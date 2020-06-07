The year-end target price implies an upside of 34%, which is not high enough to compensate for the currently elevated risk level.

The net interest margin will likely decline following the interest rate cuts. The fixed-rate loans and floors on variable-rate loans will mitigate the pressure on margin.

Earnings of Great Western Bancorp (GWB) plunged by 32% sequentially in the March-ending quarter to $0.52 per share, on an adjusted basis. The earnings decline was mostly attributable to a surge in provision expense amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On a GAAP basis, GWB reported a loss of 13.25/share in the quarter as it booked an impairment of goodwill. Earnings will likely decline on a year-over-year basis in the remainder of the year due to higher provision expense compared to last year. GWB’s exposure to the agricultural sector and hotel industry will likely drive provision expense. Further, the net interest margin will likely decline this quarter following the federal funds rate cuts in March, which will pressurize earnings. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 33% to $1.94 per share on an adjusted basis. On the GAAP basis, I’m expecting GWB to post a loss of $11.81 per share in 2020. There is a chance that actual results will differ materially from the estimates because of the uncertain economic environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. The December 2020 target price suggests a 34% upside from the current market price. However, I believe that the upside is not high enough to compensate for the risks and uncertainties; consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on GWB.

Hotels and Agriculture Pose Risks to Provision Expense

GWB’s provision expense surged to $72 million in the second quarter ended March 31, 2020, from $8 million in the first quarter of FY20 (Note: GWB’s financial year ends in September). The management used the incurred loss model to determine the provisioning for the quarter because GWB will not adopt the new accounting standard, called CECL, until October 2020, as mentioned in the quarter’s 10-Q filing. I’m expecting provision expense to increase in the second half of the year on a year-over-year basis, partly due to GWB’s exposure to the agriculture sector. Around 19% of total loans were to the agriculture sector, as of March 31, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and reduced commodity prices, which will likely have an adverse impact on the credit quality of agriculture loans. The following chart shows the plunge in the commodity price of milk.

Data by YCharts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA, has announced a $19 billion aid package for the agriculture sector, which will likely ease some of the pressure on the sector.

GWB has material exposure to the hotel industry, which will likely drive provision expense in the remainder of the year. As mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, around 12% of total loans are to the hotel industry. Considering these factors, I’m expecting GWB to post provision expense of $140 million in 2020, up from $41 million in 2019.

There is a chance that actual provision expense will differ materially from the estimates. Currently, the loan loss reserve build in excess of incurred losses depends largely on management’s judgment. The qualitative judgment is not very transparent because GWB has not adopted CECL yet. Additionally, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are still uncertain. According to news reports, COVID-19 cases have increased since Memorial Day. The increase in cases raises the risks of a second lockdown sometime in the future. These uncertainties have increased the difficulty of predicting provision expense for the remainder of the year.

Fixed-Rate Loans, Floors to Mitigate Impact of Interest Rate Decline

GWB’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 16bps in the second quarter. The 150bps federal funds rate cut in March will pressurize the average yield in the third quarter leading to NIM compression. However, as mentioned in the presentation, fixed-rate loans made up 47% of total loans at the end of March, which will ease the pressure on average yield and NIM. Moreover, $2.1 billion of variable-rate loans were at their floors at the end of the last quarter, representing 22% of total loans. Due to the fixed-rate loans and floors, GWB’s NIM will likely be only moderately sensitive to the interest rate movement. The rate-sensitivity can be gauged by a simulation conducted by the management, whose results are disclosed in the 10-Q filing. According to the results of the simulation, a 200bps rate cut can reduce net interest income by 2.47% in the next twelve months. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 22bps this year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Loan growth in the third quarter will likely offset some of the pressure on the net interest income from NIM. The loan balance will likely receive a boost from the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, in the third quarter. As mentioned in the investor presentation, GWB has approved $600 million worth of loans under PPP. However, I’m expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end in September. As a result, I’m expecting GWB’s year-end loan balance to be 0.6% below the loans at the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Adjusted Earnings to Dip by 33%

The increase in provision expense and decline in NIM will likely decrease earnings this year compared to 2019. On an adjusted basis, I’m expecting earnings per share to decline by 33% year-over-year to $1.95 in 2020. On a GAAP basis, I’m expecting GWB to post a loss of $11.81 per share in 2020 due to goodwill impairment of $713 million booked in the second quarter. The following table shows my estimates for the income statement.

The probability of an earnings miss is unusually high this year because the provision expense is difficult to predict. The severity and duration of the pandemic are unknown; hence, actual provision expense can differ materially from estimates. Additionally, GWB has not yet adopted CECL, which makes it difficult to predict future provision expense under CECL. Moreover, the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the country has raised the fear of a second lockdown. These uncertainties pose risks to earnings and valuation.

Offering a Modest Dividend Yield of 4.2%

Unlike most of its peers, GWB reduced its quarterly dividends for the March-ending quarter. The company halved its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share from $0.30 per share in the first quarter. I’m not expecting any further changes in dividend for the remainder of the year because the estimated payout ratio is now at a comfortable level of 38% for 2020 (using adjusted earnings). As a result, I’m expecting GWB to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.15 per share in the remainder of 2020. The dividend estimate for full-year 2020 suggests a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Year-end Target Price Suggests a 34% Upside

GWB has traded at a price-to-book multiple, P/B, of 1.13 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $21.1 gives a target price of $23.8 for September 2020. This target implies a 33.7% upside from the June 5 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

As discussed in the section above, the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to earnings and valuation. I believe the upside and the dividend yield are not attractive enough to compensate for the abnormally high risks and uncertainties. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on GWB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.