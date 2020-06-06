In my opinion, the company's interstate strategy, its loyal customer base, and engaged employees will allow them to outperform peers.

Over a month ago, I wrote my last article on Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) and how its interstate strategy would give it a leg up on its competition. Tuesday, before the opening bell, Cracker Barrel released its third quarter results, and the results were slightly lower than my estimates. The goal of this article is to analyze their most recent results and to update the company's valuation.

Overview Of My Past Articles

In my worst-case scenario, restaurants would have to reduce their seating capacity by about 50% to allow space for social distancing. Over a month has passed, and most of the United States has reopened. We now know that restaurants have reduced their capacity by almost half. I explained in my last article that just because the restaurant would reduce their seating by half, not necessarily does that mean their sales will be cut in half. I estimated that, on average, a Cracker Barrel restaurant only uses one third of its seating capacity, so a reduction of 50% of their seating capacity would not make a big difference in their sales. CBRL is having success with its off-premise sales, and this success should continue even after the on-premise dining reopens as people will be cautious about being in crowded places. Cracker Barrel has the highest brand loyalty ratings when compared to its peers, which, in my opinion, will help CBRL maintain at least 30% of its average total monthly sales during April. In the short term, I believe Americans will prefer to travel by car than by plane, and 83% of CBRL's restaurants are near an interstate. By being close to an interstate, it's more likely that travelers will see Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store advertisements. On April 29, my target price for Cracker Barrel was $135.



3Q20 Highlights

All of CBRL's stores remained open during March and April, though its operations were restricted to only off-premise dining. I expected that some of their non-interstate based locations would have closed.

As of May 29, 505 stores had limited on-premise services, and the company expects dine-in services to continue to be limited until the end of June. Source: 3Q20 Financial Results

The company has received exemptions on its leverage requirements for the next three quarters. Source: 3Q20 Conference Call

There was a 1.9% increase in the average check KPI. Source: 3Q20 Financial Results In my opinion, the increase in average check makes me believe that off-premise customers tend to purchase more than on-site dining customers. After the pandemic has passed and revenue normalizes, growth in off-premise sales will help increase the average check per customer KPI.

The company complemented its hourly employees' pay and provided them with meals. The value of the additional payment was approximately $17 million and is a nonrecurring expense. Source: 3Q20 Financial Results Management's decision to provide its hourly employees with aid during this time of uncertainty gives me a positive view of them. Some could argue that this was done just to decrease employee turnover and the costs associated with this, but I still believe employee engagement and loyalty will increase due to company actions.



Changes In CBRL's Valuation

Figure 1 - Estimates Vs. Actual Results

Source: Author's estimates and company's 3Q20 Financials

My favorite part of performing a valuation on a company is the part when I compare actual results to my calculations. If I were not allowed to make this comparison, I would not enjoy doing valuations as much as I do.

My net revenue estimates for the 9M20 was 5% more than the actual results. I believe I overestimated February and March revenues. I have corrected for that error and took advantage of the new information from their results that detailed the company's progress in reopening its on-site dining during May and June. Total net revenue for the fiscal year of 2020, I estimate, will decrease by 15.3% compared to the fiscal year 2019.

I increased my estimated 2020 gross margin from 67.5% to 68%, as the company used impairments to discount its loss of inventory. COGS should return to the pre-COVID 19 levels by fiscal year 2022, according to my estimates. I believe that in the fiscal year 2021, the company will have to decrease its margins to better compete with its competitors that will all be trying to attract customers with less disposable income.

Operating expenses for the fiscal year of 2020, I increased to reflect the fact that the company chose not to do a mass layoff and that 70% of their hourly employees have returned to work as of May 31.

Figure 2 - Valuation Model

Source: Analyst's estimates and CBRL's financial results

Conclusion

I'm very bullish on Cracker Barrel, and I believe it has an upside of 28.4%. I have increased my target price from $135 to $137, and this increase was mainly due to a slight increase in my growth rate (a macroeconomic indicator that updates automatically in my model based on market projects). However, changes in estimated financial performance also did play a role. The company took advantage of this quarter to prove that its employees are just as important to them as its customers. In my opinion, the company's interstate strategy, its loyal customer base, and engaged employees will allow them to outperform their peers.

