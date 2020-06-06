On the whole, the company is doing alright and investors may want to take this chance to consider buying in at a discount.

But in the growth investing world, sometimes even strong performance isn't enough, particularly when you would expect growth to tick up nicely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the market, stellar performance from a fundamental perspective is often rewarded with a high and rising share price. Sadly, this is not always the case. Growth companies, because of the high expectations put upon them, can come out with extraordinary news, even surpassing management’s prior expectations, and still the company’s shareholders can be punished. Such is the case at the moment regarding Slack Technologies (WORK). The company, by essentially every measure, fared well in the current environment, but that was not enough to prevent investor confidence from plummeting. This illustrates a key risk associated with growth investing, but at the same time, it could present investors with a good opportunity to get in now at a discount compared to where the business was trading just a day earlier.

Stellar performance

Investors in Slack should be proud of the company’s performance. According to management, the firm did extremely well in what was the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. Based on the data provided, revenue at the firm came in at $201.65 million. This represents a gain of 49.6% over the $134.82 million the firm generated the same quarter a year earlier. Such a high growth rate, particularly for a firm with a market capitalization of $22.4 billion before reporting the news, is difficult to come by.

This surge in sales was supported by attractive user adoption statistics. According to management, the number of organizations using Slack grew to more than 750 thousand in the first quarter. This was up 13.6% compared to the more than 660 thousand seen just one quarter earlier. Another way to gauge performance is to look at paid customer statistics. Management stated that in the latest quarter the firm had 122 thousand customers paying for its services. This was up from 110 thousand one quarter earlier and it was up from 95 thousand in the first quarter of last year. Numerically, this is great, but there is a bit of a concern regarding the growth rate.

*Taken from Slack Technologies

As the image above illustrates, the actual growth rate seen by the firm, as a percent, has been weakening. Though the growth rate in the latest quarter of 28% exceeded the 25% increase seen one quarter earlier ago, that’s not much of a bump considering the shift of millions of workers from the office to home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also lower than the 42% growth seen a year earlier. A similar relationship, actually, can be seen by looking at the number of large clients. These are clients that generate sales for the company of $100,000 or more per year. This number in the latest quarter was 963, up from 893 a quarter earlier and quite a bit higher than the 645 seen the same time last year. Even so, the growth rate, while still robust, is weakening.

*Taken from Slack Technologies

Another interesting tidbit to discuss here relates to Slack’s concentration of these major clients. It’s great for the company to have big clients because they serve as a source of stability and they likely create for the business significant feedback that it can use for its other users. Having said that, as the concentration of big clients rises, so too does the chance of an exodus of a few clients having a material impact on the business. A year ago, 43% of Slack’s revenue came from these large clients. Today, that number is 49%. It’s likely that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future. It’s not necessarily bad, but it’s not wholly good either. But it is important for investors to keep an eye on.

*Taken from Slack Technologies

Slack is a large company by this point. The firm has over 2,200 apps listed in its directory and it has more than 650 thousand custom apps and integrations applied by users to its system. There are, however, some things that investors are likely worried about. The biggest thing of note is the firm’s net loss in the latest quarter. This loss came out to $74.43 million, which was more than double the loss of $31.88 million seen the same quarter last year. In management’s defense on this, share-based compensation at the firm did rise by more than $50 million year-over-year, so a better way of looking at things might be through the lens of cash flow. Operating cash flow during the quarter was $8.73 million. This was better than the $14.13 million net outflow seen a year earlier. Free cash flow, meanwhile, was $3.68 million, up from -$34.20 million in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.

*Taken from Slack Technologies

Due to strong results in the first quarter, management now has higher expectations for the company for the current fiscal year. Now, instead of generating revenue of $852 million at the midpoint, management is forecasting that the figure will be about $863 million. Due to this, operating losses will narrow by $20 million to $105 million, though free cash flow should still be -$10 million for the year. If there is any point where bears are right to complain, it probably is on this front. While growth at the firm is robust, how valuable is a firm that’s generating consistent losses?

*Taken from Slack Technologies

Takeaway

This recent downturn in pricing caused by investor pessimism could make for a good time for investors to consider buying into Slack. The company’s growth rate in recent quarters has been impressive and it’s clear the business is experiencing a growth spurt that should continue for some time. The fact that growth is slowing is worrisome, but it’s still robust. With $1.56 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, the company still has plenty of liquidity to deal with during this time as well. Investors are right to be concerned about where this will end, though. If the firm grows out of its valuation, the bulls will have won, but if we assume that growth grinds to a halt in the foreseeable future, the business, with a market cap of $22.4 billion and net losses, is definitely overpriced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.