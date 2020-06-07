Investment Thesis

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) is ahead of a potential FDA approval that could unlock a market opportunity worth billions of dollars. Despite the concerns over the side effects, the drug could become the first-ever to treat liver fibrosis in NASH. However, the stock is sharply down this year as the Ad Com meeting for its NDA filing gets repeatedly delayed, pushing back the PDUFA date.

Meanwhile, the company’s only commercialized product is growing at a consistent clip as its competitive landscape remains largely unchanged. However, the consensus growth forecast for the NTM period is far below the LTM average. Even counting out a possible FDA approval, our NTM revenue projections, based on the current NTM EV/Sales multiple, suggest a sizable upside in the stock. Therefore, despite a challenging period for new drug rollouts, Intercept, with enough liquidity to withstand the rising cash burn, is a compelling ‘Buy’ in our view.

Source: The Company Website

A Significant Unmet Need

Intercept is on the verge of winning a potential FDA approval for Ocaliva® (OCA/ obeticholic acid). In a late-stage trial, the drug has shown promising results for liver fibrosis due to NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis). However, further delaying the PDUFA date, most recently set for June 26, 2020, the advisory committee meeting for its NDA had repeatedly been postponed due to COVID-19 disruptions and to accommodate new data required by the FDA. After rising ~23% last year on the back of a string of catalysts leading up to its NDA acceptance last November, the stock has dropped ~37% YTD, belying the promise of what could become the first therapeutic option to treat NASH. OCA, the only commercialized product of the company, is a farnesoid X receptor agonist, currently approved for the treatment of PBC (primary biliary cholangitis). However, with an estimated ~290K PBC patients in its major markets at the time of the launch in 2016, the drug’s potential for the current indication is limited.

Source: Koyfin

According to projections, ~3 - 5% of the global population suffer from NASH. The progressive liver disease can lead to liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, and with no approved therapy, it is set to become the major cause for liver transplants in the U.S. this year. The long-term survival of patients hinges upon the extent of liver fibrosis, which, according to the company, affects a vast number of NASH patients, and successful therapy could unveil a market opportunity worth ~$20B by 2025. In February 2019, the company announced positive data from the primary efficacy analysis of its REGENERATE trial, a pivotal Phase 3 study to assess the therapeutic effect of OCA in liver fibrosis due to NASH. With the therapeutic arm of OCA 25mg meeting the primary endpoint of improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of NASH, the company’s NDA filing for the drug was accepted by the FDA last November.

However, a slew of failures by rivals highlight the difficult road ahead for a NASH cure. Last December, selonsertib, firsocostat and cilofexor of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) failed in a Phase 2 trial, and most recently in last May, elafibranor of Genfit SA (GNFT) flopped in a Phase 3 trial sending the shares of the company ~68% lower following the announcement. However, lured by the multi-billion-dollar market opportunity, a few Biotech companies remain in the fray. Semaglutide, the popular diabetes drug from Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), has furnished positive clinical data in a Phase 2 trial for NASH last month even though the severity of side effects forced 12 - 17% of patients to discontinue to trial. With data expected in 1H 2021, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) is proceeding with a Phase 2b study to assess its NASH candidate, Aldafermin. MGL-3196, an oral candidate from Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) is currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial with once-daily dosing. Last year, the drug’s Phase 2 data indicated a statistically significant resolution of NASH and an improvement in fibrosis. So far this year, both NGM and Madrigal are up ~12% and ~24%, respectively, contrasting the sharp decline in Intercept.

A Historic Quarter Beats the Odds

Amid the late-stage clinical trials and NDA filings, the attempts to unlock new cures for OCA could divert the management attention at a time the company navigates the pandemic-driven sales turmoil. However, sales data for Q1 2020 suggest otherwise. The top-line has expanded ~39% to reach ~$72.7M, the highest quarterly revenue to-date, as PBC is yet to encounter a formidable competitor except for UDCA (ursodeoxycholic acid), the first-line therapy for PBC. Surprisingly, the analysts seem to have ignored the exceptional performance. The NTM consensus revenue estimate at ~$299M implies ~10% of YoY growth, even though the LTM total revenue growth stands at ~39% YoY.

Source: Koyfin

Meanwhile, for OCA in NASH, Intercept is initially targeting the U.S. where ~500K of patients with advanced liver fibrosis are currently under the treatment of hepatologists and gastroenterologists. However, citing the uncertainties related to the drug’s approval and launch, the management has chosen not to issue a revenue guidance for 2020. Therefore, even without the revenue benefit from the NASH approval, our conservative forecasts suggest ~$368 - 381M of NTM revenue for Intercept with a ~35 - 40% YoY growth rate.

Source: JPM 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Decent Cash Reserves

However, with negative EBITDA, Intercept is susceptible to liquidity strains as SG&A expenses are set to rise with the commercial launch amid the ongoing late-stage clinical trials. Despite a pause in Phase 4 confirmatory trial for OCA in PBC, the company is proceeding with two Phase 3 trials for OCA in NASH. In addition to the REGENERATE trial, the REVERSE trial, a Phase 3 trial for NASH in compensated cirrhosis, is also in progress.

Source: Koyfin

Having topped up the cash reserves last year with an equity and convertible debt offering, the funds are adequate for the next twelve months of operations and the initial phase of the OCA launch. However, the rising cash burn could necessitate another capital raise. While an equity offering could dilute the ownership, a debt issuance will strain the bottom-line as interest expenses already account for more than a tenth of the net loss.

Source: Koyfin

Past Growth Reveals an Upside

In terms of NTM EV/Sales, Intercept currently trades at ~8.6x with a discount of ~4% to the past year average. Our relative valuation based on the above revenue forecasts and the current NTM EV/Sales multiple indicates a premium of ~23 - 27% for the stock. Despite a few caveats for the new indication, as highlighted below, with our revenue estimates excluding another FDA approval, the upside thus calculated is compelling enough for a ‘Buy’.

Source: Koyfin

Source: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha, Koyfin and Author Estimates

Adverse Events To Benefit Rivals

Even after a potential FDA approval, the adverse reactions linked to OCA could keep a sizable segment of new patients away from the drug. With the 25mg dosage, 51% of patients have reported dose-related pruritus with 9% discontinuing the treatment as a result. With rivals such as Aldafermin of NGM recording only mild-to-moderate adverse events, the lack of patient adherence to OCA could enable the rival entrants to capture the market faster.

Meanwhile, the government-mandated social distancing measures have made the new drug launches challenging, and sector peers such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) have delayed some of their new market rollouts altogether. However, with the recruitment of field-based sales teams and the virtual engagement of third-party payers, Intercept is laying the groundwork for the launch. A potential hindrance during the initial phase of the NASH launch could be the virtual interaction with physicians, which is unlikely to be as effective as the in-person visits.

Conclusion

Intercept shares have dropped sharply this year despite an imminent FDA approval that could uncover a multi-billion dollar market opportunity. Amid an unchanged competitive landscape, OCA, the company’s only commercialized product, is consistently driving the top-line. However, the consensus growth forecast is far below the LTM average, and even ignoring the new FDA approval, our NTM revenue forecasts, with the current NTM EV/Sales multiple, suggest an undervalued stock. Though questions remain over the impact of drug’s side effects in a difficult launch environment, driven by a decent level of cash, Intercept’s growth momentum points to a compelling ‘Buy’.

