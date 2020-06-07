Thrive, Survive Or Die

Investors should buy those that survive, hope they already hold those that thrive, and sell those that look like they are dying.

While the overall market is damaged, some companies thrive, some others survive, and some will die.

Each market correction comes as a result of the sum of various events. Some are created by inflated prices, and some others by shady financial products or a solid recession. While the market is hurt in general, you can categorize all stocks into three categories (hence the need for diversification).

#1 Thriving businesses: You could tell management saw it coming and built a customized business model that will not only weather the storm, but also find a way to thrive. This is the type of business you wish you had in your portfolio when the crap hit the fan, but it's a bit too late when you realize what's happening. Since everybody is rushing toward those stocks, there is little upside to buy them a few months after the market correction happens. However, you can sell some shares, cash your profit and go hunting for better deals!

#2 Surviving businesses: These companies are hurt by the correction and the recession will be hard on them. However, through a solid business model and competitive advantages, they will likely emerge from the nightmare stronger than ever. If you analyze the company correctly, you can grab shares of hidden gems that will boost your portfolio returns for years to come. This is where you should focus your efforts.

#3 Dying businesses: These companies were once great, but what caused the market correction is the hit that will bring those companies down for good. While most investors will stick to their guns and say " nah… it's just a bad year, it will come back", you must be smarter and leave the sinking ship.

The economic lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 will continue to have an impact on the market for quite a while. Expect more volatility (ups and downs!) and know that some companies won't survive this pandemic. Therefore, it's important to get rid of those and find the surviving businesses. To summarize, you should sell some shares of businesses in category #1, sell all your shares from category #3 companies, and focus on buying companies in category #2: the survivors.

Here are some examples of companies that fall into each category.

Clorox (CLX) was invented to withstand the stresses of the pandemic

Clorox is obviously known for its namesake bleach and cleaning products like Pine-Sol®. The company may enjoy a very strong hype around the pandemic, but Clorox isn't an incredible growth machine. While the revenue growth numbers are steady, its sales only increased by 22% over the past 10 years (below the rate of inflation).

On the other hand, the company's cash flow is fueled by its strong brand portfolio. The company enjoys strong brand recognition and pricing power. Consumers are still willing to pay for quality and brand. CLX uses this money to invest in R&D and acquisitions. The company has set very specific metrics to complete future acquisitions. This could help with additional growth. Clorox could also make an additional push into the international markets as well.

CLX shows a payout ratio that is under control, and a mid-single-digit dividend growth rate going forward is realistic. If the company is able to maintain its margins and grow its EPS, dividends should be raised accordingly. CLX should announce another dividend increase in the upcoming months.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) will survive this crisis and then thrive

The VFC chart is the complete opposite stock price graph of CLX. The company has been running into some serious challenges due to the COVID-19. Prior to the crisis, VF missed revenue growth expectations (with a 5% growth) and the fear of an economic slowdown was already weighing on the company. Now that we have entered a recession and many retailers are closed, VF will see a significant decrease in revenue for the balance of this year. On May 15th, VF reported a sales decrease of 35% while the company missed both EPS and revenue expectations. It also is expecting sales to be down another 50% for next quarter.

Now, keep in mind that V.F. Corp. has been managing brands for more than 100 years. It is known for acquiring undervalued brands and unlocking their potential (think of Vans). Can you imagine how many brands will be in difficulty in the coming months? VF's management team is no doubt already looking around to make sure it is ready for potential acquisitions. This may be a unique opportunity for VF to add one or two brands to its portfolio.

VF usually tops 3% yield during economic crises (2000, 2008 and now) and each stock price drop is followed by the seemingly inevitable bounce back. You must be patient and wait until the economy is back on track to see this company rebound. This may not happen this year, but VFC will no doubt reward your patience with steady dividends in the meantime.

Xerox (XRX) is going to die… yeah, but what about the yield?

When you look at both the VF and the XRX price charts, they look quite similar. This is what makes a survivor so hard to identify when you are staring at a dying business. Xerox shareholders will tell me,"dude, look at the yield! I'm keeping my shares and cashing that juicy 5.80% yield!".

The company's dividend history has been hectic since it first paid a distribution back in the 1970s. Many times, the dividend had been cut and then reinstated later. You may be getting a 5%+ yield today, but this could get cut again at any time. This is not the kind of investment you want to make if you are looking for a stable source of income.

Have you ever had the feeling you were getting paid for the wrong reason? This is probably the case if you are a Xerox shareholder. The company enjoys long-term printing equipment contracts that work like an annuity. However, growth is not part of the package, and the world is shifting toward digitized documents. Even if XRX pushes its Managed Print Service (MPS) to its existing clients, it will ultimately cannibalize its own business.

The pandemic pushes people to work from home and rely on multiple cloud-based solutions. While some companies may realize they don't need that big of an office to work, they may also realize they don't need that gigantic truck-like-robot making noises and eating more paper than it prints.

Xerox is running toward a world where most businesses won't print anymore. To some extent, Xerox looks a lot like Kodak (NYSE:KODK). Once a world leader in innovation, the technology used is now obsolete. MPS(?) will slow the bleeding, but only acts as a bandage on an open wound. Xerox is now presenting the quintessential example of a dividend trap because without some semblance of growth, this company's dividend cannot be maintained. And, as the dividend is reduced, the stock price will similarly go down as well.

What I did in my portfolio

I was fortunate enough to not have dying companies in my portfolio. Some cut their dividend (Disney (NYSE:DIS) and two Canadian companies CAE (NYSE:CAE) and NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF)), but most held their dividend payments and some even increased their payouts.

However, I did review each of my holdings and sold shares of some thriving stocks and replaced them with some survivors. I notably sold a few shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to rebalance my portfolio (AAPL represented 14% of my total holding at the time of selling) to buy shares of the V.F. Corporation.

While it felt good to hold shares in thriving businesses during this crisis, it was also important to rebalance my portfolio by cashing in some profit to ensure better portfolio diversification. While it hurts to realize you have a dying business in your portfolio, you must forget about the money you lost and answer this question:

What is the best place to invest that money now?

The answer is probably in a surviving business, don't you think?

