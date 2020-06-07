Very large moves higher have killed all immediate appeal, yet I am placing the shares on my watch list.

The company has seen strong growth, in part aided by acquisitions, as I am most impressed with the actual earnings reported already.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) has gone public as its name, nature of activities and very strong market in current times resulted in a very successful IPO. Despite a 20% intraday reversal, shares are still trading at more than twice the levels seen in the preliminary pricing range, marketing quite a move in the valuation and thus expectations.

Nonetheless, there is a lot to like as I see a fundamental future for better marketing analytics. I am really impressed with the level of operating profits as the only offsetting factor is that reported growth rates are heavily inflated by acquisitions. Nonetheless, this a great story to watch unfold and perhaps to initiate on dips in their twenties.

The Business

ZoomInfo claims that it delivers a 360 degree view of Go-To-Market intelligence. The company has a mission to unlock actionable business information to make organizations more successful.

In essence, ZoomInfo is an intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. The cloud-based platform provides accurate information through a 360 degree view, not only resulting in shorter sales cycles but also higher win rates as well, creating much better efficiency of marketing dollars being spent.

The company claims that sales representatives only spend a third on actual selling, with other time spent on research and organization of data, a massive and inefficient task given the typically poor quality of the data. Noteworthy in today’s COVID-19 crisis is that the future for events and physical large-scale meet-ups is not good. In fact, it is a question if large gatherings will be seen in the same fashion as we did in the past. This makes online conversion and spotting of targets more important than ever.

The company has 202,000 paid users at some 15,000 companies which use the platform to find the best customers and identify the decision makers. The platform furthermore allows for monitoring of signals, crafting messages, and other functionalities. At the moment, the company has a database of more than 14 million companies across the globe. The secret sauce is explained by ZoomInfo's AI and ML techniques, refining billions of data events into actionable insights.

Founded as DiscoverOrg back in 2007, the company has seen steady and impressive growth in what is a huge market opportunity, pegged at $24 billion, with the business enjoying great operating momentum at the moment.

The IPO, Valuation Talks

ZoomInfo initially aimed to sell 44.5 million shares in a $16-$18 price range. Solid demand led to the last preliminary price range being raised to $19-$20, with final pricing set at $21 per share. Thus, ZoomInfo generated $934 million in gross proceeds in connection to the offering.

With a total share count of nearly 393 million shares valued at $21, ZoomInfo supports an $8.2 billion valuation at the offer price. Note that this even excludes a $1.2 billion net debt load ahead of the offering, resulting in the enterprise valuation coming in around $8.5 billion.

Shares opened trading at $40 but settled their opening day at $34, valuing the company at $13.4 billion in the process and that even excludes the modest net debt load assumed by the company, for an enterprise value of $13.7 billion.

The financials are a bit complicated given the internal restructuring, making the pro-forma revenue numbers for 2019 a bit higher than reported. Reported sales of ZoomInfo more or less doubled from $144 to $293 million between 2018 and 2019, with pro-forma revenues growing towards $335 million. If not saddled with debt by its sponsors, the company would already be profitable as it is really profitable on an operating basis. On this metric, earnings were up from $26 million to $36 million, indicating a bit of margin pressure, yet still impressive earnings growth.

For the first quarter of this year, which ended in March, sales are up nearly 90% to $102 million. While the +$400 million sales run rate is impressive, it is really impressive to see modest operating losses turn into an operating profit of $20 million for the quarter. With a $13.7 billion enterprise value, it is safe to say that shares are still very expensive at 34 times annualised sales.

Important to mention is that the current near triple-digit growth rates are in part inflated by acquisitions with organic growth rates around half that level, and while the company is solidly profitable on an operating basis, one has to realize that with this organic growth rate, the sky-high valuations become a lot tougher to justify.

What Now?

In typical fashion, a big first day bounce in the IPO lifts all spirits and expectations. Reality is that organic growth is not that spectacular, though I am impressed with the earnings power of the company already, although that is just a rounding error in the valuation at this point.

At these levels, even after a 20% intraday reversal, shares still trade at more than double the levels seen in the initial pricing process, at least vs. the preliminary offering ranges discussed at the time.

While there is some skepticism on the message boards here on this website regarding the naming and perhaps the aim and name of the company to attract investors, there is a real and profitable business underneath this all. The issue is that of valuation (as typically is the case). Based on the trends, this easily could be a $600 million annualised business by year-end, and while this would translate into a sales multiple of 22 times sales (I recognize that this multiple is way higher for earnings multiples), it is a business with real growth and very real and high profit margins.

Nonetheless, the current growth trajectory at 40-50% is not compelling enough for me in order to buy the shares here and now, although I am intrigued to watch the future performance of the business and its shares. Based on the current performance, I would feel comfortable initiating small in the mid-to-low twenties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.