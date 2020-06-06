Bears May Have To Be Patient

The U.S. equity indexes are in overshoot mode. No one, even the bulls, expected or called for a new record high on the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) back in March after the equity markets bottomed. The form of the economic recovery is still uncertain, but despite Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls number, it likely won’t be a V-shaped recovery. However, the U.S. equity indexes have (Nasdaq) and are (S&P 500, Dow Jones) staging the unexpected V-shaped rally.

We got cautious as the S&P 500 approached the symbolic 3,000 level and its 200-day moving averaging, raising more cash in our portfolios. As it turns out, the trading algos were targeting record highs on the market-leading Nasdaq and we find ourselves nearly 200 S&P 500 points above the 200-day moving average. While we, and many other investors, are watching the market rise while holding lots of cash, we assert that the smart move is to resist the temptation to invest in the broad market indexes. Yes, it is frustrating to be out of markets that are serving up over +1% gains per day. At the same time, the evidence suggests that since January 2018, the equity indexes have been in a period of “overshoot”, as shown in the S&P 500 chart below.

Despite all the hoopla (by bulls and bears), objectively, the S&P 500 has gyrated around 2,700 (which is likely fair value for the S&P 500 today) for the better part of 3 years. Concretely, traders take a direction and push prices beyond all reason in one direction until we see (1) most weak hands (retail investors) and active benchmarked managers capitulate and buy/sell into the market momentum, and (2) we get some sort or real world news event (however lame) that sparks a reversal in the trading algos. The real-world event triggers that have changed market direction have included too much Fed rate tightening, China Trade War fears, coronavirus fears, and excessive renewed Fed stimulus.

Will the S&P 500 revert back below 2,700? Definitely, yes. We see no reason (outside of Fed liquidity, which is now a given) to break this 3-year boom/bust cycle in the stock market. Given the reality of an almost certain sluggish economy as coronavirus dictates continued social distancing, preventing consumption from returning to “normal”, stock valuations are quickly becoming too rich vis-à-vis tepid (realized) earnings over the next year.

Should bears rejoice over this slam-dunk selling opportunity with the S&P 500 trading over 3,100? Probably not, as conditions for the end of this overshoot phase are not present. First, there is not yet a real-world trigger to spark a reversal. And we doubt that the trigger will be a too-well-telegraphed risk of a second wave of COVID-19 in the autumn. Perhaps markets pricing in a Joe Biden victory in November could rattle the markets. Or more likely an unknown factor (as of today). The expression, “it is not the snake that you see that bites you”, is most often true in the markets.

The second reason bears will likely need to remain patient is the ambient pessimism and lingering skepticism over the equity rally. Empirically, it seems that each time we turn the sound up on CNBC, there is some investment manager spewing about “how the equity market has gotten ahead of itself”. On financial websites, commentators are still predicting the next wave down in equities. This Friday’s popular articles on Seeking Alpha, for example, include titles such as “Don’t Get Too Comfortable: The Next Wave Is Coming” and “Hedge Funds Brace For Second Stock Market Plunge”. It will certainly not be broad public articles that will help readers time the next bear phase in equities.

Our in-house WMA Market Sentiment Indicator has done an excellent job of capturing extremes in sentiment. This week’s reading of 60.1, still in the Pessimism mode, does not suggest another market top is at hand.

The CNN Money Fear & Greed Index is now just mildly bullish this week. Again, not a slam dunk selling opportunity for the bears.

Conclusion

Equities have come a long way off the March bottom overshoot low. Our gut instinct tells us that equities are now closer to the overshoot extreme on the upside, but investor pessimism and the lack of a real-world catalyst to stop the rally are still not in place. The pain trade will remain to the upside, but for long-term investors, such as ourselves, risk/reward is now skewed to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.