Warner Music: I Do Not Like The Sound Of This
by: The Value Investor
Summary
Warner Music is a global leader which has seen impressive growth in recent years, having successfully made the move from physical to digital music.
The company is now going public at quite a lofty valuation after being acquired for just $3 billion and change nearly a decade ago.
I like the business and the music, yet find current valuations too high to create compelling risk-reward here.
Amidst the impressive recovery of stock markets with COVID-19 concerns being put to the background, Warner Music Group (WMG) made a successful public debut. I can see the reason why, as this is