It divested yet more properties in Q1, and its cash balance is over 80% of its current market capitalization.

The office REIT space isn’t exactly the best place to be these days. Office complexes across the US, and indeed, the world, are completely shut or operating at skeleton-crew capacity thanks to social distancing and stay-at-home measures. With so many millions of workers working from their residences, the very future of the office REIT business model has been brought into question like never before. That has shown up in sector valuations and volatile share prices, but one outlier has been Equity Commonwealth (EQC).

This REIT is highly unique in that it doesn’t pay regular dividends, and it has the vast majority of its market capitalization in cash on the balance sheet after years of property divestitures. With ~$3.3 billion in net cash on its balance sheet, Equity stands ready and able to take advantage of distressed property valuations, but to my eye, it appears that may already be priced in.

Deleveraging and cash hoarding

Equity is extraordinary in the REIT world in the way it has eschewed debt and leverage to build the largest portfolio possible, opting instead for a very small portfolio but enormous amounts of unencumbered cash on the balance sheet. I’ve personally never seen another REIT operate this way, and the stock has been remarkably resilient this year due to this huge cash balance.

Below, we can see how this came to be. We have total real estate asset value, cash and equivalents, and net debt, all in millions of dollars for the past five years.

Equity had a portfolio of about $3 billion at the end of 2015, but gradually sold off properties such that by the end of 2019, its portfolio value was just $459 million. In addition, it undertook the below actions just in this year’s first quarter, which ended on March 31st.

The trust received $270 million for 109 Brookline, $401.5 million for Tower 333, and a further $85 million for Georgetown-Green and Harris. These transactions have reduced Equity’s portfolio once again, this time down to just $259 million, as we can see below. The trust’s cash balance has ballooned to $3.3 billion, and it has net debt of -$3.3 billion.

Equity has sold off nearly its entire portfolio of properties in recent years and now has a cash balance ($3,348 million) that is more than 80% of its market capitalization, which currently stands at $4.1 billion. That’s great to have that much cash on the balance sheet, but that won’t produce much in the way of revenue or earnings, as we can see below.

This is a representation of Equity’s revenue in millions of dollars, and the year-over-year change associated with that revenue, both for the past three years, as well as estimates for this year and next.

Revenue was $341 million in 2017, but should be just $80 million this year. This is the toll the trust’s constant divestitures have taken on its income statement, but at the same time, the only reason to raise cash is to use it, so what is Equity cooking up?

One thing it has done in the past is buy back stock, but it hasn’t done enough of that to make a meaningful dent in the share count. The outstanding share count is more or less flat over the past few years, so that hasn’t been a meaningful source of returns for shareholders.

Dividends are the other logical place to go, but Equity has only paid irregular dividends in the past, and none recently. I haven’t seen any evidence this stance will change anytime soon, so expecting a dividend seems quite unreasonable.

If cash isn’t to be distributed to shareholders, it stands to reason Equity would use them for investing in new properties. The current environment seems to lend itself to favorable conditions for buying given that office space in particular surely must be worth less coming out of the crisis than it was going in. After all, if people are allowed or even encouraged to work from home to avoid further outbreaks, companies won't need as much office space. Perhaps, then, Equity is keeping its powder dry for the bottom of the office REIT market, where it will swoop in and buy assets at attractive prices.

Here’s the problem

The problem as I see it is that while this strategy sounds fine, it will take years to recognize the value from it, and that is assuming it is even executed upon. Equity has shown an extreme willingness to sell properties, but not much appetite for buying. Is this time different? Perhaps, but you’d have to bet that it is in fact different to buy the stock today.

Equity is slated to produce just 35 cents in FFO per share this year, which is less than half of what it produced in 2019. This makes sense given the huge divestitures made in Q1; with no acquisitions to replace the properties, FFO must decline.

However, given that there is no stated strategy for boosting FFO again in the future, one must have a lot of faith that the cash hoarding will end at some point and Equity will actually do something to make money for shareholders.

Here’s the thing though; shares trade today at 96 times FFO estimates for this year. Granted, most of that market capitalization is in cash, so if we remove the cash balance from the market capitalization, we’re left with ~$5.75 per share in true equity in the share price, which is 16.4 times FFO of 35 cents for this year. That’s a fairly high multiple for a REIT in a sector that is out of favor and with an uncertain future. I could see paying maybe 7 to 9 times FFO for an office REIT today, but nowhere near 16.

The bottom line, then, is that if you buy Equity today, you’re paying 16 times a declining FFO value thanks to near-constant divestitures, and you’re hoping that the trust’s enormous cash balance is put to use somehow. There has been absolutely no willingness shown on the part of Equity to deploy meaningful amounts of cash over the years, so hoping for that to change doesn’t seem like a valid strategy to me. I could be proven wrong, but at the same time, that seems a bit like a gamble.

With the stock pricing in a fairly high multiple on its FFO on an ex-cash basis, and no clear plan to deploy its billions in cash, Equity looks a bit expensive to me, and I think investors should pass.

