Post-Lockdown Optimism Propels Russell 2000 Outperformance

Part of the Russell 2000's newfound power comes from its bigger tilt to financials, producer durables and materials than the Russell 1000.

The Russell 2000 is up almost 40% from its March 23 low, outstripping the gains of 38% the Russell 1000 and 31.2% for the FTSE All-World.

By Philip Lawlor, managing director, head of Global Markets Research

US stocks regained their dominance with the global risk rally of the past two months, and US small caps have led the way. The Russell 2000 is up almost 40% from its March 23 low, outstripping the gains of 38% the Russell 1000 and 31.2% for the FTSE All-World.

Global equity market moves from March 23 Covid-19 correction lows (LC, TR)

Source: FTSE Russell. Data from March 23, 2020 through May 31, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

Part of the Russell 2000's newfound power comes from its bigger tilt to financials, producer durables and materials than the Russell 1000. These economically sensitive sectors were pummeled in the March pandemic panic but have staged strong rebounds in May amid signs of a faster-than-expected resumption in post-lockdown economic activity in the US and elsewhere, as well as progress toward a vaccine.

Russell 1000 vs Russell 2000 sector weights (%)

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of May 31, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Dueling technology and health care performances

However, the risk-on/risk-off tug of war between technology (reliable growth) and health care (a traditional defensive champion) sheds the greatest light on the relative performances of US small and large-cap stocks this year. As shown below, although Russell 1000 tech stocks have held their lead over their small-cap tech peers in the recent rally, that advantage has been overwhelmed by the far greater underperformance of Russell 1000 health care stocks.

Russell 1000 vs Russell 2000 technology and Russell 1000 vs Russell 2000 health care (rebased)

Source: FTSE Russell. Data through May 31, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

We also see this sector interplay at work in the 10 largest contributors to each index's May returns. Top-performing information technology stocks accounted for nearly one-third of Russell 1000's total return for the month but only 14% of Russell 2000 returns, while top-performing pharmaceuticals & biotech stocks drove nearly 22% of the Russell 2000 total but only 6% for the Russell 1000.

Top 10 sector-weighted contributor to May 2020 returns (%)

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of May 31, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Despite this strength, US small caps still have a great deal of ground to make up from the depths of their pandemic-driven losses. The Russell 2000 was down 17.2% by the end of May, nearly twice the 9.7% decline of the Russell 1000. Recent small-cap outperformance suggests that the economic outlook has become a bigger driver of market sentiment. Looking ahead, investors must assess the likelihood of a sustained and robust recovery and whether the current optimism can prevail.

