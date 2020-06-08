Trades at 8x forward EV/EBITDA which is not too expensive given its leadership position.

1Q20 Results

Dell (DELL) reported 1Q20 results which brought positive surprises on both the top and bottom lines. Total revenue came in at $21.9B which was flat yoy, but the market was expecting a mid-single-digit drop. Gross margin of 33.4% came in roughly 60bps higher than consensus. Operating expenses were meaningfully lower than anticipated, driving 140bps upside to the operating margin of 9.8%. Finally, EPS of $1.34 was about 30% higher than consensus.

Decomposing the revenue

Most of the revenue growth was driven by VMware's (NYSE:VMW) 21% yoy increase, which, along with Client Solutions Group's 2% yoy gain, helped offset the decline of 8% yoy in Infrastructure Solutions Group.

CSG, which is Dell's PC segment, grew 2% yoy but down 6% qoq due to seasonality. It was a major highlight as it performed above declining PC industry trends. I believe it was due to strong orders for PCs during the "stay at home" period as people were setting up their home offices.

Driving the beat in PC

I believe Dell's execution capability is exceptional and has proven during tough times as cities globally were shut down. They were able to identify the changing consumption trends and re-directing their sales force as the market shifts unfolded. For instance, they saw very robust double-digit demand in consumer direct and solid high single-digit demand in small business. But, as the quarter progressed, demand waned for SMEs, particularly for retail, manufacturing, energy and transportation verticals, which were understandably most impacted by COVID-19. Their response was to shift to virtual engagements with customers and focus on strong verticals such as banking and financial services, government, health care and life sciences, which were up 15% to 20% each in Q1.

Margins slightly lower but better than expected

Gross margin was about 1% lower yoy mainly due to higher mix of PC sales and government and commercial orders, which carry lower margins.

The strong operating margin was mainly due to their ability to control costs, such as implementing global hiring freezes, reduction in consulting and contractor costs, global travel restrictions and, most recently, the decision to suspend its 401(K) match.

Dell has had a good track record in its cost discipline and that has shown today despite a tough environment.

Cash flow impact from COVID-19

There was a $900M hit to cash flow due to COVID-19 which caused working capital to rise. I believe this is a one-off impact as it was due to customers not being able to disburse payments to Dell during the time they were working remotely. So, this caused a rise in inventory and account receivables. But, I think as the pandemic eases, lockdowns will generally go away and people will resume office work.

Gradually paying down debt

About $12B in core debt has been reduced since EMC close and current core leverage ratio stands at 3.4x, down from 4.2x roughly a year ago.

The company also intends to remain committed to reducing core debt by approximately $5.5B in FY2021.

Valuation: Not too expensive

I do not believe Dell, which is trading at roughly 8x forward EV/EBITDA, to be expensive. Given the uncertain environment, it makes sense to stay cautious on hardware shipment and cloud. However, compared to peers, Dell has significantly out-executed during the past two quarters. I believe their global sales force and superb supply management are reasons for this outperformance.

