Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) has made a very successful public debut in a market which has been particularly strong. The company shows strong growth and operates in an interesting and fast growing industry, although this same growth and rapid developments make it hard to see which of these players are the real deal in this space.

The company grows rapidly and is modestly profitable as these low margins translate into low sales multiples attached to the business and sky-high (current) earnings multiples. I am holding off the boat for now until things get more clearer about the real potential of the business, although this certainly is an interesting business.

The Business - Payments

Shift4 claims that it offers the so-called end-to-end solutions with its integrated payment and technology platform. Unlike many players active in this market, the company has been around a long time; in fact founded in 1999 and it gradually transitioned into this line of activities.

Founded by Jared Isaacman two decades ago, who was 16 at the time, the company has gradually transformed and took benefit of the opportunities as with online commerce was still operating with large inefficiencies. The company recognizes that both software partners and merchants use multiple platforms, sometimes at the same time, as integrating payment technologies into such systems is not always easy to do; in fact the opposite is mostly true.

Basically what Shift4 does is integrating all these technologies with its payment platform, providing a seamless experience for merchants and payment providers. The market presence of Shift4 is huge as it processed 3.5 billion transactions in 2019 with a payment volume of over $200 billion, all because its platform is so widespread and connected with over 350 software (payment) suites, among others.

IPO & Valuation Talks

Initially the company aimed to sell 15 million shares in a range between $19 and $21 per share, as strong demand resulted in the final pricing being set at $23, thereby allowing it to generate $345 million in gross proceeds in connection to the offering. This furthermore excludes $100 million worth of stock which its founder will acquire himself at the offer price, which is a real testament of trust.

If I understand the rather complicated ownership structure, there are approximately 80 million shares outstanding following the IPO, valued at $1.84 billion at the offer price. This is of course before factoring in the much anticipated first-day jump as shares ended their first day of trading at $33 and change, thereby boosting the market value to approximately $2.7 billion.

Pegging net proceeds from the offering at around $425 million, and incorporating existing cash balances of $151 million, gross cash is seen around $575 million. That however is much needed as the company had $730 million outstanding in debt by the end of the first quarter for a pro-forma net debt load of around $150 million. Given the growth and the fact that adjusted EBITDA surpassed $100 million in 2019, leverage ratios do not appear to be a major issue, yet still something to take notice of.

The financials show decent growth, yet no real earnings at this point. Revenues were up 30% in 2019 to $731 million as the predecessor (following an administrative merger) saw operating losses narrow from $7 to $6 million, although the situation gets a bit murkier if we look at the pro-forma numbers following this merger. Based on those numbers, operating losses jumped to $26 million in 2019. More important are perhaps the more recent trends as the company has been cutting costs quite impressively.

First-quarter sales rose nearly 29% to levels just shy of $200 million, yet a quarterly operating loss of $1 million turned into an $8 million profit as a result of a combination of sales leverage and cost cuts. Growth is solid as of course the real impact from Covid-19 was only seen in the final two weeks of this period.

So with revenues trending at $800 million per annum and a current enterprise value coming just above $2.8 billion, sales multiples are seen at 3.5 times sales, not too rich for a business with near 30% revenue growth. On the other hand, this is quite a low-margin business which is probably the reason for the modest multiple.

Working with an annualised $800 million revenue number and $32 million operating profit number, valuations in terms of earnings are sky-high because operating margins only come in around 4%. The real question is how this will develop, and what a plateau in terms of margins could look like.

For now, the near-term outlook is quite cloudy as the number of transactions performed on its platform fell about three quarters between early March and April, and while payment volumes ever since have doubled, they only come in at half the pre-Covid-19 levels.

Some Thoughts

I like the fundamental story, and while I recognize that the payment space is very large and promising, with developments taking place at a rapid pace, it is hard to pick the winners in this environment. The company itself lists third-party processors such as Fiserv (FISV) and Worldpay (WP) as competitors. Integrated competitors include the likes of Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), Shopify (SHOP) and Square (SQ), among others.

Players in both spaces have seen rapid advances in their share prices and dealmaking in recent years. At $90, a name like Square already supports a $40 billion valuation, equivalent to about 7-8 times sales, as European-based counterpart Adyen has seen a huge rise in its share price and valuations as well.

Consequently, I am in a bit of doubt. Based on sales multiples, Shift4 looks cheap, yet the margin profile might not be as impressive as is the case of many of its peers. While revenue multiples are on the low side, the same cannot be said for the earnings multiples as they are quite high by all means.

Nonetheless, the company operates in a very interesting operating field, shows real strong sales growth, yet not being a real insider in the payment space it is hard to judge which of all of these names will be the thriving and survive in the long run.

Nonetheless, it is a very interesting play to watch. Real risks include a modest net debt load as well as complicated shareholder structure, but moreover judging the real competitive position in the payment space. Right here, right now I fail to see great imminent appeal, yet I do find the business interesting enough to keep a close eye on the developments going forward.