Anavex Advances its ANAVEX 2-73 Study in Alzheimer's

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) announced that it has received No Objection Letter from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the UK and Health Canada. The nod allows the company to expand its Phase 2b/3 study of ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 for treating early Alzheimer's disease into the UK and Canada respectively.

Phase 2b/3 study ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 of ANAVEX®2-73 is a 48-week long trial. It involves 450 patients with early Alzheimer's disease and is currently ongoing. The trial is already over 50% enrolled. Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex, said:

"We are excited to receive the regulatory approvals for this Phase 2b/3 study for patients seeking treatment for Alzheimer's disease. This expansion into North America and Europe should accelerate the completion of the enrollment of the ongoing ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 Alzheimer's disease Phase 2b/3 trial with ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine)."

ANAVEX 2-73 works by activating the Sigma-1 receptor (S1R) protein, which aids in restoring homeostasis. The activation has demonstrated its ability to control key pathophysiological signs of Alzheimer's disease. Some of these signs are increased inflammation, beta amyloid and hyperphosphorylated tau. In its Phase 2a 57-week trial, the drug candidate showed dose dependent improvement in exploratory endpoints of cognition and function.

The drug candidate also had another open-label extension study ANAVEX®2-73-003 which lasted for additional 208 weeks. The study included full genomic analysis of patients with Alzheimer's disease treated with ANAVEX 2-73. The drug candidate has also shown anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models. These features allude to the potential of ANAVEX 2-73 in treating additional CNS disorders such as epilepsy.

ANAVEX 2-73 is administered orally and restores cellular homeostasis by focusing on sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies have shown the drug candidate's potential to halt and/or reverse the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company and is focused on developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders. Some of the most prominent ailments targeted by the firm are Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system disorders, cancers and pains.

Apart from ANAVEX 2-73, the company is also working on another drug candidate ANAVEX 3-71. The preclinical studies of the candidate showed its potential on treating mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. The company recently announced the start of First-in-Human Phase 1 study of the drug candidate, which is an orally-administered small molecule focusing on sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors that aims to be beneficial for treating neurodegenerative diseases. The Phase 1 trial is designed to be a prospective double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. It plans to enroll minimum 36 healthy male and female candidates, who would be given single escalated doses of ANAVEX 3-71.

BioSig Technologies Adds PURE EP Patent to Its Portfolio

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) reported that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent to the company pertaining its PURE EP System. The patent covers the claims related to systems and methods of communicating biomedical signal between monitoring or treatment devices and a patient. These claims are also related to foundational systems and tools which are used for the recording, measuring, calculating and displaying of electrocardiograms during cardiac ablation procedures in various situations.

The patent has been granted under the title of "Systems, Apparatus and Methods for Conveying Biomedical Signals between a Patient and Monitoring and Treatment Devices," and is the patent No. 10,645,017. The patent will broadly provide protection to the PURE EP System, the company's flagship product. Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. said: "This patent reinforces the continued protection of our PURE EP(TM) System designed to enable electrophysiologists to achieve clear visualization of cardiac signals with high fidelity and low electrical noise during ablation procedures, which we believe may lead to improved success rates for AF procedures."

The patent also covers various physiologic signals, which are helpful in clearly defining and recording low-amplitude, low-frequency information. Such signals are generally encountered during ablation and other similar large-signal perturbations, such as pacing and stimulation, without the presence of electrical noise.

BioSig also reported that ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc., its majority-owned subsidiary, has filed five new provisional patent applications in the last two months. These patent applications are mainly related to methods of treating or preventing an infectious disease caused by a coronavirus in a human or animal by administering merimepodib. The drug candidate is a broad spectrum anti-viral product. It is already a subject of various clinical trials for its use in treating chronic hepatitis C and psoriasis.

Inovio Spars with Supplier of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) announced that it has sued VGXI Inc., its Korea-based Contract Manufacturing Organization for COVID-19 vaccine candidate. As per the lawsuit, VGXI is unable or unwilling to manufacture its vaccine candidate INO-4800 in large quantities. Without such production, the company's effort to push its vaccine candidate is hampered.

Inovio has been in partnership with VGXI since 2008 and the latter supplies the DNA plasmids to Inovio for its research and early clinical trials. Inovio stated: "The Company believes that widespread availability of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, which can only be achieved through accelerated large-scale manufacture following clinical trials and regulatory approval, is essential to combat the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic." It is also alleged that the supplier refused to transfer the technology to Inovio's third-party CMOs.

The case has been filed in Pennsylvania and intends to push VGXI Inc. and GeneOne Life Sciences to transfer the technology to new CMOs. Inovio had started its preclinical studies of INO-4800 in January this year. In April 2020, it received the FDA nod for beginning a Phase 1 clinical trial of the vaccine candidate. The company plans to initiate later stage efficacy trials during the second half of this year.

The company was hit by another roadblock as it failed to make it to the list of government selected companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine as part of Warp Speed operation. The selected companies are entitled to receive assistance in clinical development, manufacturing and additional government funding.

