Vibegron launch against the Mirabegron launch in 2011 and have graphed the quarterly sales for its first five full quarters on the market against the first eight full quarters for Mirabegron. We believe that this launch trajectory is very favorable, especially as Kyorin is competing against an established sales force.

Source: own analysis based on Astellas and Kyorin annual reports

Vibegron is highly differentiated and generic Mirabegron is not a threat

We’ve heard some concerns that Vibegron might not achieve blockbuster status due to Mirabegron going generic in late 2023. While it's true that Mirabegron will ultimately have to compete with generic Vibegron, we don't necessarily view this as a negative.

Our own experience, as well as academic research (source), suggests that originators stop their promotion efforts after the loss of exclusivity. As a result, the molecule that‘s going generic paradoxically typically loses share in terms of volume, despite having a much lower price.

We therefore believe that the entry of generic Mirabegron in late 2023 will be a net positive for Urovant. If approved, Vibegron will launch in early 2021 and benefit from the fact that Astellas already had spent nine years to educate prescribers about the benefit of beta-3 agonists in OAB.

Urovant will have almost three years to build up momentum and gain broad payor coverage, while still competing against just one branded competitor. When Mirabegron goes generic in the US in 2023, Urovant’s sales force will get 100% share of voice and will be able to capture the majority of new prescriptions in the United States.

We don't think that generic Mirabegron will hinder Vibegron's success. From the payor perspective, overactive bladder isn't a highly managed category. From a prescriber perspective, Vibegron is highly differentiated and clearly "best in class."

The slide below summarizes how differentiated vibegron is. We'd like to highlight that vibegron has a faster onset of action and doesn't need to be titrated. It also has no drug-drug interactions, no QTc signal and does not raise blood pressure. That makes it a lot easier to prescribe, as Urologists don't have to go through the patient's full medical history and concomitant medication prior to prescribing it (something they have absolutely no time or interest of doing).

Source: company presentation

FDA approval likely this December

We have reviewed all publicly-available efficacy and safety information and see no reason for Vibegron not to get approved by its Dec. 26 PDUFA date.

We have published a short article last week proposing a pair trade (Long Urovant Sciences, short Evofem). Both legs have worked well so far. The pair trade was based on our analysis of stock performance around FDA approvals. Overall, small- and mid-cap companies (2016-2019 approvals) have generated an abnormal performance of 19% in the 150 days prior to a drug approval. We would expect Urovant Sciences to benefit from this tailwind into its approval.

Source: own analysis based on FDA approval dates and price data from Bloomberg.

Additional 2020 catalyst: Phase 2 data in IBS pain in 2020

According to its most recent corporate presentation (6/2/2020), the company now expects to release topline data in Q4 of 2020 (a slight delay compared to prior guidance, most likely due to the pandemic).

We believe that there's no value backed into today's share price for this additional indication - it therefore might be a rare example of the infamous "free call option."

There currently are no FDA-approved drugs for this indication, and current market leaders for the treatment of IBS-C and IBS-D do not adequately address the pain associated with IBS. Of the 30 to 40 million Americans with IBS symptoms, an estimated 30% consult with a physician. Of these patients, 80% identify pain as a symptom contributing to the severity of their IBS, and the company therefore estimates an addressable market of 7.2 to 9.6 million patients with IBS-associated abdominal pain.

A positive read out could significantly expand the peak sales potential of Vibegron. We currently have low conviction in a positive read out, but understand why management chose to pursue the opportunity due to the massive upside.

Few people understand why Urovant Sciences decided to run the trial. Its design is based on a Phase 2 trial of a related compound called Solabegron that read out over 10 years ago. The trial was a crossover trial and did not meet its primary endpoint, potentially because trial participants didn't return to baseline pain scores after the first washout period. However, the drug showed a 15% increase in response rate compared to placebo in the first treatment period. The effect was larger in women and Urovant Sciences decided to test the hypothesis again in a Phase 2 trial with optimized design.

We have summarized the findings from the Solabegron Phase 2 trial below on 2 slides.

Source: Solabegron IBS Study synposis

Overall, we have a somewhat muted expectation with regard to probability of success. But we are certain that a positive trial read out would lead to massive value creation as Urovant Sciences would be on the path to have the first approved drug for pain associated with IBS.

2021: The year of Urovant Sciences

We believe that 2021 will be a huge year for Urovant Sciences for two main reasons. First, Urovant will launch Vibegron in the United States. Second, their study in OAB in Men with BPH will read out in the second half. We believe, that unlike the trial in IBS Pain, this trial will almost certainly succeed. It will further open up additional opportunities both in the US and Europe. We are currently performing additional research on that front and hope to publish a follow-up article in the coming weeks.

We believe that Sumitomo will ultimately buy out minority shareholders - but can’t predict when it’s going to happen. We view the open market purchases that Sumitomo made in Myovant (NYSE:MYOV), Urovant’s sister company, in the last few months as reaffirming that Sumitomo is seeking to increase its ownership in both entities. Theoretically, Sumitomo could increase its ownership its ownership from the current 75% to 80% with the approval of Urovant’s audit committee. However, any further increase in ownership will require the vote of minority shareholders.

Risks

The most significant risk to the long thesis is a rejection of the New Drug Application by the US FDA. The disclosed efficacy and safety profile look highly favorable and should support approval. However, new or previously undisclosed findings could emerge that could potentially put an approval at risk. Manufacturing or CMC issues could further delay a drug approval.

A commercial drug launch is expensive and sales could (at least initially) disappoint expectations that are routinely too high for drug launches in general, which could put downside pressure on the stock price in 2021.

All Biotechnology and small cap investments are risky. Investors should be aware that a total loss of capital is generally possible with every equity investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UROV.