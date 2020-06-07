Week 24 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Stocks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges remain in positive bullish signal at the close Friday with Negative 8 and Positive 205 at a new record high Segment 6 positive acceleration level.

Forecast trends for next week included below with the S&P 500 average daily gain patterns YTD and Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet data to anticipate future market conditions.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 5 trading days continues to 131 out of 160 weeks (81.8%), not including multiple stocks in the same week.

Last week two stocks gained over 10%+ with INMD gaining over 20% and up over 32% in the Premium Portfolio from mid-May selection as a strong growth stock.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 160 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k avg daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The returns were at +41.50% in the first 9 weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio following the negative Momentum Gauge signal of Feb. 24th (red weeks below).

The cumulative average returns YTD are +102.02% compared to the S&P 500 -1.14% over the same period. The very best case timed returns at +224.2% and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted returns through Week 23, the returns are -20.1%.

So far YTD, 33 stock selections in the past 23 weeks have gained over 10% in less than 5 days with 12 of those short-term picks gaining over 19% and as high as +77%. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The best case average weekly returns are +9.75% and worst case average -0.88% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the 7 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article as we look for a new positive reversal signal:

Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. We have recently experienced a new Positive Momentum Gauge signal on April 23rd that may mark a longer-term recovery point.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 24

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings and the current POMO schedule. Every day of the week except Tuesday and Wednesday continues with negative average returns YTD. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity. Last year, Fridays were by far the best day of the week.

Extreme volatility continues into 2020 now with 35 daily moves greater than +/- 2% on the S&P 500 in just the past 3 months. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED. Friday added a positive +2.62% daily move to the record total for 2020. Were these events to continue at the same rate as the first half of the year, we would see record level volatility near 2008 numbers.

We can confirm the Fed added $25.4 billion in additional easing this past week, up substantially from the reduction of -$7.6 billion in assets last Week 22 in the first reduction since the first week of January 2020. Combined, this brings the total easing to around $2.33 trillion in liquidity just the past 6 months. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7 trillion.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart shows continued positive conditions from the April 27 crossover signal as well as the strong relationship with Fed stimulus activity. The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below also shows the Fed's massive easing activity in dark blue. This week saw a significant increase in easing up from the prior week to $25.4 billion this past Week 23 in line with pre-pandemic levels of Fed intervention.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 5: Fed Eased $25.4 Billion And S&P 500 Above 3,135 Premarket With Momentum Gauges At Record Positive Levels And May Employment Numbers Out This Morning

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 4: S&P 500 Above 3,100 Premarket With Momentum Gauges At Record Positive Levels And Jobless Claims Data Out This Morning

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 3: S&P 500 Up To 3,090 Premarket With Momentum Gauges Still At Record High Positive Levels, VIX And USD Declining.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 2: S&P 500 Near 3,070 Premarket With Tuesday Rally Pattern And Momentum Gauges Still At Record High Positive Levels

V&M Breakout Morning Update - June 1: S&P 500 Above 3,040 With Protests In The US And Growing Uncertainty In China Trade Relations.

The Week 24 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections consist of two Financial, one Healthcare and one Technology sector stock. Two of the selections delivered over 10% gains on Friday for members in the advance release and remain in strong positive conditions with no indicators reaching overbought levels. The portfolio is already up 5% with very strong momentum building into next week.

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) - Technology / Semiconductors ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) - Healthcare / Medical Devices

NeoPhotonics Corp. - Technology / Semiconductors

Price Target: $12.00

(Source: FinViz)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

(Source: StockRover)

ViewRay Inc. - Healthcare / Medical Devices

Price Target: $3.00

(Source: FinViz)

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers.

(Source: StockRover)

Strong 2020 MDA breakout stocks

A sample of prior 2020 selections that may have continued longer term positive momentum without detailed analysis are:

Celsius Holdings (CELH) +105.7%

EverQuote (EVER) +51.8%

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +20.5%

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) +44.8%

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) +256%

Simulations Plus (SLP) +47.7%

Malibu Boats (MBUU) +27.3%

TopBuild (BLD) +17.3%

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) +78.5%

Zynex Inc. (OTC:ZYXI) +68.1%

K12 Inc. (LRN) +32.1%

Zoom Video (ZM) +85.1%

SciPlay Corp. (SCPL) +59.5%

Palomar Holdings (PLMR) +44.3%

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 24

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection (PG) Procter & Gamble +2.08% (UNH) UnitedHealth Group +2.30% (RTX) Raytheon Technologies +18.93% (TRV) The Travelers Companies +23.01% (UNH) UnitedHealth Group +7.18% (MRK) Merck +3.11% (NKE) Nike +14.24% (AXP) American Express +24.82% (MSFT) Microsoft +7.23% (V) Visa +13.69%

The Dow picks for next week are:

Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Chevron has been a prior Dow breakout pick this year, gaining +15.86% through Friday. The energy sector is returning to favor with high net inflows this week and the price resistance at $100/share was cleared on Friday in a very strong move. Debt levels are low with very little share dilution and strong shareholder value. The short-term technicals are all positive and continuation to $110/share is likely in the short term.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

My general Market Outlook was released in the SA Roundtable Edition and my views have not changed as the market recovers primarily on record levels of stimulus.

Coronavirus Roundtable - Wary Of The Bounce

The June MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks were just released last weekend and gained +7.66% this week.

The V&M Premium Portfolio gained again this week and is up +15.17% YTD using 10 fewer trading weeks (following Momentum Gauge™ signals) than the S&P 500 that is -1.14% YTD.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long LABU SOXL BNKU NAIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.