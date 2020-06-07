Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a performance materials company with a solid presence in the stable cigarette papers industry and an increasing footprint in the resin-based nets and films market. The firm has robust operating and free cash flows, a resilient balance sheet, and no significant near-term debt maturities. As of now, the stock yields around 5.1% and might become worth considering if dividend yield edges closer to 6% and EV/EBITDA retreats to below 8x.

The top line

In the 2010s, the company embarked on a path of thorough portfolio recalibration to diversify away from cigarette papers and entered completely different markets acquiring DelStar, Argotec, and Conwed. With this move, it lowered dependence on more stable and predictable consumer staples market (cigarettes, in particular) with limited competition and established a footprint in cyclical markets (with a product portfolio of resin-based nets and urethane films), which tends to fluctuate with the global economy. The decision might look a bit controversial, but let me cite the 2019 Form 10-K,

Historically, mature geographic regions, such as the U.S. and the E.U. have exhibited a steady decline in smoking rates, often to the low-to-mid single digits.

Data on trends in cigarette smoking rates in the U.S. provided by the American Lung Association clearly support that point. The trend of the declining popularity of smoking in developed countries is clear, so, the strategic diversification to hedge itself against potential repercussions of growing disdain towards tobacco and prepare for the worst-case scenario was fully reasonable. The silver lining is that sales of cigarettes (and, hence, low ignition propensity cigarette paper) are still strong in China, the world’s biggest consumer of tobacco, and Brazil.

The company has built a new business architecture from scratch in just a few years, quickly and reasonably deploying shareholder equity and a moderate amount of debt, and that is surely worth meriting. Now, SWM has two reporting segments: Advanced Materials & Structures (abbreviated as AMS) and Engineered Papers (or simply EP). It has a vast and versatile portfolio of products and exposure to a few end-markets. The AMS segment offers resin-based rolled goods to customers in the filtration, construction & infrastructure, transportation, industrial, and medical end-markets. All of them are highly cyclical except for medical (and perhaps filtration, to some extent). The first three have nearly equal contribution to the segmental sales: from 27% in the case of filtration and infrastructure & construction to 26% in the case of transportation. Medical and industrial brought both by 10% in 2019. In total, AMS was responsible for 53% of 2019 consolidated sales and 47% of Q1 total sales. But while its impact on the top line is substantial, it does little to bolster liquidity, as the Engineered Papers, the segment that produces cigarette papers inclusive of LIP (low ignition propensity) and reconstituted tobacco, is still the principal driver of cash flow (the company itself acknowledged this fact, see page 2 of the 2019 Form 10-K). The fact that the cigarette industry buttresses cash flow is of paramount importance for dividend investors, as they should keep in mind that rewards they receive are primarily covered by the tobacco business, not by inflows provided by sales of resin-based nets, urethane films, etc.

Among other things, please also take notice that the EP segment is not purely a tobacco industry-oriented. Its products are sold not only to cigarette manufacturers (including such heavyweights like Altria (MO) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF)) but also to clients outside the industry (around 12% in 2019).

The most recent results

In the first quarter, SWM delivered generally sound results, e.g., low-single-digit top-line growth and a double-digit increase in adjusted EPS because the improvement in the less volatile regarding revenue Engineered Papers segment offset the impact of headwinds AMS had to cope with. Also, the company closed the Tekra and Trient acquisitions, which bolstered GAAP sales but, of course, did nothing to prop up organic segmental revenue, which was down 3% vs. year-ago first quarter. Total GAAP revenue went up 1.4%.

The essential culprit of a 3% decline in the AMS sales was the softness in the transportation end-market. In the quarterly report, the company did not cast light on the precise scale of transportation revenue contraction (perhaps double-digits?) but clarify that other end-markets fared far better, especially medical. The sales decline was obviously not SWM-specific as its competitors also encountered precisely the same headwinds. For instance, its principal rival Covestro AG (OTCPK:CVVTF) experienced a steep decline in Polyurethanes (-3.6% YoY) and Polycarbonates (-4.9% YoY).

Here it is worth clarifying that Schweitzer-Mauduit thermoplastic polyurethane films are used for “surface protection applications, primarily automotive paint protection and security reinforced glass.” The gist is that such types of products are for after-market use, and the Q1 revenue contraction, in this sense, was apparently caused by temporary closures of dealerships and auto body shops amid lockdowns and stay-at-home orders across the globe.

While AMS suffered from single-digit sales contraction, EP, which was almost immune to the repercussions of the pandemic and economic downswing, posted single-digit gains thanks to strong momentum in Asia/Pacific (including China). In sum, while EP performed well and AMS lagged behind, Q1 adjusted EPS rose by 25%, as margins remained strong.

In the earnings presentation, the company highlighted quarterly sales, GAAP and adjusted EPS, and the trailing twelve months free cash flow (see slide 4). The type of metric was definitely intentionally selected to focus investor attention on positives instead of negatives (Q1 FCFE was sub-zero). Frankly, I have nothing against such approach, as in my analysis I prioritize annual or TTM cash flows rather than quarterly to examine dividend coverage as quarterly figures often tend to fluctuate because of seasonal working capital changes.

The dividend coverage

A reader might ask me why I am confident in Schweitzer-Mauduit’s dividend coverage while three months earlier, I criticized shareholder rewards sustainability of a cigarette business player Vector Group (VGR). Upon cursory review, being tobacco companies, both are relatively immune to the economic downswings. The gist is that Vector set a too high bar for its dividend distributions despite operating cash flow volatility and remarkably poor coverage of DPS by inflows its core operations had provided. So, dividend reduction was inevitable, and it happened. On the contrary, in the case of SWM, we observe robust cash flows and adequate capex coverage. On a negative side, while acquisitions bolstered the top line, cash flow margin slightly weakened, as deals appeared to be barely accretive regarding net CFFO.

Let's take a closer look at the dividend coverage over the last ten years.

Author's creation. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

Since 2010, dividend coverage by organic FCF has been exceptionally strong; free cash flow conversion (the amount of net income translated into FCFE) has bee also excellent, the median for the last ten years was 136%. That was mainly caused by the low capital intensity and little changes in capex from year to year (investments were $24 million – $37.2 million range except for 2010-2011). That means the company has been just offsetting depreciation and executing its growth/diversification strategy by means of acquisitions, not capex.

Author's creation. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

Unfortunately, coverage by inorganic FCF (cash from operations less cash used in investing activities, including acquisitions) was not always perfect. In 2013, 2015, 2017, and LTM, inorganic FCF was negative; that is why debt went up.

Is the balance sheet robust?

A few essential points concerning the financial position should be taken into account while examining the sustainability of shareholder rewards. First, how SWM’s net debt compares to adjusted EBITDA? Second, how significant is the share of borrowed funds in the capital structure? Third, are there any humongous debt maturities ahead? SWM's net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio stands at 2.7x, which is high, but acceptable. Debt/Equity is 128%. Again, not ideal, but I hope it will go down going forward. Finally, the company has only $1.9 million in debt to be repaid in the coming 12 months. $212 million outstanding on revolving credit facility are due in 2023.

Final thoughts

Controlled by institutions, SWM is not posed to grow with bumpy rates from year to year (analysts’ consensus is around 2% for 2020 and 2.6% for 2021) but stability and slow expansion of its cigarette paper business and gradual transformation together with growing exposure to the medical end-market inspire confidence that dividend coverage by organic FCF is secure at least in the medium-term.

In sum, SWM might become worth considering if valuation retreats to below 8x EV/EBITDA (Last Twelve Months).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.